Good news! Google says cheaper Googlebooks are also coming

Google

TL;DR Google says that while the first Googlebooks will be premium, cheaper models are also in the pipeline.

The comment suggests Googlebooks may eventually expand beyond high-end laptops into the same affordable territory as Chromebooks.

If that happens, Google may no longer need ChromeOS laptops to maintain its presence in education and budget computing.

When Google first announced Googlebooks earlier this month, the company positioned them as premium Gemini-powered laptops built on Android. That immediately raised questions about where Chromebooks fit into Google’s future laptop strategy, especially since ChromeOS has been popular in the affordable, education-focused laptop market.

Now, a comment from Google suggests the company may already have that long-term answer.

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In an interview with Chrome Unboxed, Google VP and GM of ChromeOS, John Maletis, revealed that while the first Googlebooks will target the premium segment, cheaper models are also being planned.

“We’ve always been about enabling technology and the ability to be productive and access information regardless of your price point, and so, over time, we will come down, but these first devices are super premium,” Maletis said.

That statement changes everything we’ve been speculating about the future of Chromebooks and ChromeOS.

Right now, Googlebooks and Chromebooks appear to serve very different markets. Chromebooks became successful because they were inexpensive, easy to manage, and ideal for schools and casual users. Meanwhile, Googlebooks are being marketed more like flagship laptops designed to compete with premium Windows PCs and MacBooks.

Google may not need Chromebooks forever if Googlebooks eventually target the same price bracket.

But if Googlebooks eventually move into the lower price range, this distinction with Chromebooks might become obsolete.

In other words, Google may not need Chromebooks forever if Googlebooks eventually target the same price bracket, while also offering Android apps, Gemini AI features, and a more modern laptop experience.

That said, the company has already confirmed that new Chromebooks are still launching through next year and that existing devices will continue receiving long-term software updates. At the same time, Google will also allow some Chromebooks to migrate to the Googlebook experience.

Taken together, the messaging makes Googlebooks sound more like Google’s long-term laptop strategy, one that could eventually replace Chromebooks entirely.

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