Samsung’s latest foldables are finally here, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 looks like another winner. You’ll have to wait a few weeks for your pre-order to arrive, but you don’t have to wait to pick up a case to keep it safe.

With that in mind, here are the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases you can buy at launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Large display • Multitasking • High performance MSRP: $1,899.99 Thinner, lighter, and more powerful than ever. With a focus on refinement over previous generation Fold phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rocks a 6.3-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120Hz AMOLED folding display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. See price at Amazon Save $300.00 Limited time deal! See price at Samsung See price at Amazon

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases

Caseology Parallax

Nice texture and pattern

Good grip

Hinge protection Slim design

Two color options

Very affordable

The Caseology Parallax is one of the most complete cases you can get for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Not only does it have the trademark textures and patterns found on other Parallax cases, it also has a full hinge cover to protect the most vulnerable part of the device. It’s also relatively slim and sticks to the device using some hidden adhesive strips. You can grab it in Matte Black or Midnight Blue for just $28, which is way cheaper than most of the other cases on the list.

Spigen Slim Armor Pro

Slim and light

Form-fitting design

Good color options Hinge protection

Expensive

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a large device, and although that’s probably why you bought it, any added bulk definitely puts it over the edge. If you want to keep things light, the Spigen Slim Armor Pro is a solid option. It’s not the most protective, but it does at least have a full hinge cover. It runs pretty expensive for what it is, but that’s unfortunately par for the course when it comes to Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases.

UAG Civilian

Slim and light

Good drop protection

Many color options Hinge protection

Somewhat pricey

The UAG Civilian takes many of the lessons the comany has learned from its more protective cases and brings them into a slimmer, more pocketable case for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The aesthetics are decidedly rugged, but it still comes with a few color options to find a model that suits your style. The hinge is covered, although the flexible material won’t entirely mitigate serious drops. Still, it’s a very protective case that’s worth the expense.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Silicone case

Nice strap

Built-in kickstand Few colors

Expensive

First-party cases aren’t always worth the premium asking prices, but the Silicone case from Samsung is unique enough that it a spot on our list. The silicone strap makes the enormous Galaxy Z Fold 6 much easier to hold, and the included kickstand in the back is great for media consumption. Unfortunately it doesn’t come in any interesting colors, but it’s one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases that Samsung makes.

Spigen Tough Armor Pro P

Great drop protection

Hidden S Pen compartment

Build-in kickstand Some color options

Expensive

Spigen’s most resistant case for the Samsung Z Fold 6 has some great durability improvements this year, which is saying something because it was one of our favorites last year, too. A big part of that is the hidden compartment for an S Pen in the hinge mechanism, which is much more elegant than most. The hinge also doubles as a kickstand, turning your Z Fold 6 into an even better content consumption device. The only real downside here is price, but if you’re already invested in Samsung’s most expensive phone, you can probably afford it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 S Pen Case

Convenient design

Included S Pen

Slim and light Great color options

Expensive

The other first-party case on our list is also the most expensive, but it has a trick up its sleeve that still makes it a good value. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 S Pen case is a simple, slim case with a slot in the back to hold your S Pen. If you don’t have an S Pen, you’re in luck because the case comes with one! Even better, it matches the color scheme of the case.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro

Great build

Several designs available Hinge cover

Somewhat pricey

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a perrennial favorite of ours when it comes to clear cases, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 edition is no different. It’s a hybrid build with a PC backing for extra strength and TPU siding for easy installation and grip. There isn’t too much else to say — it’s just a great clear case that nails the basics. In addition to a fully clear version, there are a number of frosted versions, as well as the cool Zero One edition seen above, which has the internals of the device printed on the case.

UAG Plyo Pro

Thin and light

Good drop protection

Build-in magnets Several color options

Somewhat pricey

The UAG Plyo Pro is another clear case, but it separates itself from the crowd by including magnets in the back. Not only is this great for wireless chargers, it unlocks a plethora of MagSafe accessories, from wallets and stands to mounts and more. If you’re not planning on using the magnets, there’s also a version without them that’s a bit cheaper and still stands on its own merits.

Casetify Impact Case

Great drop resistance

Relatively slim Tons of design options

Expensive

If you want customization, the Casetify Impact Case is as good as it gets. Build-wise it’s a drop-resistant clear case with a distinct border around the camera lenses. Where things really get interesting is in the prints. This case is available with tons of different options for what’s on the back, and many of the designs come from popular artists. It is a bit expensive, but again, if you’ve already splashed the cash on a Galaxy Z Fold 6, spending a bit more won’t put you over the edge.

Otterbox Defender XT

Great protection

Hinge and port covers

Some color options Thick and bulky

Expensive

Otterbox makes some of the most rugged cases you can buy, and the Defender Series XT is its top of the line product. If you’ve ever used an Otterbox case, you know that it’s big and bulky, but it still works with wireless charging. There’s also a port cover and hinge cover, which doubles as a grip when the device is open. It’s expensive, but it’s worth it if you want your Galaxy Z Fold 6 to stand the test of time.

Supcase UB Pro

Excellent protection

Built-in kickstand

Included tempered glass screen protector Bulky

Expensive

If you want ultimate protection, the Supcase UB Pro is another fantastic option. It’s big and bulky, but you won’t find better drop protection anywhere else. It’s also got a built-in tempered glass screen protector, a kickstand, and even an S Pen holder. The aesthetics are very rugged, for better or worse, but it does come in a variety of colors. Be warned though, it is very expensive.

