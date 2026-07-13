Pixel 11 series gets ready for launch, with the rest of the family hitting the FCC

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s launching the Pixel 11 series in just about one month, on August 12.

Last week, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold shared its FCC certification paperwork.

Now that’s being joined by documentation for the rest of the Pixel 11 family.

Google’s Pixel 11 hardware is just around the corner, with an August 12 launch event finally on the books. As we close in on the big reveal, Google’s got fewer and fewer secrets left to keep — like that great look at all the new colorways we just got. Late last week, that meant getting to check out the Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s certification paperwork as the FCC published its big document drop. And now we’re kicking off this week with the rest of the Pixel 11 family.

Today, the FCC is sharing the documentation for Google devices with model numbers G4HCD, GUJ0N, G7SWN, GBC0H, and GPQQ7.

GPQQ7 and GUJ0N are both reportedly the small Pixel 11, G7SWN is the Pixel 11 Pro, and G4HCD and GBC0H are both the Pixel 11 Pro XL. The only one we’re not seeing is the global version of the Pixel 11 Pro, which should be GM45K.

Just like we saw with the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, these devices similarly reference MediaTek modem algorithms, seeming to confirm Google’s switch from Samsung to MediaTek IP for the Tensor G6 chip.

In addition to the presence of that MediaTek modem, we’re also expecting the Tensor G6 chips powering the Pixel 11 series to be Google’s first designs fabricated with TSMC’s 2nm process.

While there’s a fair amount of test data available for all three phones, these filings aren’t exactly consistent between all the variants, and for the Pixel 11 Pro in particular, we’re not seeing documentation present with the others for things like its WLAN radio emissions. That one’s likely an oversight in the paperwork itself, and not worth reading too much into. What’s probably more meaningful are details like how we only see evidence of a Thread radio on Pixel 11 Pro XL models.

We’ll keep looking through this documentation in the hopes of spotting any other pertinent info that helps better inform our expectations for the entire Pixel 11 series.

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