How to change the date and time in Windows 10

Unlike that clock on your microwave, it’s extremely important to have the correct time in Windows. This affects when some apps and updates run, not to mention notifications and various other features. Here’s how to set the time and date in Windows 10, whether manually or automatically.

How to automatically set the time and date

This is the option most people should use. Although it requires an internet connection, you’ll automatically get the right time, down to the second. Follow these steps: Open the Settings app.

Select Time and language > Date and time .

. Make sure Set time automatically is switched to On .

is switched to . Do the same with Set time zone automatically and Adjust for daylight saving time automatically. If you don’t have these on, your time will fall out of sync during travel or seasonal changes.

How to manually change the time and date Open the Settings app, and go to Time and language > Date and time .

. Make sure Set time automatically and Set time zone automatically are switched to Off .

and are switched to . Click the Change button under Change date and time .

button under . Select your new time and date, then click Change to confirm.

How to change your time zone Open the Settings app, and go to Time and language > Date and time .

. Make sure automatic time settings are off, particularly Set time automatically and Set time zone automatically .

and . Use the Time zone drop-down menu. If you’re not sure of your zone, look for the closest major city in the list.

How to change the date and time format Open the Settings app, and go to Time and language .

. Click Region in the sidebar.

in the sidebar. Under Regional format data , click Change data formats .

, click . Adjust all relevant time and date formats, short and long. Leave other settings at their defaults unless you’ve moved to a country where the calendar system is different.

How to add clocks from different time zones Open the Settings app, and go to Time and language > Date and time .

. In the sidebar on the right, click Add clocks for different time zones .

. Under the Additional Clocks tab, check Show this clock for each extra clock you want.

tab, check for each extra clock you want. Pick a time zone for each clock and give it a display name. For instance, a clock in Central European Time could be labeled “Berlin” if you have family or co-workers in the city.

Click Apply.

Comments