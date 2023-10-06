The best Google Pixel 8 Pro cases you can buy at launch

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 8 Pro might have some crazy new AI smarts, but all of that does little when it smashes into the ground. To protect your new investment, you’ll want to grab a case. To help find the right option for you, we’ve rounded up the best Pixel 8 Pro cases you can buy at launch!

Want to learn more? Check out our in-depth guides to the best phone cases and the best phone accessories you can buy. Wrong phone? Check out our picks for the best Google Pixel 8 cases.

The best Pixel 8 Pro cases

Caseology Nano Pop

Striking two-tone design

Soft silicone finish Great color options

Affordable

The Caseology Nano Pop has a simple design, but one that will really make your Pixel 8 Pro stand out from the crowd. It’s a silicone case with a soft-touch finish, but the highlight is the pop of color around the camera bump. It covers the entire module, which also helps keep your phone safe from drops. It comes in three different two-tone designs: Black Sesame, Blueberry Navy, and Burgundy Bean. All three are very affordable, making this a great Pixel 8 Pro case for just about anyone.

CYRILL Ultra Color

Sleek design

Soft silicone finish Limited color options

Not the cheapest

The CYRILL Ultra Color is similar to the Nano Pop above but with a slightly more subtle design. The contrasting color doesn’t cover the whole camera module, instead forming a ring around it for a less abrasive look. Combined with the textured sides, this is a very elegant case that won’t add much extra weight and bulk to your phone. It also comes in great colors: Kale, Dusk, and Deep Sea. It runs a bit more expensive than the case above, but it’s far from the most expensive Pixel 8 Pro case on our list.

Google Pixel 8 Pro Case

Great colors

Slim and light Limited protection

A bit pricey

Google’s own Pixel 8 Pro case is a minimalist’s dream. It’s a very simple, form-fitting silicone case with a soft touch finish and the trademark Google G on the back. There are no two-tone designs here, but all five of the colors this case comes in are beautiful. It feels like Google took design cues from Apple’s first-party cases, and we’re all for it. However, Google also took pricing cues from Apple, so it does run a bit expensive for what it is.

Spigen Liquid Air Armor

Slim and light

Grippy texture Very affordable

Limited color options

Soft-touch silicone helps prevent slips, but if you really want some added grip you should check out the Spigen Liquid Air Armor. It features a rubberized material on the back that you’ll be hard-pressed to drop, plus decent impact resistance if you do. The textured back also adds a bit of visual interest, although all three of the color options are quite dark. This isn’t the last Spigen case you’ll see on our list, but it is the cheapest.

Crave Dual Guard

Slim and light

Great colors Nice grip

Very affordable

The Crave Dual Guard is similar to the Liquid Air but with a less pronounced pattern on the back. It’s a more rigid case, which may make it harder to install, but that also adds just a little extra drop protection in a pinch. This is yet another very affordable Pixel 8 Pro case, and it comes in a wide variety of great colors to suit your personal style.

Caseology Parallax

Great design

Good drop protection Decent color options

Affordable

The Caseology Parallax takes a different approach to a textured back with its “hexacube” pattern on the back. It doesn’t add as much grip as the cases above, but the overall design of the case is more visually appealing. The Pixel 8 Pro version of this case comes in three colorways: Matte Black, Ash Gray, and Bay Blue. We would have liked to have seen more colorful options, but this is a great hybrid case that won’t disappoint.

Tudia MergeGrip

Built-in magnets

Good drop protection Great colorways

Affordable

The MagSafe accessory ecosystem has grown a lot in recent years, and now they’re not just for iPhones! The Tudia MergeGrip case for the Pixel 8 Pro has an integrated magnet array so you can take advantage of magnetic chargers, mounts, and more. The case itself isn’t the thinnest, but it comes in some great colors. If you don’t need the magnets, you can grab the standard version for a few bucks less.

Mous Limitless 5.0

Gorgeous designs

Build-in magnets Good drop protection

Pricey

Another case with built-in magnets is the Mous Limitless 5.0, but it has far more to offer than just MagSafe compatibility. There are several different designs, and each has a beautiful premium material on the back, ranging from black leather and white acetate to walnut and bamboo. These materials also demand a pretty penny, but it’s worth it if you like the feel and aesthetic of real materials instead of just plastic.

Moment Case

Relatively thin

Built-in magnets

Access to mobile lens ecosystem Only comes in black

Expensive

We’re still testing the Pixel 8 Pro camera, but it’s a shoo-in for one of the best camera phones you can buy. To push that camera even further, check out the Moment Case, which unlocks the company’s mobile lens ecosystem. You can grab things like a 10x macro lens, 18mm wide-angle lens, and even a funky fisheye lens. The case itself is great, although it’s probably not worth the premium if you aren’t planning on picking up the lenses.

Everyday Case

Soft fabric finish

Gorgeous colors Built-in SlimLink magnets

Expensive

If you miss the Google fabric cases of old, the Peak Design Everyday Case is a fantastic alternative. It’s a gorgeous case with fabric backing in several great colors, but it has yet another trick up its sleeve. Not only does it have built-in MagSafe-compatible magnets, it also has a proprietary SlimLink feature, which essentially adds a mechanical component for a more secure connection. Obviously only Peak Design sells SlimLink accessories, but they are worth checking out if you want a wallet case or phone mount. The design of this case is truly unique, but it isn’t cheap.

