Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 may debut with Gemini Intelligence

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini Intelligence could debut with One UI 9 on Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8, bringing deeper AI-powered automation to foldable devices.

Gemini will handle complete workflows across apps and Chrome.

Gemini Intelligence is currently missing from the One UI 9 beta for Galaxy S26 testers, suggesting Samsung may roll out the feature directly with the stable version later this year.

Google Gemini is slowly turning into something far bigger than just a chatbot on Android phones. Instead of only answering questions or generating text, Gemini Intelligence is evolving into a system-level assistant that can actually do things for you across apps and services. And if a fresh report (via Sedaily) is accurate, Samsung’s next-generation foldables could become the perfect playground for it.

According to the report, Gemini Intelligence is expected to arrive with One UI 9. That means Samsung’s upcoming foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8, could be among the first devices to properly showcase these AI-powered features. That part is not exactly surprising. Samsung and Google have been closely tied together for AI features ever since the Galaxy AI push began. Google has also already confirmed that Samsung and Pixel phones will be the first to get Gemini Intelligence.

The agentic AI is designed to automate actions across apps, including Chrome. So instead of manually jumping between apps yourself, Gemini will handle entire tasks in the background.

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For instance, you maintain a grocery list inside Samsung Notes or another notes app. Instead of opening Amazon, searching every item individually, and adding products to your cart one by one, Gemini could understand your request, grab the list, open the shopping app, and fill the cart on its own. It sounds incredibly convenient, and honestly, foldables might be where this starts making real sense.

The Galaxy Z Fold lineup has always been great at multitasking, but the software often feels like it is still searching for that one killer feature that truly justifies unfolding a massive screen every day. Gemini Intelligence could finally be that missing piece.

If the AI can actively manage multiple apps side by side, summarize information, move content between windows, and complete actions simultaneously, the larger canvas of a foldable suddenly becomes much more useful than a regular smartphone display. Instead of users manually arranging split-screen apps, AI may become the layer that handles the entire experience for you.

Interestingly, Gemini Intelligence is currently missing from the One UI 9 beta that just became available to Galaxy S26 testers. Samsung is apparently planning to introduce it directly with the stable release instead. That suggests the feature may still need further optimization before it is ready for a wider rollout, especially given the significant system-level access these AI tools would require.

For now, there are still plenty of unanswered questions. How reliable will the automation actually be? Will users trust Gemini enough to let it make purchases or handle sensitive tasks? And perhaps the biggest question of all, will this feel genuinely useful in daily life, or end up becoming another flashy AI feature people stop using after a week?

Still, if Google and Samsung manage to pull this off properly, foldables may finally get an AI experience that feels truly built for them.

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