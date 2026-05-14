Keep missing priority notifications on your Galaxy phone? One UI 9 could fix that with Now Brief

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s One UI 9 could remind you to look at high-priority notifications.

We’ve seen evidence suggesting that One UI 9 could use Now Brief to remind you to check priority notifications.

Now Brief could remind you multiple times during the day to address important notifications.

With One UI 8.5, Samsung introduced a “Prioritize notifications” feature that keeps important alerts on top of the notifications panel. With the update now reaching a myriad of devices, Samsung appears to be moving on to the next step, which is making these important notifications more visible.

With One UI 9, Samsung could nudge you to address those high-priority notifications through Now Brief.

We’ve seen evidence suggesting Samsung may expand the Now Brief’s scope in One UI 9 to remind you about high-priority notifications. Strings from One UI 9’s code point to an alert mechanism that will prompt you to view key notifications at key times during the day, including right around your bedtime, when you wake up in the morning, and a few other times.

The following strings hint at the possibility of that happening:

Code Copy Text <string name="priority_notification_insight_message_before_sleep">Check these important notifications before you go to bed.</string> <string name="priority_notification_insight_message_morning">Here are some important notifications from this morning.</string> <string name="priority_notification_insight_message_overnight">Check these important notifications that came overnight.</string>

From what we can infer, the notifications won’t appear on the Now Brief pill on the lock screen or in the home screen widget. Instead, these would be displayed in a separate card or block within Now Brief. However, since Now Brief can also open without unlocking the phone, the notifications’ visibility in that case should depend on whether you’ve allowed them to be visible on the lock screen.

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There’s another reference to a “Priority notification widget.” While we suspect this likely refers to the Now Brief widget on the home screen, there is a small chance Samsung is cooking a dedicated widget to remind you about important notifications. The following string points to this feature:

Code Copy Text <string name="priority_notification_widget_title">Priority notifications</string>

While we’re already testing One UI 9 beta on the Galaxy S26, we haven’t spotted any such update in Now Brief yet. We’ll ensure updating you in case we do.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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