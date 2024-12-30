The Galaxy S25 series could come with free Gemini Advanced (APK teardown)

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Google app teardown hints at free Gemini Advanced for the Galaxy S25 series when the phone launches.

Different Galaxy S25 models could get varying durations of free access, ranging from three months to one year.

Google or Samsung have yet to officially confirm the offer, which will likely be revealed at the Galaxy S25 launch.

We’re eagerly waiting for the launch of the Galaxy S25 series, expected to be launched at a Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025. Samsung has increasingly shifted its focus away from spec-sheet upgrades beyond the processor and instead focused on experiences and AI. With the Galaxy S25 series, we’re expecting more of the same, and we could see the company team up with Google to offer free Gemini Advanced subscriptions on purchase.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

The latest Google app, v15.52.37 beta, includes strings suggesting that the upcoming Galaxy S25 series smartphones could include a free Gemini Advanced trial subscription.

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_zero_state_google_one_samsung_eft_upsell_body_nine_months">Your device gives you access to a {nine}-month subscription to Gemini Advanced, with access to our most capable AI models, at no cost</string> <string name="assistant_zero_state_google_one_samsung_eft_upsell_body_one_year">Your device gives you access to a {one} year subscription to Gemini Advanced, with access to our most capable AI models, at no cost</string> <string name="assistant_zero_state_google_one_samsung_eft_upsell_body_six_months">Your device gives you access to a {six}-month subscription to Gemini Advanced, with access to our most capable AI models, at no cost</string> <string name="assistant_zero_state_google_one_samsung_eft_upsell_body_three_months">Your device gives you access to a {three}-month subscription to Gemini Advanced, with access to our most capable AI models, at no cost</string>

As we learn from the strings, Google could offer various tiers of Gemini Advanced subscriptions. All of the strings have a Samsung reference in them, and we’ve spotted further clues that align these strings to the Galaxy S25 series:

There’s a good chance that the three trial durations mentioned correspond to the different models in the Galaxy S25 series. So the Galaxy S25 could get three months of Gemini Advanced for free, the Galaxy S25 Plus could get six months, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra could get a year’s worth of Gemini Advanced subscription for free.

Neither Google nor Samsung has mentioned this offer, and we’ll likely learn more once the Galaxy S25 series launches. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about the upcoming flagships.

