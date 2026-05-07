Galaxy S26 FE rumors start zeroing in on Samsung's choice of chipset

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A source claims that Samsung will use an Exynos chip to run this year’s upcoming Galaxy S26 FE.

Samsung went exclusively with Exynos chips for the S25 FE and S24 FE.

It’s possible the phone could run the Exynos 2500, the same as in the Z Flip 7.

Today’s smartphone market feels a lot more stable than the landscape looked a decade ago, with manufacturers largely settled in to regular launch schedules and predictable year-on-year upgrades. In spite of that, we still have a few big unknowns that hang over some specific brands — and a major one there involves Samsung, and the company’s choices between using its own Exynos chips, or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors. Now a new source attempts to set our expectations for how that choice could play out with the Galaxy S26 FE.

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Leaker Erencan Yılmaz has been on a bit of a tear lately, posting about what to look forward to from the chips powering Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy phones. In addition to this summer’s new foldables, he’s also taken to X to post that the Galaxy S26 FE should be powered by an Exynos chip.

That’s not a very surprising pronouncement at all, seeing as the Galaxy S25 FE runs an Exynos 2400 and the Galaxy S24 FE has an Exynos 2400e. Really, we haven’t seen a Snapdragon version of an FE phone since the US edition of the Galaxy S23 FE.

It’s worth remembering, however, that Yılmaz never actually claims that the phone will exclusively be available with Exynos silicon — there’s just no mention of a Snapdragon option. Based on Samsung’s recent history, an Exynos-only Galaxy S26 FE does feel likely, but we may not want to dismiss the possibility of another configuration just yet.

As for which Exynos chip might end up at the heart of the S26 FE, the likely candidate feels like it must be the Exynos 2500, used on the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The Exynos 2600 is almost certainly still too new, with the chip powering the international editions of the full-blown Galaxy S26.

We’re likely still several months out from the Galaxy S26 FE’s debut, with Samsung targeting a late-summer launch in recent years. That’s still a lot of time for new info to surface, and hopefully shed a little more light on what to expect from the budget-focused phone’s hardware.

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