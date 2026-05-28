The Chrome browser is getting a big safety upgrade — if you use Windows

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced that Device Bound Session Credentials are now generally available in Chrome for Windows.

The security feature binds a session cookie to the device the user authenticated from, making it harder for malicious actors to exploit stolen cookies.

The feature is rolling out to Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts.

Recently, Google announced that it is moving Ask Gemini in Google Meet to make it easier to notice. It appears that’s not the only Workspace announcement we’re getting today. Google is also making the Chrome browser a little safer after signing in.

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A little less than a year ago, Google introduced a new security feature for the Chrome browser, specifically for Windows PCs. This feature is called Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC), which promises to strengthen security after logging in. DBSC was previously only available in beta, but the tech giant is now rolling it out generally to Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts on Windows.

If you’re wondering what DBSC does, it binds a session cookie to the device the user authenticated from. Session cookies are small files used by websites to remember user information. With this security measure, it ensures that only the originating device can access the active session. It also makes it harder for malicious actors to exploit stolen cookies, even if malware is already present on your device.

Although the announcement was shared today, it appears the rollout started on May 25. This is a gradual rollout that’s expected to be completed within 60 days at the latest. You won’t need to turn the feature on, as it will be enabled by default.

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