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Act fast: The Galaxy S25 Plus is on sale for just $699.99
1 hour ago
Samsung didn’t do anything too radical with the Galaxy S26 series hardware, which means stepping back to the 2025 models isn’t much of a compromise. Right now, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is available for just $699.99, saving you $300 on the retail price.
This smartphone comes packed with features that enhance day-to-day activities. The AI Night Mode Camera ensures your shots look great, even in low-light conditions, while the Snapdragon 8 Elite Fast Processor delivers top-notch performance. With a spacious 256GB of storage, you have plenty of room for apps, photos, and videos. Plus, the impressive 4900mAh battery means you won’t have to worry about charging it too often.
According to DealHunt, our partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this product scores 84/100, indicating it’s a strong buy. The score is influenced by excellent price factors: at $699.99, it’s $125.19 below the 90-day average of $825.18. Plus, it is at an all-time low from its previous prices. The price dropped recently, just 18 hours ago, adding to its freshness.
This combination of pricing advantages and the recent drop solidifies the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus as a great choice for anyone in the market for a new smartphone.
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