Samsung's next premium tablet just leaked in images, confirming our worst fears

OnLeaks & Smartphone Checker

TL;DR Samsung’s next flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, has leaked in images.

These images show little change over the existing Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

Most importantly, the tablet maintains the unsightly notch instead of upgrading to a sleeker hole-punch.

Samsung is currently in the run-up to launch its next foldable at the Unpacked event in London next week. Even as it’s toiling and moiling to get the new foldables advertised across multiple (cinematic) universes, leakers have already begun spoiling the show for future devices. The latest leak unravels the design of Samsung’s next flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra.

The Tab S12 Ultra has leaked twice in the past few days, and these leaks reveal the changes (or their absence) in the slate’s external design. The first, and the more telling, leak comes courtesy of seasoned leaker OnLeaks in partnership with the UK-based Smartphone Checker in the form of CAD-made renders. We’re still looking at a very slim tablet, about the same size as the earlier Tab 11 Ultra. According to the leaker, the dimensions remain unchanged at 326.34 x 208.46 x 5.12mm. And based on these measurements, we can expect the 14-inch AMOLED to remain the same as well.

The metal shell and the cameras on the back remain largely unchanged, too, and seemingly so does the dark gray color. The tablet also carries the pogo pin connectors for the keyboard, as well as flash under the dual rear cameras.

What’s interesting is that, despite previous One UI 9 animations suggesting an upgrade to a hole-punch camera, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra still retains the semi-circular notch, visibly unchanged from last year. This lack of change is further evidenced by the tablet’s live images spotted in South Korea’s safety certification database (via SammyGuru). With its shadows blown out — and quality upscaled using Adobe’s Firefly in Photoshop — the image shows hints of the selfie camera being placed inside the bezels.

Safety Korea (via SammyGuru)

Among other upgrades, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is expected to come with a Dimensity 9500 chip and the same battery as last year. RAM and storage options haven’t leaked so far, and neither have the battery and charging specifications, so it’s difficult to comment on those.

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