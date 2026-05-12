Deal: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL plunges to just $699

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Stepping back a smartphone generation is usually where the value lies, and today’s deal is the perfect example. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is currently available at a record-low price of $699, down from its retail price of $1,099.99. That’s a $400 price drop!

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The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is designed to impress. Featuring a sleek design and a triple rear camera system, it allows you to capture stunning photos and videos, all powered by advanced Google AI. This unlocked Android smartphone offers flexibility, as it works seamlessly with major carriers like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. The triple rear camera lets you shoot high-quality videos up to 20x with Super Res Zoom and enhances recordings with Video Boost, making it particularly effective in low-light conditions.

Beyond the camera, the Pixel 9 Pro XL boasts a 6.8-inch Super Actua display that is vibrant and perfect for gaming and scrolling, thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate. With 16GB of RAM and the Google Tensor G4, it delivers fast, smooth performance, enabling it to handle advanced AI tasks effortlessly. Plus, you can expect excellent battery life — over 24 hours and up to 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver.

According to DealHunt, our partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this product scores 93 out of 100, indicating a solid deal. The product offers a price advantage, currently $699 compared to the 90-day average of $998.74, providing a notable $299.74 in savings. As this price drop occurred just seven hours ago, this deal is fresh and worth your attention. Check out the deal on Amazon

With an impressive 4.4-star rating from over 1,029 reviews, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is recommended by many satisfied users. Don’t miss out on this opportunity!

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