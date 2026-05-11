I spent a weekend with one of Android's best camera phones — and found a glaring problem

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Despite various global pressures, smartphone makers remain deeply engaged in a camera specs race. With 200MP sensors becoming regular fixtures, external lenses now offered on even more devices, and advanced computational processing becoming the annoying norm, modern camera phones have more potential than ever to yield impressive results.

And boy, do they! This makes it really easy to forget that these devices are not cameras, but smartphones with camera capabilities.

While specs and kit are important components for a good camera experience, modern camera phones lack one practical feature that my old-school DSLR, an objectively better photography tool, has. And yes, while swappable lenses, physical settings buttons and dials, and a focus ring could all enter the conversation, I find myself longing for a viewfinder more than anything else.

Would you buy an external camera lens for your phone? 514 votes Yes, absolutely 41 % It depends on the price/size/image quality 43 % No, I wouldn't 16 %

When a capable camera phone meets its match

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Recently, I spent some time over the Easter weekend with the vivo X200 Ultra, a device I consider one of Android’s best camera phones around, or at least the best I’ve used thus far.

I’ve already captured some incredible shots with its external zoom lens attached and its three very capable built-in cameras on a New Year’s trip. You can see some of these below.

Needless to say, using this phone for general snapping has given me confidence that it could accomplish most of what I need from a dedicated camera system. I’ve since left my Nikon D3400 at home more often.

While I quite enjoy shooting landscapes, this Easter trip, I wanted to challenge myself. The Garden Route, my destination, is well known for its avian life, and I set out to capture one bird in particular: the Knysna loerie.

I’ve seen fleeting specks of color high up in the Garden Route forests years before while hiking through the area, but I’ve never been able to capture one on camera. I was hoping that, with my phone packed with an extended-zoom lens, my luck would change.

Using this phone for general snapping has given me confidence that it could accomplish most of what I need from a dedicated camera system.

With the goal of traveling light high on my agenda, given the near six-hour drive to my destination, my car’s modest boot, and spiking fuel prices, I packed only the vivo X200 Ultra as my main camera and reluctantly left my Nikon hanging on my office door. That, as it turns out, was a silly thing to do.

Despite their brilliant red flight feathers and bright green bodies, loeries are the kind of bird you’ll likely hear before you see. They have this distinctive, deep grunting, almost laughing call, almost as if they’re mocking you for not spotting them. This also means that tracking them, at least visually, is easier said than done.

It’s in these instances that I truly missed my DSLR and its viewfinder.

Phone cameras and the disconnected photography experience

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Yes, you could argue that there’s a 6.82-inch viewfinder right in front of the phone, but I’d come to realize that it’s simply not the same as a dedicated niche for my eyeball.

You can pack as much tech into a little box as you want, but capturing birds with a viewfinder is a non-negotiable. With my DSLR’s viewfinder, my eye becomes an integral part of the entire camera system, not merely a witness to the process. It offers a “connected,” easily controllable way to aim, adjust, and frame the shot, providing physical stabilization thanks to the camera’s flush placement against my face. This is essential when trying to spot and shoot crafty loeries.

With a viewfinder, my eye becomes a core part of the camera system itself.

Now, compare this with the “disconnect” of holding a phone up in front of you. While hunting for the loerie, I constantly had to check the screen, move my hands to adjust the shot, check the screen again, move the screen in response, tap the screen to change zoom lengths or adjust the focus, and by the time this process was complete, the loerie was jeering at me from another tree. Holding the phone in mid-air, supported by nothing more than my swaying arms, doesn’t lend itself to jitter-free photos, either, and shots are often “rescued” by overprocessing.

The birds I did manage to capture were victims of this. All shots below were captured with the teleconverter lens, and none of them I’d consider usable.

Hadeda ibis Reed comorant Cape white-eye

Beyond loeries and their feathered brethren, I’ve found the lack of a viewfinder to be a problem in many other shooting scenarios, too.

The weighty zoom extender is easily caught by the wind, exacerbating the sway issue when trying to capture anything through it. As I hold my DSLR to my eye while shooting, this isn’t nearly as much of an issue despite the system’s greater weight.

You come to realize that the practicalities while shooting with an external lens are almost, if not more, important than pure specs and numbers.

It also makes focusing far more of a chore than it should be, especially when the phone’s autofocus system let me down. On a DSLR with a longer lens, I can zoom in, focus, zoom out, and frame the shot as required.

Whether it’s hubris or delusion, I genuinely thought modern camera phones could get around these problems. After all, I’ve snapped birds with the X200 Ultra and other devices before — why would this be any different? Well, you come to realize that the practicalities while shooting with an external lens are almost, if not more, important than pure specs and numbers. It’s even more important when the subject is a bird laughing at your misfortune.

Zoom extenders are brilliant, but they’re just one piece of a larger puzzle

Andy Walker / Android Authority

I suppose it’s a little unfair to compare a dedicated camera to a smartphone that aims to offer a capable camera, but modern phone makers rather invite this comparison. Both vivo and OPPO regularly flaunt their devices’ ZEISS and Hasselblad camera systems as first-billed features, while both Google and Samsung, with the Pixel 10 Pro and Galaxy S26 lineups, showcase the rear of these phones first on their storefronts and info pages. Clearly, many Android phone makers want consumers to think their devices are cameras first, smartphones second.

This simply isn’t true.

I love the teleconverter lens trend, and I do want smartphone makers to further refine their systems. However, just because a phone has zoom capabilities doesn’t mean it’ll get you the shot you so desperately want. Reach is only one piece of the zoom photography puzzle.

Many Android phone makers want consumers to think their devices are cameras first, smartphones second. This simply isn't true.

To be fair to vivo, Samsung, Google, and other camera phone makers, DSLRs and mirrorless cameras do have their flaws, too. They’re bulky, awkward, and less nimble. I have to physically switch lenses rather than simply change a setting on a screen. Smartphones are easier to carry, easier to use, more durable and discreet, offer more features beyond mere photography, and generally benefit from that massive “viewfinder” screen in tight scenes. But I can’t help but feel that, unless phones fully embrace the practical aspects of dedicated cameras, they simply won’t let users benefit from their incredible hardware.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

I should mention that I haven’t used vivo or OPPO’s latest teleconverter supporting camera phones. The X300 Ultra and Find X9 Ultra both look like beastly pocket snappers, and the samples we’ve snapped so far look incredible. But I’m not sure I can completely rely on a camera phone to capture everything I want, especially loeries.

But this certainly is a lesson I’ve learned. On future trips, I’ll make room in my bag for my D3400 and its lenses, even if an Android phone with a teleconverter is already in my pocket.

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