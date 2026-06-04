Best deal yet drops the Samsung Odyssey G5 QHD Gaming Monitor to just $220

DealHunt / Android Authority

For gamers, having a high-performing monitor can make all the difference between victory and defeat. The Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G5 QHD Gaming Monitor is now available for just $219.99 on Amazon, beating its all-time low price. That’s $130 off its retail price of $349.99.

This gaming monitor is packed with features that enhance both visuals and performance. With a crisp QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) and more than 1.7 times the pixel density of Full HD, it delivers stunningly detailed images. The fast IPS panel ensures color clarity from almost any angle, while the 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG) promise ultra-smooth gameplay with minimal motion blur. On top of that, NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility help eliminate screen tearing and lag, providing a seamless gaming experience.

Adding to its value, the Odyssey G5 features HDR10 for brighter highlights and richer shadows, enhancing the depth of each scene. Tools like the Black Equalizer and Virtual Aim Point deliver practical advantages, whether you’re creeping through dark areas or fine-tuning your aim during intense moments. Its ergonomic stand also ensures comfort, offering tilt, swivel, and height adjustments so you can play for long stretches without discomfort. Check out the deal on Amazon

According to our tracker, the deal offers a significant $84.12 price advantage over the 90-day average of $304.11, and its all-time low adds to its appeal. These elements make this an excellent opportunity to grab a high-quality gaming monitor.

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