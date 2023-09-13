Lily Katz / Android Authority

We know many of you just can’t live without listening to your tunes, catching up on a podcast, or listening to whatever it is you enjoy. It might be nice to continue listening while showering, too! This is why many of us have wondered: Can you shower with AirPods?

QUICK ANSWER You should not shower with your AirPods on. This is because there are currently no waterproof AirPods in existence. Furthermore, only some models of the AirPods have a certain level of water resistance, and it isn't good enough to safely use your AirPods in the shower. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Can you shower with AirPods?

AirPods IP rating and what it means

What to do if your AirPods get wet

Can you shower with AirPods?

We already told you in the quick answer above that you shouldn’t shower with your AirPods on. Now, let’s dig deeper into the topic.

For starters, most AirPods have no level of water resistance, and this even includes the super expensive AirPods Max. Only the 3rd-generation AirPods, 1st-generation AirPods Pro, and 2nd-generation AirPods Pro are water-resistant. So, unless you have one of those three models, you can’t wet your AirPods at all.

Now, onto the 3rd-generation AirPods and both generations of the AirPods Pro. These have an IPX4 rating. This makes them water-resistant, but only up to a certain level. This level of protection isn’t good enough for the AirPods to go to the shower with you. You might get away with doing so without damaging your AirPods, but this doesn’t mean you should.

AirPods IP rating and what it means

So, what does this whole IPX4 rating thing mean? You can look into our IP rating guide to understand how this rating system works. In short, IPX4 products can withstand water sprays from all directions. This means they should be able to handle a bit of water, or sweat, maybe light rain. Even so, you probably shouldn’t test your luck too much.

An IPX5 rating is the next step above. An IPX5-rated product would be able to handle jets of water, like the ones a showerhead releases.

Even if the AirPods had a higher IP rating against water, we usually don’t recommend taking these electronics into the shower. Water-resistant gaskets and sealings can degrade over time. This means that, eventually, even a product with a high IP rating will stop being effectively water resistant.

What to do if your AirPods get water-damaged

Maybe you’re reading this after you already took a shower with AirPods, or you accidentally got them a bit too wet. What can you do about this?

You will need to dry the exterior, try to get any water out of the AirPods, and then put them in a dry place that will remove all humidity from the AirPods. We have a full guide on what to do if you get your AirPods wet. Follow the tutorial and pray that they are still in good working order.

Sadly, if the AirPods don’t work after this, maybe it’s time to reach out to Apple Customer Support. The warranty won’t cover water damage, so let’s hope you got an Apple Care Plus plan.

FAQs

Are AirPods dust resistant? While some AirPods have a certain level of water resistance, none are dust resistant. That’s why there is an X in the IPX4 rating. The X marks the spot where the level of dust resistance would be.

Are AirPods waterproof? No. There are currently no AirPods models that are anywhere close to being waterproof. Waterproof protection would entail you can fully submerge a product for extended periods of time, at significant depths. The few AirPods models with any level of water resistance can only handle sprays.

Can you swim with AirPods? You should never swim with AirPods! Most of them are not water resistant at all. The few AirPods models with water-resistance protection only have an IPX4 rating, which makes them able to handle water sprays, not full submersion.

Can you wear AirPods in the rain? Only the 3rd-generation AirPods, and both generations of the AirPods Pro have an IPX4 rating. You should be fine if you get caught in the rain with these. We still wouldn’t test our luck, though. Especially if the rain gets heavy. If you have any of the other models, you should store your AirPods away when it’s raining.

Does the Apple AirPods warranty cover water damage? Apple warranties don’t cover water damage. If you have an Apple Care Plus plan, water damage will count as accidental damage.

