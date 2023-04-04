The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases you can buy

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Although the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is more resistant (and stylish) than ever, the fact that it’s a foldable device makes it exceptionally vulnerable to damage. To help you keep your clamshell flagship safe, we’ve done the research for you and selected the very best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases you can currently buy.

Best thin Galaxy Z Flip 4 case: Spigen Air Skin

Super thin and light

Precise cutouts

Great color options Relatively affordable

No hinge protection

If you want to keep it slim, look no further than the Spigen Air Skin. We loved how thin and light this case is, and it adds virtually no weight or bulk to the phone. It’s also very minimal, and there are four color options available: Cornflower Blue, Rose Purple, Glitter, and Crystal Clear. Those last two are transparent, so you can still show off those custom colors. As always, you’re getting excellent build quality that industry-leading Spigen is known for.

Looking for more thin Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases? We also recommend:

Otterbox Thin Flex

Otterbox isn’t typically known for thin cases, but the Thin Flex really impressed us. It still meets military-grade resistance standards, but it does so with a relatively slim profile that snaps on the back of the Flip 4 with ease. Even better, it comes in a decent variety of colors, including some with clear backing to show off your phone’s natural colors.

Silicone Cover with Strap

Samsung has leaned into the strap cases in recent years, and the version for the Z Flip 4 is a really nice implementation. The strap goes down the back of the device, serving both to protect the hinge and provide a nice handhold. The strap is quite large, so you can easily slip a few fingers in there. If you want something a bit more discrete, Samsung also sells a version of this case with a simple metal ring instead of a strap.

Caseology Parallax

While it’s not the thinnest, the Parallax offers a unique 3d design and texture that we really love. Combined with the side grips on the bottom half of the case, it gives the phone a nice hand feel and aesthetics to match. It comes in two attractive colors, and despite being one of the cheapest cases on this list it also features military-grade protection.

Caseology Nano Pop

Caseology’s other Galaxy Z Flip 4 case drops the 3D texture in favor of a simple two-tone design. It does, however, maintain the military standard and low price point. We’re partial to the Blueberry Navy above, but there’s also Burgundy Bean and Light Violet available.

Incipio Grip

Incipio doesn’t make too many cases, but those that it does make are very well crafted. Our personal favorite is the Grip case, which features an eponymous grip texture along the sides of the case. Unlike other options, the grip extends all the way to the top and bottom of the side rail, and it has covered buttons for that extra bit of protection. Do note, however, that it won’t ship out until September.

Best clear Galaxy Z Flip 4 case: Clear Cover with Ring

Clear finish

Practical ring Slim and light

Very affordable

Samsung’s first-party cases are typically overpriced for what they are, but the Clear Cover with Ring bucks the trend. It’s one of the cheapest Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases on the list, and it offers the extra utility of an integrated metal ring on the back. This helps prevent accidental drops, and since the Z Flip 4 doesn’t work with Pop Sockets, it’s a nice benefit. Spigen makes a very similar model, and it’s a bit more resistant, but a bit more expensive. If you don’t want the ring, Samsung sells a clear case without one, too.

Looking for more clear Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases? We also recommend:

Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell

This relatively simple clear Galaxy Z Flip 4 case has some serious design chops behind it. It comes in two Kate Spade floral patterns, Hollyhock Floral and Scattered Flowers Iridescent. They’re not the most resistant cases out there, but they do look great and add a feminine touch to the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Cyrill Color Brick

If you want a cheap case for your new Galaxy Z Flip 4, Cyrill is a great brand to look at. It’s a sub-brand of Spigen, so you’re still getting excellent quality, but it offers fewer models to keep prices low. In fact, there’s only one model for this phone, and it’s this simple translucent case. There are two border colors available, but no matter which you choose installation is quick and easy.

Presidio Perfect

If you want a simple, yet resistant clear Galaxy Z Flip 4 case, Speck makes that in the Presidio Perfect. It’s quite a bit more resistant than similar cases, offering 13 feet of drop protection. It comes in two models: one that’s completely clear and one with a glitter finish. Both have a Microban coating to prevent bacteria buildup.

Best rugged Galaxy Z Flip 4 case: Otterbox Symmetry

Military-grade resistance

Several colorways Hinge protection

Relatively affordable

Otterbox is typically our go-to brand for rugged cases, and although the company’s most resistant cases aren’t available for foldables, the Symmetry series has got you covered. It features three times as much protection as MIL-STD 810G-516.6 certification, which means excellent drop protection. It also has raised lips and a protective strap for the vulnerable hinge. It also comes in a variety of colors and is relatively affordable compared to Otterbox’s typical high-end cases.

Looking for more rugged Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases? We also recommend:

Spigen Tough Armor

The Spigen Tough Armor is another perennial favorite here at Android Authority, and the foldable version is yet another winner. It once again offers military-grade protection, with a built-in hinge strap to keep everything safe and sound. This is one of the most affordable rugged Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases, but unfortunately it only comes in black.

UAG Civilian

Urban Armor Gear (or UAG) makes cases that are ready to take on adventures, and the Civilian case for the Flip 4 perfectly fits the bill. With military-grade protection in a slim package and a built-in hinge strap, this case offers full protection. It’s also offered in several masculine colorways, each of which has a nice tactical grip texture.

Best leather Galaxy Z Flip 4 case: Flap Leather Cover

Soft genuine leather

Elegant hinge cover Three colorways

Relatively thin

Want true elegance and luxury? This first-party leather Galaxy Z Flip 4 case is our top pick. It’s made from genuine leather over a plastic casing, with an attractive hinge cover that slides open with a satisfying motion. It comes in three colors: Black, Peach, and Purple. However, it’s a bit on the expensive side, and leather cases like this one don’t always stand up to the test of time.

