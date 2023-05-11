Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Why constrict yourself to one mobile carrier when you can connect to two? More modern devices are now packing support for two SIMs, but what about Google’s latest smartphone? Read on to learn whether the Google Pixel 7a has dual-SIM support.

Does the Google Pixel 7a have dual-SIM support?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Yes, as mentioned in our Pixel 7a review, the device has dual-SIM support, but it only comes with one physical SIM card slot. The Pixel 7a features a Nano SIM card slot for traditional carrier cards and eSIM support, which can be used alongside the physical SIM.

Importantly, eSIM functionality will not work with every carrier in every country. Be sure to check with your preferred network provider in your region before purchasing a Google Pixel 7a if you need dual-SIM functionality.

Our extensive Google Pixel 7 series eSIM activation guide has all the information you need to get started, whether you purchased your phone through Google or directly from a carrier.

FAQs

Does the Pixel 7a have a microSD card slot? No, the Pixel 7a does not include a microSD card slot, nor can the SIM tray accommodate a storage expansion card.

Comments