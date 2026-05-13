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New Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide leak reveals the worst thing about upcoming foldable

We already know the Wide Fold will have two rear cameras. Now we have more details.
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2 hours ago

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TL;DR
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide or Wide Fold could pack a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide shooter.
  • This choice of cameras doesn’t bode well for zoom quality, as the device otherwise lacks a telephoto camera.
  • Samsung’s Wide Fold is also tipped to have a 10MP selfie camera on each screen.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the apparent Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide (also known as Wide Fold) later this year, featuring a wide aspect ratio on both displays. We’ve already heard some apparent specs, but a new leak has now revealed details regarding the dual rear cameras.

GalaxyClub and SamMobile have both posted apparent Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide camera specs. Starting with the main camera, the outlets report that the foldable will offer a 50MP f/1.8 shooter. There’s no word on the sensor size here, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this is the same 1/1.56-inch primary sensor seen on the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus.

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This 50MP main camera seems like a downgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 7‘s 200MP primary shooter in at least one way. Megapixels aren’t everything, as pixel size also helps determine picture quality, but the Wide Fold doesn’t have a telephoto camera. One way to offer decent zoom quality without a dedicated telephoto shooter is to use a 200MP main camera, as this enables solid 2x to 4x lossless resolution zoom. But the lack of a 200MP main camera means I don’t have high hopes for the wide foldable’s camera zoom capabilities.

As for the second rear camera, this is said to be a 50MP f/1.9 ultrawide shooter. This would be in line with the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s ultrawide camera, while offering a higher resolution than the S26 and S26 Plus’s 12MP ultrawide sensors.

Otherwise, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will apparently offer a 10MP camera on each screen. This would presumably be derived from the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which has an identical selfie camera setup.

These purported camera specs join a growing list of leaked Wide Fold specs. The new foldable phone is tipped to offer a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a 4,800mAh battery. The device is also expected to have a wide folding screen that should make it more suitable for video playback.

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Foldable PhonesSamsungSamsung Galaxy Z Fold
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