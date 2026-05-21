Googlebooks could inherit a Chromebook problem even before they launch

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Kansas City Public Schools are replacing over 30,000 Chromebooks and Windows PCs with Apple’s MacBook Neo as part of a transition to an “all-Apple district.”

More than 4,500 MacBook Neo laptops have already been purchased for students, and more will follow.

The move could signal growing pressure on Chromebooks and Google’s upcoming Googlebooks initiative when it comes to young users.

Chromebooks have been very popular in US classrooms thanks to their affordable prices, simple management tools, and tight integration with Google’s education ecosystem. But one major US school district is now changing camps, and it could hint at a much bigger challenge ahead for Google.

Kansas City Public Schools has announced plans to transition to an “all-Apple district,” replacing more than 30,000 Chromebooks and Windows PCs with Apple’s MacBook Neo over time. According to the district, more than 4,500 MacBook Neo laptops have already been procured for students, while younger students will continue using existing iPads and MacBook Air devices.

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“Students are now proud of their schools because they have the best products,” said KCPS Chief Technology Officer Scott Jones in the district’s press release.

The transition was also highlighted during Apple’s Q2 2026 earnings call, where the company specifically called out Kansas City Public Schools as an example of schools moving away from Chromebooks in favor of the new MacBook Neo.

Why is this Google’s problem?

Google

Google recently unveiled Googlebooks, a new category of premium Gemini-powered laptops built on Android. While Google has confirmed that new Chromebooks are still in the pipeline for now, the company’s broader laptop strategy going forward seems to be shifting towards high-end AI-focused PCs.

Chromebooks have been successful partly because they were cheap. Schools could deploy thousands of devices at relatively low cost and take advantage of ChromeOS’ easy management tools and Google Workspace integration. However, Googlebooks are being positioned as premium devices designed to compete with high-end Windows laptops and MacBooks.

While Google still hasn’t announced pricing for Googlebooks, Apple’s new MacBook Neo starts at just $599, giving schools a relatively affordable entry point into the Apple ecosystem while still offering premium hardware, long-term support, and strong security.

If Googlebooks end up costing significantly more, Google could find itself squeezed between budget Chromebooks on one side and increasingly affordable MacBooks on the other.

There’s also a broader ecosystem concern for Google here. Students who use MacBooks at school may naturally be more inclined to buy and use iPhones, especially because Apple’s ecosystem integration between macOS and iOS remains one of the company’s biggest strengths. Features like iMessage syncing, AirDrop, shared clipboard support, and seamless app continuity all work best when users stay inside Apple’s ecosystem.

Though Google is also working to improve cross-device features on Android, it may be too late before it has offerings similar to Apple’s on the table.

To be clear, this is only one school district switching to Apple’s laptops right now, and Chromebooks still maintain a healthy presence across the education sector. But if more US school districts follow suit and adopt Apple’s devices, it would directly weaken Android’s position with younger users over time.

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