Samsung confirms a second wave of One UI 9 beta rollouts is coming soon

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has revealed that a second wave of One UI 9 beta rollout will begin on May 26.

The company previously confirmed that the Android 17-based beta software is now starting to roll out in the US, the UK, India, Germany, and Poland, but not all of those countries have access just yet.

Samsung surprised Galaxy S26 users yesterday with the launch of the One UI 9 beta program. The rollout of the Android 17-based software is currently limited to a few countries, but Samsung has confirmed that a second wave will follow this initial release.

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According to footnotes in Samsung’s press release (h/t Tarun Vats), a second phase of the One UI 9 beta rollout will begin on May 26, when the update will reach countries such as India and Poland. Unfortunately, Samsung didn’t reveal a full list of countries where the new beta program will be released on that date.

Samsung previously revealed that Galaxy S26 users in the US, South Korea, Germany, India, Poland, and the UK will soon be able to access the One UI 9 beta. The company usually follows a phased rollout, meaning some countries get access to new betas before the rest.

It’s a good thing that Samsung is already rolling out the stable version of One UI 8.5, meaning that users with devices older than the Galaxy S26 series may not have to wait long before the One UI 9 beta program is available to them.

If you wish to try out the One UI 9 beta on your Galaxy S26, keep an eye out for the beta section on the Samsung Members app. Once you register your interest here, you’ll be able to try out the new software when Samsung starts rolling it out.

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