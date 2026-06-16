Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 drops to $665, its lowest price ever

One giant screen can make a lot of sense for PC gaming, split-screen multitasking, and desk setups that would otherwise need 2 monitors. The Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch Monitor fits that job well, and Prime Day 2026 has pushed it down to a very tempting price.

You can grab it for $664.99 instead of $999.99, which is a 34% discount relative to the recommended retail price. Better still, that price beats the $699.99 lowest price we have previously tracked, so this is the cheapest it has ever been.

What makes the Odyssey G9 stand out is its 49-inch super-ultrawide DQHD panel with a 5120 x 1440 resolution. Samsung says it is essentially a replacement for a dual-1440p setup, and the 1000R curve and 32:9 aspect ratio help fill more of your field of view.

It is also built for speed, with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response time. Features like AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, low input lag mode, and Black Equalizer add more gaming appeal. HDR support includes VESA DisplayHDR 1000, HDR10+ Gaming, and up to 1,000-nit HDR peak brightness. You also get PIP/PBP, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free, Auto Source Switch+, DisplayPort 1.4, 2 HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB 3.0 hub, and a headphone jack.

This offer is for Amazon Prime members. Anyone who is not a member yet can start with a free 30-day trial.

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