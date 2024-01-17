Are you looking to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra? This is Samsung’s flagship of flagships, offering a premium design, the largest display in the S24 lineup, and the best overall specs. But, does the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have a curved display?

QUICK ANSWER The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra does not have a curved display. The display is completely flat, breaking a trend Samsung has stuck with for many years. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have a curved display?

Why is Samsung getting rid of curved displays?

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 200MP camera • ProVisual Engine • Up to 1TB of storage • New AI tools MSRP: $1,299.99 The best of the best in the S24 series Samsung's true flagship device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the very best specs and features from any Galaxy phone to date. Ai and camera functions are the name of the game, with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide shooters. Smaller display bezels, 2,600 nit display, 5,000 mAh battery, an advanced cooling vapor chamber, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 12GB of RAM make for a powerful mobile computing system. The new ProVisual Engine offers AI-powered camera tools for photo and video capture. See price at Samsung 512GB See price at Amazon 256GB See price at Amazon 512GB See price at Samsung 1TB

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have a curved display?

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

Breaking a tradition that has held for many years, Samsung is finally getting rid of the curved display on its higher-end flagship device. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra no longer comes with a curved display. It now features an entirely flat Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel.

This is also the case for the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. This news isn’t as surprising, though. Samsung did away with curved displays for standard and Plus versions of its Galaxy S devices since the S21 series.

Why is Samsung getting rid of the curved display?

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

Many of us see the removal of the curved display as a welcomed upgrade. Samsung was among the first to introduce curved screens on smartphones with the Samsung Galaxy Edge. It was introduced as a side panel that offered extra functionality, such as shortcuts. It then evolved into something more of a novelty. The curved edges made the bezels seem smaller, and the front more seamless.

Curved displays came with many complaints, though. Many of us had to deal with accidental touches, for example. Having the display digitizer extend to the edges also tends to make mobile phones more delicate. It also tends to make the grip less secure. Then there’s the glare. This is likely why the curved display trend has become less popular in recent years.

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

All that said, curved displays can still offer some benefits, though. In a dedicated article, we have dug deep into the flat vs curved displays debate. Give it a read if you still can’t make up your mind on what’s best.

FAQs

Do the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus have a curved screen? No. The Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus come with a fully flat display panel, just like the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Do I need a screen protector for my Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra? The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with Corning Gorilla Armor protecting its front display. This is said to be 50% more resistant to scratches and drops. That said, adding a screen protector is never a bad idea.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra need a case? The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a titanium frame, making it very resistant. The satin finish provides more grip. Even if it’s more resistant than its predecessor, though, it’s not indestructible. Having a good case will further protect your device, and it will also keep it in pristine condition for longer.

Comments