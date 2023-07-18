How to activate an eSIM on Verizon

Verizon is a behemoth among US phone carriers, so not too surprisingly, they’re onboard with eSIM technology. Below we’ll explain how to activate a new line of service via eSIM, as well as transfer an existing line to a new phone.

How to activate a Verizon eSIM The exact process will, of course, depend on whether you’re setting up a new line or upgrading an existing one.

On a new line of service

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you’re switching to Verizon from another carrier, connect your phone to Wi-Fi and install the My Verizon app for Android or iOS. When you launch it, you’ll be given device-specific prompts for setup, assuming your phone is eSIM-compatible. Alternately you can go to the carrier’s BYOD webpage, choose a phone plan, and follow instructions. The BYOD route is required for people using a new prepaid account.

If you’re adding a line to an existing Verizon account, visit the Add a line page on Verizon’s website. You can also use the My Verizon app on the new phone — just select Shop > Bring your device and follow steps.

Upgrading to a new phone on an existing line of service Unfortunately, Android users have no choice but to talk to a Customer Service representative via phone. Verizon’s chat support isn’t an option.

If you’re activating an iPhone eSIM: Go to the Activate a Device on an Existing Line page on Verizon’s website.

If you’ve got an iPhone 14 or later, choose whichever IMEI you want to activate. For iPhone 13 and earlier, choose IMEI2 .

. Follow website prompts.