Spigen Thin Fit

Thin and light

Form-fitting Very affordable

More colors coming soon

If you want a case without any bulk, the Spigen Thin Fit is an easy recommendation. It’s a thin and light form-fitting case that’s super cheap and easy to install. It won’t offer too much drop protection, but it’s the only Spigen case that comes in brighter colors. Unfortunately, only the matte black version will be available at launch, with the rest shipping next month.

Totallee Thin Case

Ultra thin and light

Two color options Limited drop protection

Pricey

For an even thinner case, look no further than the Totallee Thin case. It’s the thinnest case on the market, adding virtually no bulk or weight to your Pixel 8 Pro. This also means it doesn’t offer much protection, but if you’re considering a case like this that probably isn’t a dealbreaker. There are currently two color options available, Black and Clear, but we wouldn’t be surprised if more are added in the future. The biggest downside of this case is the price, which is very high for what the case offers.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Great basic case

Good drop protection Zero One edition available

Very affordable

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a more robust clear case, and one that we think stands above the crowd. It’s nothing fancy, but it nails the basics really well, with great drop protection and anti-yellowing to keep the case looking good for years to come. It’s not the thinnest, but it is very affordable, and there’s a fancy Zero One edition that shows off the internals of your Pixel 8 Pro.

CYRILL Ultra Sheer

Clear and frosted option

Good drop protection Not too bulky

Not the cheapest

The CYRILL Ultra Sheer is a clear Pixel 8 Pro case with a little more character. It features three frosted designs, although the most interesting by far is the Kale color pictures above. It has slightly bulkier corners than the Ultra Hybrid above, but it’s hardly noticeable while holding the phone. The frosted design will also hide dirt and fingerprints better than a completely clear model, although it does cost a bit more.

Otterbox Symmetry

Rugged design

Clear and opaque designs Great drop protection

Expensive

Otterbox also makes a clear Pixel 8 Pro case, and it has a lot of the rugged durability that the brand is known for. It’s definitely bulkier than most cases on our list, but not as much as the company’s trademark Defender series listed below. Apart from drop protection, the Symmetry also comes in a glitter model that’s a bit more interesting than standard clear models. Like all Otterbox models, it’s expensive.

UAG Scout

Rugged design

Two color options Good drop protection

A bit pricey

UAG is another company that’s best known for rugged cases, but the Scout case for the Pixel 8 Pro hits a nice middle ground. It still has military-grade drop protection and great impact resistance, but the featherlight material keeps it from feeling overly bulky in the hand. The updated design still looks rugged, but in a more subdued way that should appeal to more than just dads.

Spigen Tough Armor

Resistant design

Built-in kickstand Several color options

Affordable

Spigen’s take on a rugged case is also streamlined, with a hardened PC exterior that’s easy to slip into a pocket or purse. There’s also a built-in kickstand, although it isn’t the strongest for a large phone like the Pixel 8 Pro, so make sure you only use it on a stable surface. It comes in four color options, and it’s significantly more affordable than protective cases from other brands.

Otterbox Defender

Extreme protection

Dust ports

Two color options Very bulky

Expensive

If you want the full suite of protection for your Pixel 8 Pro, the Otterbox Defender is the gold standard. It throws everything and the kitchen sink at keeping your device safe: thick bumpers, dust ports, raised lips all around, and an optional belt holster. Obviously this will make your phone even heavier than it already is, but if you like the extra heft this shouldn’t bother you. However, color options are limited and it’s the most expensive Pixel 8 Pro case on our list.

Foluu Folio case

Folio-style wallet case

Three color options PU leather finish

Very affordable

Folio-style wallet cases have been around since the dawn of the smartphone era, and this Pixel 8 Pro folio case from Foluu keeps that tradition going strong. It’s a simple design with a space for three cards and cash in the flap, and a magnetic clasp to keep your screen safe while not in use. There are only three PU leather finishes available, but considering this is the cheapest case we’ve tested, it’s hard to complain.

Spigen Slim Armor CS

Cardholder case

Slim and light Two colorways

Very affordable

If you prefer a card-holder style wallet case, Spigen has you covered with the Slim Armor CS. It has a closeable door with space for two cards and cash in the back. As the name implies, it’s thin and doesn’t add too much bulk to your device, which is impressive for this style of case. It’s also very affordable, although it only comes in two colors and isn’t compatible with wireless chargers.

Top Google Pixel 8 Pro questions and answers

What are the dimensions of the Google Pixel 8 Pro? The Pixel 8 Pro measures 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm, jumping to 10.56mm thick at the camera bump. It weighs 213g.

Will my Pixel 7 Pro case fit on my Pixel 8 Pro? No. The two phones are slightly different sizes, so older cases will not fit.

Do I need a case for the Google Pixel 8 Pro? We recommend buying a thin Pixel 8 Pro case, even if you’re exceedingly cautious. If you don’t drop your device, just the peace of mind is worth it.

Comments