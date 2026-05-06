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Rare LG 27-inch Ultragear QHD monitor deal slashes price to just $189
2 hours ago
When it comes to gaming, but having the right monitor can make all the difference. Right now, you can snag the LG 27-inch Ultragear QHD gaming monitor for $189, down from its regular price of $229, marking a 18% discount and a near-record low.
This gaming monitor boasts impressive features, including a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, which delivers stunning visuals. With an ultra-fast 180Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 200Hz) and a mere 1ms response time, it ensures smooth gameplay, even in fast-paced action. The monitor also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync technologies, reducing screen tearing and stuttering for a seamless gaming experience.
Furthermore, its HDR10 technology and 99% sRGB color gamut bring vibrant colors to your games, enhancing the overall visual quality. The monitor’s gamer-centric design includes a virtually borderless display and adjustable stand, allowing for optimal comfort during long gaming sessions.
According to DealHunt, our partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this product scores 80 out of 100. This score reflects its strong price advantage, as the current price of $189 is significantly lower than its 90-day average of $218.66, indicating a saving of $29.66. Additionally, this price is just $2.01 above its all-time low and was dropped 15 hours ago, confirming its freshness.
With these features and a strong score from DealHunt, the LG 27-inch Ultragear QHD monitor is an excellent choice for gamers looking to enhance their setup.
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