The previous-gen Microsoft Surface Laptop is $700 cheaper right now!

The Surface Laptop (2024) is here to help you tackle your daily tasks with ease, bringing AI-assisted features right into your workflow. If you’re looking for power, versatility, and seamless productivity in an elegant package, this could be the laptop for you. And right now, there’s a tempting offer you might not want to skip.

This deal drops the price of the Surface Laptop to $799.99 — a 47% savings compared to the $1,499 retail price. It’s easily the lowest price it has hit this year, making it an excellent time to grab this AI-enhanced machine.

The Surface Laptop is packed with standout features. It boasts a 13.8-inch touchscreen display with bright HDR tech and an ultra-thin design, making it ideal for work and creative projects. Under the hood, you’ll find a Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, delivering exceptional performance. It’s optimized with AI capabilities and productivity tools, like Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, for a new level of efficiency. On top of that, the laptop offers up to 20 hours of battery life, keeping you powered through the day without interruptions. It also incorporates sustainable design elements, such as 100% recycled metals in its enclosure. Check out the deal on Amazon

According to our tracker, the current deal is $334.49 below the average price over the last 90 days and not far off its all-time low price. This deal popped up just an hour ago, making it a fresh opportunity to grab this laptop.

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