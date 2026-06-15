Fresh deal pushes Samsung’s 32-inch Smart Monitor M7 to its lowest Amazon price ever

The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 32-inch just dropped to $229.99, down from its $399.99 RRP. That is a 43% discount off the recommended retail price, and it also appears to be the lowest price Amazon has ever offered on the display.

That makes this Prime Day 2026 deal worth a look if you want a screen that does more than just connect to a PC. The 32-inch panel features 4K UHD resolution, a VA panel, HDR10 support, a 60Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, and a typical brightness of 300 nits. It is built to work as both a monitor and a smart display, which is what helps it stand out.

Samsung runs its Tizen smart platform here, so you get built-in streaming apps, Samsung TV Plus, Universal Guide, SmartThings Hub, Alexa, and Bixby support. It also includes Samsung Vision AI tools like AI Picture Optimizer, Adaptive Picture, Click-to-Search, and Active Voice Amplifier with Adaptive Sound features.

There is also plenty of connectivity, including USB-C charging at 65W, 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, 3 USB ports, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, and wireless display support. Samsung adds built-in 10W speakers, a remote, tilt adjustment, and both HDMI and USB-C cables in the box. You also get gaming extras like Samsung Gaming Hub, Game Bar, Virtual Aim Point, and Super Ultrawide GameView.

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