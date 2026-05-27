Rare deal drops the ASUS 27-inch ROG Strix monitor below $200

For gamers and professionals alike, finding a monitor with the right balance of performance and features can make a world of difference. Right now, the ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 1440P HDR Gaming Monitor is available for just $194.49 on Amazon. That’s a 33% savings compared to the $289 retail price, and it’s the lowest price ever for this model.

This 27-inch monitor is packed with features designed to elevate your gaming and productivity experience. The QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) delivers sharp visuals, while the ultrafast 180Hz refresh rate ensures smooth performance during fast-paced action. With a 1ms response time and ASUS’s Fast IPS technology, you get minimal motion blur and a clear viewing experience. The ROG Strix XG27ACG also supports G-Sync compatibility and ASUS’s Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB SYNC), which work together to eliminate ghosting and tearing, keeping your gameplay sharp.

The monitor also has excellent color output with a 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, making it a solid choice for creative work. On top of that, it includes a three-month trial of Adobe Creative Cloud if purchased before August 31, 2026. The addition of a USB-C connection adds modern versatility for connecting your devices, and ASUS backs the monitor with a three-year warranty for peace of mind.

According to our tracker, the $194.49 price is $24.80 below its 90-day average. It’s also at an all-time low, and the price drop is fresh, having occurred just 21 hours ago. For those prioritizing savings, features, and reliability, this is an excellent deal to consider.

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