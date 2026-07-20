Samsung Galaxy S26 FE and Galaxy Tab S12 make an early appearance on the road to launch

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S12 and S26 FE just showed up referencened in the Google app.

Google compiles a list of future devices set to arrive with a free premium Google AI trial for new owners.

The new models may launch sometime this September — if not sooner.

We are just days — hours, even — away from Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event, when, this Wednesday, we expect to see it introduce the latest Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Flip, and Galaxy Watch models. But for as excited as we are about those launches, they aren’t the only new Samsung products currently on our radar. Looking a little further out, we’re also anticipating some new tablets with the Galaxy Tab S12 series, as well as the next addition to the Galaxy S26 family with the launch of the Galaxy S26 FE. While those will likely have to wait for another Samsung event, we’ve already got some early evidence showing that prep work for their arrival is well underway.

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There are lots of places we can expect a new device to pop up and make its presence felt ahead of a formal launch. FCC certification paperwork is a prime example there, or maybe any of the various agencies that certify batteries. But there’s another where we see a certain class of new hardware show up over and over again: an internal list in the Google app of devices set to offer their owners a free trial of a paid Google AI account.

As you’d only expect, the Flip 8 and Fold 8 models are already in there. But we’ve also just spotted a couple new additions:

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Sure enough, the Tab S12 and S26 FE (both appearing sans Galaxy) now make an appearance. While this doesn’t give us anything approaching a firm ETA for either, it sure supports the idea that we’re very quickly starting to close in on both of them going official.

That said, we can make a few guesses, and if Samsung sticks with anything resembling its past schedule, we’re probably looking at an introduction sometime this September, following last year’s September launches for both the Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 series.

At least, that feels like the most likely outcome here, but it’s entirely possible we could see them land even earlier — the Fold 8 and Flip 8 only showed up in this list about a week ago, which could conceivably hint at Samsung planning to slide things up to sometime in August. Right now, though, that’s largely just speculation, and we’re probably going to want to wait for something a little more concrete before we start getting ready to place our pre-orders.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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