I turned my Android tablet into a second monitor — and I can't go back

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

I have been using a dual-monitor setup for almost a year now, and I am completely spoiled by it. Once you get used to having two screens side by side, the workflow feels incredibly seamless. Now, going back to a single-screen feels restrictive. So much so that using my Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro in bed now somehow feels like a downgrade.

But remote work comes with its own reality: you can work from anywhere, which also means you’re constantly moving around. And as much as I love my desk setup, I obviously can’t carry two monitors everywhere I go. That’s really the only downside of the whole experience — it isn’t portable.

So I ended up finding a workaround. Whenever I travel, I still carry a dual-screen setup. It’s just that instead of two monitors, I use my laptop and tablet together. Funny enough, these devices mostly sit around at home otherwise, so this setup finally gives them a purpose while keeping my workflow intact on the move.

Do you use a dual-monitor setup for work? 39 votes Yes, and I can't imagine going back. 87 % I've tried it but prefer a single screen. 5 % No, but I want to. 8 % No, single screen works fine for me. 0 %

I thought this would be janky — it actually works brilliantly

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

I know what you’re probably thinking — how does a tablet even work as a second screen for a laptop? I had the exact same reaction at first. I assumed this would involve a mess of cables, lag, and one of those setup processes that makes you question your life choices halfway through. Instead, I had my tablet running as a second screen in just a few minutes, and it worked far more smoothly than I expected.

The trick here is an app called spacedesk. I installed it on my OnePlus Pad 4, and it essentially let the tablet act as an external display for my Windows laptop. On the laptop side, my Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro only needed a lightweight driver that creates a virtual display over the same Wi-Fi network. Once both devices were connected, the tablet simply mirrored that feed wirelessly.

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

What I genuinely liked is how little friction there was in the process. I didn’t have to create an account, pay for a subscription, or wrestle with confusing settings menus. It felt ridiculously simple for something that sounds quite technical. Here’s how to set it up: Download and install the spacedesk Driver on your Windows laptop or PC. Once installed, you’ll notice a spacedesk icon appear in the system tray. On your Android tablet, install the free spacedesk viewer app from the Play Store. Open the app on the tablet, and it will automatically search for compatible devices on the same Wi-Fi network. Your PC name and IP address should appear almost instantly — just tap them to connect. Finally, head into Windows Display Settings and switch the display mode to “Extend.” From there, you can drag the virtual monitor left or right to match the physical position of your tablet on your desk. And that was pretty much the entire setup process. I didn’t really have to do anything else to connect my laptop and tablet.

My brain always needed more space than a single screen could provide

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

I rely on this portable setup the most while traveling, working out of cafés, moving between meetings, or sitting at an airport gate trying to finish a story before my boarding call interrupts everything. Most dual-monitor setups are built around staying in one place. Mine exists because I’m rarely in one place for too long.

What also helps is the hardware itself. The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro is already a fairly compact laptop, and my OnePlus Pad 4 has a screen size that feels surprisingly close to it. Because of that, shifting between the two displays never feels awkward or disconnected.

My workflow is also extremely tab-heavy. A normal work session for me usually involves an unreasonable number of Chrome tabs, scattered research links, reference documents, PDFs, and ongoing chats all happening at the same time. On top of that, apps like WhatsApp, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Claude, and Google Calendar are almost permanently open in the background. There’s always something demanding attention.

Earlier, all of this lived on one screen, which meant constant window switching and the inevitable moment when I would completely forget where I kept an important tab. I cannot even count how many times I’ve reopened the same article because it got buried somewhere between Slack notifications and research windows. It sounds minor, but over a long workday, that clutter becomes mentally exhausting.

It creates a clear separation between doing and looking, which weirdly makes my brain feel less crowded.

So now, I’ve unintentionally created a system for myself. My laptop handles the active side of work — writing, communication apps, meetings, calendars, and anything that requires immediate attention. Meanwhile, the tablet becomes my dedicated research board. All the articles, tabs, notes, comparisons, and references stay there. It creates a clear separation between doing and looking, which weirdly makes my brain feel less crowded.

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

And I’m not exaggerating when I say this setup has genuinely helped me stay calmer during chaotic workdays. When too many things pile up at once, I tend to feel overwhelmed very quickly. Separating my workflow across two screens gives everything its own place, and that sense of organization makes a massive difference. It definitely feels like having a workspace that finally understands how my brain operates.

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The Wi-Fi gods decide whether this setup behaves

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

I genuinely enjoy using this setup, but I would be lying if I said it felt perfect all the time. For productivity work, it has honestly been fantastic — researching stories, juggling dozens of browser tabs, replying to Slack messages, checking calendars, writing drafts, and bouncing between apps barely seems to bother it. Even with an unreasonable number of things open at once, the experience stays absolutely stable.

The cracks only start to appear when entertainment enters the picture. The moment I tried treating the tablet like a proper media screen, especially for video streaming, I immediately noticed the limitations of this workaround. Watching videos on Netflix or even casually streaming on YouTube sometimes introduced noticeable lag, compression artifacts, and occasional stuttering. It was not unwatchable, but it definitely reminded me that this is still a wireless display feed and not a native external monitor connection.

On the other hand, if I had YouTube music or podcasts playing in the background while I worked, everything stayed smooth because I wasn’t constantly focusing on moving visuals. But the moment I sat down to watch an episode or hoped to unwind with a movie, the setup became noticeably unreliable.

This entire experience lives and dies by the strength of your connection.

A lot of that comes down to Wi-Fi stability. This entire experience lives and dies by the strength of your connection. On a stable home network, it feels impressively smooth for what it is. But public Wi-Fi at cafés, hotels, or airports can be unpredictable, and that’s exactly where the illusion starts to break a little. You notice dropped frames, delayed input, softer visuals, and moments where the connection struggles to keep up.

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

There’s also another compromise that becomes obvious if you’ve previously used a desktop dual-monitor setup. No matter how clever this workaround feels, a laptop and tablet combination still cannot recreate the comfort of having two large monitors sitting side by side on a desk. The smaller screens mean less breathing room, less multitasking space, and more compromises in scaling.

But interestingly, I only noticed this because I already knew what a full-sized dual-monitor setup feels like. If you’re coming from a single-laptop setup, this honestly feels liberating rather than restrictive. It may not replace a full workstation, but for something that fits inside a backpack, the trade-off feels surprisingly worth it.

At this point, I genuinely do not see myself going back to working on a single screen while traveling. Using my Android tablet as a secondary monitor has become one of those changes that slipped into my routine and never left. And honestly, I’m just happy my tablet finally feels useful again. Before this, it spent most of its life sitting on a shelf.

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

Yes, the setup has its compromises. But once I stopped expecting perfection and started treating it as a portable productivity tool, everything finally made sense.

More than anything, I think this setup reminded me why I enjoy experimenting with tech in the first place. Sometimes the best gadgets are not the ones designed for a specific purpose, but the ones that accidentally become far more useful because you decided to try something weird with them. And for me, turning a neglected tablet into a second monitor has easily been one of those surprisingly rewarding discoveries. So, a year ago, dual monitors spoiled me. Apparently, all it took to recreate that feeling on the road was a forgotten tablet and a free app. I’m not sure whether to feel clever or embarrassed.

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