Does the Google Pixel 7a have eSIM?

The Google Pixel 7a is here, and as we mention in our Pixel 7a review, it easily slots in as the de-facto phone to recommend to budget buyers. It does everything you expect out of a phone, with very little value wasted on overkill. If you’re about to pick up a Pixel 7a and are wondering about its eSIM support and compatibility, we have good news. The Pixel 7a does support eSIMs, and here’s what you need to know about it.

Does the Google Pixel 7a support eSIM? Yes, the Google Pixel 7a supports eSIMs, and it does so out of the box. The phone has a single physical nano-SIM slot and support for eSIMs. If you want to use two SIMs on the Pixel 7a, you need to make use of at least one eSIM for the same.

Google officially mentions eSIM support in the specs page of the Pixel 7a but notes as a disclaimer that the feature is carrier dependent and may not be supported by all carriers in all countries.

Your mileage in getting the eSIM activated on the Pixel 7a (or any other device, for that matter) may vary depending on your carrier. In the US, the three major carriers (Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T) support eSIM, though the process of activation has some friction points.

How many eSIMs can the Pixel 7a have?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Pixel 7a can have multiple eSIM profiles stored on the phone, but it can only connect to a maximum of two of them simultaneously. If you have also inserted a nano-SIM into the phone, then the phone will connect to only one eSIM.

At any given point, the Pixel 7a will not exceed two active SIMs. This can either be nano-SIM plus eSIM or eSIM plus eSIM.

How to activate an eSIM on the Google Pixel 7a? Activating an eSIM is very easy on the Pixel 7a. If you’ve purchased the phone through a carrier, the carrier will likely have already linked the phone’s IMEI to an appropriate eSIM profile.

If you’ve purchased the phone unlocked or if the IMEI is not already linked to an eSIM profile, you will need a QR code from your carrier to continue with the eSIM setup. For detailed instructions, follow our guide on how to activate an eSIM on a Google Pixel phone.

If you’re migrating your eSIM from an older phone, do remember to switch off your older phone in order to receive cell network on the Pixel 7a on that eSIM. This is a small detail that many users overlook.

FAQs

Can I activate an eSIM on my own? Activating an eSIM on an unlocked device usually requires customer service assistance in generating a QR code. If you have the QR code or you have purchased a carrier-locked device, then you can activate eSIM on your own.

Can you use an eSIM when you have a physical nano-SIM in the Pixel 7a? Yes, the Pixel 7a supports eSIMs alongside the nano-SIM. You can have two active numbers on the same phone this way.

Can I activate an unlocked Pixel 7a on Verizon eSIM? Yes, you can activate an unlocked Pixel 7a series on Verizon’s eSIM.

Can I migrate my eSIM from iPhone to the Pixel 7a? It is not possible to migrate eSIM profiles from iPhones to Android directly. You will have to contact your carrier’s customer service to generate the migration QR code. It is expected that future Android versions will make eSIM migration easier. But for now, we do not have that feature.

How do I find my eSIM number on the Google Pixel 7a? An EID is a serial number that identifies the eSIM device, and is often needed for carrier eSIM activation. On the Pixel 7, go to Settings > About phone > SIM status > EID.

Comments