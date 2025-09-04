Samsung announces incredibly thin Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and a smaller Tab S11

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Tab S11 and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

The Galaxy Tab S11 replaces the Plus model in a more compact form but with similar power to the Ultra.

The Ultra has a massive 14.6-inch display and is both thinner and lighter than last year’s model.

Samsung is refreshing its flagship Android tablet lineup today with the introduction of the new Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra. These tablets come with incremental changes over the previous Galaxy Tab S10 series, and we’ll walk you through all of those.

Let’s start with the immediately apparent change: the naming. With this launch, Samsung is eliminating the Plus variant — for now, at least — and reviving the standard Galaxy Tab S11, which features a smaller 10.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution. A similar lineup rejig is expected of the Galaxy S26 series, where Samsung is likely to eliminate the Galaxy S26 Plus and rename the base Galaxy S26 to S26 Pro.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The enormous Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra arrives alongside the smaller Galaxy Tab S11. The Ultra still features the massive 14.6-inch AMOLED, but Samsung is scaling back to a single front-facing camera, resulting in a smaller notch. This allows it to claim a few micrometers of screen real estate, along with the opportunity to label it the biggest screen on a Galaxy Tab ever. Despite the reclaimed space, the screen’s resolution remains unchanged at 2960 x 1848 pixels.

The displays on both screens feature 120Hz refresh rates with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The Ultra also receives an anti-reflective coating, as it did last year, while the base variant comes with standard reflective glass, but you can preserve it with an official anti-reflective screen protector.

Besides those changes, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra maintains the same length and width, but is now slimmer, measuring 0.20 inches (~5.1mm). It is also slightly lighter, now weighing 692 grams, down from 718 grams last year. The regular Tab S11 isn’t far behind in terms of sleekness and measures only 2.2 inches (5.6mm) in thickness, which is the same as the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus. It’s also significantly lighter, weighing just 469 grams. Despite their slender bodies, both tablets also get an IP68 rating.

Minor changes to battery and cameras

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Despite its slimmer figure, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra comes with a slightly larger battery, now boasting a 11,600mAh capacity. Meanwhile, the Tab S11 gets a smaller 8,400mAh battery. Both tablets can fast charge at up to 45W, which is the same speed as before.

The 13MP primary and an 8MP ultrawide camera on the back of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra remain unchanged, as Samsung switches to a single 12MP ultrawide camera on the front — rather than two last year. The Galaxy Tab S11, on the other hand, gets a single 13MP camera on the back and a 12MP ultrawide on the front.

Internally, both the Galaxy Tab S11 and the Tab S11 Ultra are stocked with MediaTek Dimensity 9400+, a marginally overclocked version of the Dimensity 9400. The base chipset itself has been upgraded to a 3nm node, resulting in a 24% increase in CPU performance and a 27% improvement in GPU performance. The NPU performance is also claimed to have increased by 33%.

Similar configurations, better software

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Meanwhile, the RAM and storage options for the Tab S11 Ultra remain the same. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants are paired with 12GB of RAM, while the 1TB variant comes with 16GB of RAM.

The variants for the Galaxy Tab S11 have been limited to 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, all of which feature 12GB RAM. However, both tablets support storage expansion with microSD cards of up to 2TB.

In terms of software, we’re seeing One UI 8, based on Android 16, natively, with familiar Galaxy AI features that assist with writing, drawing, and summarizing audio. A noticeable change is the introduction of a new floating Galaxy AI overlay, which can be used in conjunction with split-screen setups.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Meanwhile, Samsung DeX is receiving a significant upgrade and will now support four separate workspaces, along with support for multi-screen setups. With this upgrade, you will be able to drag and drop windows from one screen onto another, just like on a desktop. However, Samsung is removing the option to enable a DeX view without connecting to an external monitor.

New accessories and connectivity options

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Besides these changes on the tablets, the accessories have also been revamped. The S Pen for the Galaxy Tab S11 series now features a distinct hexagonal shape, replacing the previously round one. While the S Pen retains a button, Samsung is removing Bluetooth, just like it did with the S Pen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. That means it won’t support air gestures or wireless camera control, though you can still use it as a remote control in the Galaxy Tab’s proximity.

Samsung is also claiming to have improved the keyboard folio with a slimmer profile that matches the Ultra. Additionally, it is working on a more capable “Pro” keyboard that will be announced in early 2026.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Neither the Galaxy Tab S11 nor the Tab S11 Ultra offers cellular connectivity anymore. However, the Ultra features more advanced Wi-Fi 7, rather than Wi-Fi 6E, which may seem unreasonable as both share the same internals.

If you want a Galaxy Tab with cellular connectivity, you can opt for the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, which hasn’t been discontinued. Similarly, Samsung will continue to sell the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE Plus until they are replaced, hopefully next year.

Pricing and availability

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy Tab S11 starts at $799.99 for the 128GB storage option, and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will start at $1,199.99.

Both the Galaxy Tab S11 and the Tab S11 Ultra will be available starting today, alongside the Galaxy S25 FE, which is also being announced today.

