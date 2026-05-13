New Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide leak reveals the worst thing about upcoming foldable

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide or Wide Fold could pack a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide shooter.

This choice of cameras doesn’t bode well for zoom quality, as the device otherwise lacks a telephoto camera.

Samsung’s Wide Fold is also tipped to have a 10MP selfie camera on each screen.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the apparent Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide (also known as Wide Fold) later this year, featuring a wide aspect ratio on both displays. We’ve already heard some apparent specs, but a new leak has now revealed details regarding the dual rear cameras.

GalaxyClub and SamMobile have both posted apparent Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide camera specs. Starting with the main camera, the outlets report that the foldable will offer a 50MP f/1.8 shooter. There’s no word on the sensor size here, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this is the same 1/1.56-inch primary sensor seen on the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

This 50MP main camera seems like a downgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 7‘s 200MP primary shooter in at least one way. Megapixels aren’t everything, as pixel size also helps determine picture quality, but the Wide Fold doesn’t have a telephoto camera. One way to offer decent zoom quality without a dedicated telephoto shooter is to use a 200MP main camera, as this enables solid 2x to 4x lossless resolution zoom. But the lack of a 200MP main camera means I don’t have high hopes for the wide foldable’s camera zoom capabilities.

As for the second rear camera, this is said to be a 50MP f/1.9 ultrawide shooter. This would be in line with the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s ultrawide camera, while offering a higher resolution than the S26 and S26 Plus’s 12MP ultrawide sensors.

Otherwise, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will apparently offer a 10MP camera on each screen. This would presumably be derived from the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which has an identical selfie camera setup.

These purported camera specs join a growing list of leaked Wide Fold specs. The new foldable phone is tipped to offer a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a 4,800mAh battery. The device is also expected to have a wide folding screen that should make it more suitable for video playback.

Follow