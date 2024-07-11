Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases you can buy at launch
Samsung’s latest foldables are finally here, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 looks like another winner. You’ll have to wait a few weeks for your pre-order to arrive, but you don’t have to wait to pick up a case to keep it safe.
With that in mind, here are the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases you can buy at launch.
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases
Caseology Parallax
- Nice texture and pattern
- Good grip
- Hinge protection
- Slim design
- Two color options
- Very affordable
The Caseology Parallax is one of the most complete cases you can get for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Not only does it have the trademark textures and patterns found on other Parallax cases, it also has a full hinge cover to protect the most vulnerable part of the device. It’s also relatively slim and sticks to the device using some hidden adhesive strips. You can grab it in Matte Black or Midnight Blue for just $28, which is way cheaper than most of the other cases on the list.
Spigen Slim Armor Pro
- Slim and light
- Form-fitting design
- Good color options
- Hinge protection
- Expensive
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a large device, and although that’s probably why you bought it, any added bulk definitely puts it over the edge. If you want to keep things light, the Spigen Slim Armor Pro is a solid option. It’s not the most protective, but it does at least have a full hinge cover. It runs pretty expensive for what it is, but that’s unfortunately par for the course when it comes to Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases.
UAG Civilian
- Slim and light
- Good drop protection
- Many color options
- Hinge protection
- Somewhat pricey
The UAG Civilian takes many of the lessons the comany has learned from its more protective cases and brings them into a slimmer, more pocketable case for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The aesthetics are decidedly rugged, but it still comes with a few color options to find a model that suits your style. The hinge is covered, although the flexible material won’t entirely mitigate serious drops. Still, it’s a very protective case that’s worth the expense.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Silicone case
- Nice strap
- Built-in kickstand
- Few colors
- Expensive
First-party cases aren’t always worth the premium asking prices, but the Silicone case from Samsung is unique enough that it a spot on our list. The silicone strap makes the enormous Galaxy Z Fold 6 much easier to hold, and the included kickstand in the back is great for media consumption. Unfortunately it doesn’t come in any interesting colors, but it’s one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases that Samsung makes.
Spigen Tough Armor Pro P
- Great drop protection
- Hidden S Pen compartment
- Build-in kickstand
- Some color options
- Expensive
Spigen’s most resistant case for the Samsung Z Fold 6 has some great durability improvements this year, which is saying something because it was one of our favorites last year, too. A big part of that is the hidden compartment for an S Pen in the hinge mechanism, which is much more elegant than most. The hinge also doubles as a kickstand, turning your Z Fold 6 into an even better content consumption device. The only real downside here is price, but if you’re already invested in Samsung’s most expensive phone, you can probably afford it.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 S Pen Case
- Convenient design
- Included S Pen
- Slim and light
- Great color options
- Expensive
The other first-party case on our list is also the most expensive, but it has a trick up its sleeve that still makes it a good value. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 S Pen case is a simple, slim case with a slot in the back to hold your S Pen. If you don’t have an S Pen, you’re in luck because the case comes with one! Even better, it matches the color scheme of the case.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro
- Great build
- Several designs available
- Hinge cover
- Somewhat pricey
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a perrennial favorite of ours when it comes to clear cases, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 edition is no different. It’s a hybrid build with a PC backing for extra strength and TPU siding for easy installation and grip. There isn’t too much else to say — it’s just a great clear case that nails the basics. In addition to a fully clear version, there are a number of frosted versions, as well as the cool Zero One edition seen above, which has the internals of the device printed on the case.
UAG Plyo Pro
- Thin and light
- Good drop protection
- Build-in magnets
- Several color options
- Somewhat pricey
The UAG Plyo Pro is another clear case, but it separates itself from the crowd by including magnets in the back. Not only is this great for wireless chargers, it unlocks a plethora of MagSafe accessories, from wallets and stands to mounts and more. If you’re not planning on using the magnets, there’s also a version without them that’s a bit cheaper and still stands on its own merits.
Casetify Impact Case
- Great drop resistance
- Relatively slim
- Tons of design options
- Expensive
If you want customization, the Casetify Impact Case is as good as it gets. Build-wise it’s a drop-resistant clear case with a distinct border around the camera lenses. Where things really get interesting is in the prints. This case is available with tons of different options for what’s on the back, and many of the designs come from popular artists. It is a bit expensive, but again, if you’ve already splashed the cash on a Galaxy Z Fold 6, spending a bit more won’t put you over the edge.
Otterbox Defender XT
- Great protection
- Hinge and port covers
- Some color options
- Thick and bulky
- Expensive
Otterbox makes some of the most rugged cases you can buy, and the Defender Series XT is its top of the line product. If you’ve ever used an Otterbox case, you know that it’s big and bulky, but it still works with wireless charging. There’s also a port cover and hinge cover, which doubles as a grip when the device is open. It’s expensive, but it’s worth it if you want your Galaxy Z Fold 6 to stand the test of time.
Supcase UB Pro
- Excellent protection
- Built-in kickstand
- Included tempered glass screen protector
- Bulky
- Expensive
If you want ultimate protection, the Supcase UB Pro is another fantastic option. It’s big and bulky, but you won’t find better drop protection anywhere else. It’s also got a built-in tempered glass screen protector, a kickstand, and even an S Pen holder. The aesthetics are very rugged, for better or worse, but it does come in a variety of colors. Be warned though, it is very expensive.