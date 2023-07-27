The 15 best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases you can buy at launch

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung is back with another great clamshell phone in the Galaxy Z Flip 5, but despite the reduced gap to improve impact resistance, it’s still far more likely to suffer damage from a fall than a standard slab-style smartphone. With that in mind, we’ve selected the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases you can buy at launch to keep your investment safe and sound for years to come.

The best thin Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases If you’re the careful sort, you can absolutely get away with a simple thin case for your new Galaxy Z Flip 5. It won’t stand up to huge drops, but it does add basic drop and scratch protection. Plus, they often add a better level of grip to prevent drops in the first place.

Samsung Silicone Case with Ring

Gorgeous colorways

Grippy silicone finish Built-in ring

A bit pricey

Samsung reduced the number of cases it’s making this year, but it still puts out some killer first-party cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the easiest to recommend is this simple silicone case. Like previous editions, it’s a slim-fitting case with a nice, grippy silicone finish, plus a built-in ring for even more drop prevention. Like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 itself, the case comes in some bold and beautiful colors, so you should be able to find one to match your style. It’s not the cheapest or most durable case out there, but if you just want basic protection and maximum style, this is the case to get.

Caseology Parallax

Great design

Very affordable Nice color options

No hinge cover

The Caseology Parallax is one of our favorite cases for most phones due to the textured pattern on the back. Not only does it look great, it also adds a nice level of grip, which comes in extra handy for delicate phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It isn’t the absolute thinnest and there’s no hinge protection to be found, but the price is certainly right. It’s among the cheapest Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases you can buy, and it comes in three attractive colors: Sage Green (seen above), Ash Gray, and Burgundy.

UAG Plyo Pro

Good protection

Rugged but thin design Built-in magnet array

Expensive

The UAG Plyo Pro is a hard case to categorize since it’s technically built with rugged protection in mind but manages to maintain a slim profile. The aesthetics largely match rugged cases, but it skips out on the hinge cover to keep things as thin and light as possible. In any case, the biggest selling point here is the built-in magnet array, which is fully compatible with MagSafe accessories and third-party wireless chargers. The only real downside is the price, but if you’re already invested in magnetic accessories it’s worth the splurge.

Spigen Air Skin

Very affordable

Thin and light Great color options

No hinge protection

Cases for foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 tend to be significantly more expensive than their non-foldable counterparts, but the Spigen Air Skin is a welcome exception. It’s another very affordable Galaxy Z Flip 5 case for the masses, and it’s a great case, to boot. Although it doesn’t feature a hinge cover, it does maintain a slim profile, and there are a lot of great colorways to choose from. A personal favorite is the Mute Blue above, but it also comes in Black, Pearled Ivory, Rose Purple, and Apple Mint. There are two more clear colorways that we’ve listed a bit further down in the article.

Otterbox Thin Flex

Good drop protection

Unique colorways No hinge cover

Pricey

Thin cases aren’t exactly Otterbox’s specialty, but the Thin Flex is a solid option for fans of the rugged brand. It’s certainly not the thinnest or the most striking design, but it does exceed military-grade durability standards, and there are some pretty unique colorways to choose from such as the Peach/Stardust edition above. There’s also a clear version (scroll down to learn more), but unfortunately it does run a bit pricey.

Caseology Nano Pop

Decent protection

Very affordable Cool two-tone design

No hinge cover

Caseology only makes two cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, but they’re both more than worth checking out. The Nano Pop drops the textured back of the Parallax, but it stays stylish with a cool two-tone design that comes in four different color combinations. They offer some protection via the robust bumpers, but there’s no hinge protection for the truly careless. Like the other Caseology case above, the bumper does slightly extend past the outer shell near the hinge, so you should still be fine unless you’re really unlucky where it hits. That’s a risk you have to take for style.

Foluu Slim Fit case

Dirt cheap

Some protection Nice colorways

Fingerprint magnet

If you want an absolutely dirt cheap Galaxy Z Flip 5 case, it doesn’t get any cheaper than Foluu cases. The company makes a lot of different cases for a lot of different phones, and while none of them are exactly stellar performers, they’re still solid everyday cases if you just want something basic. The Slim Fit case is as simple as it gets, with a thin PC bumper to provide decent protection and slip prevention. It comes in five different colors, but the biggest selling point is price: this bad boy costs less than half of the next cheapest case on our list. If you want to go even cheaper, Foluu makes a clear case that you can get for less than $10. Be aware though, you do get what you pay for.

The best clear Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases The new Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a beautiful little device, and it comes in a lot of great colorways. A clear case is a great way to have your aesthetic cake and eat it too, providing protection without completely smothering the phone’s style.

Spigen Air Skin Zero One

Simple design

Clear and teardown versions Affordable

No hinge protection

The clear version of the Spigen Air Skin is a relatively simple Z Flip 5 clear case (it’s the same design as the Air Skin above), but it’s one we highly recommend. The standard crystal clear finish looks and feels great, and it’s remarkably thin, too. This year, the company is also offering a new Zero One edition (shown above), which features a cool teardown of the device’s internals on the non-screen side. It’s perfect for phone nerds, and be honest, if you’re still reading this you’re probably one of us.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Gadget Case

Simple clear case

Compatible with Gadget accessories Includes a ring accessory

A bit pricey

Samsung brought its first-party gadget case design back for this year’s foldables, and it’s still a decent choice if you’re looking for a clear case. The main selling point Samsung wants to push is the Gadget ecosystem, which you can mount and swap via the ring on the back. Options include straps and popsocket-like dongles (sold separately), but to be honest the most useful is the simple ring that comes with the case. It can serve as a grip or a kickstand, elevating this case just a bit beyond standard clear cases. Does that justify the slightly higher pricetag? We’ll leave it up to you to decide.

Otterbox Thin Flex clear

Great protection

Simple design No hinge cover

Relatively pricey

This is yet another clear version of a case we’ve featured above, this time from rugged case maker Otterbox. Like the standard version, it’s significantly thinner than you’d expect from an Otterbox case, but it still manages to meet military-grade standards for protection, despite the lack of a hinge cover. That said, it is quite a bit more expensive than other clear Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases, so if you’re on a tight budget you might want to look elsewhere.

Spigen Thin Fit Pro

Good protection

Hinge cover Clear and frosted colorways

A bit pricey

For a slightly more robust clear case, check out the Spigen Thin Fit Pro. Despite the different branding, it’s most similar to the company’s Ultra Hybrid case that it offers for standard smartphones. It’s a no-frills clear case, but it does offer hinge protection, which is essential if you’re worried about dropping your device. It’s a bit pricier than the Air Skin above, but it comes in crystal clear and frosted gray.

The best rugged Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases Rugged cases are all about maximum protection, and when it comes to foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip 5, that typically means a reinforced structure around the hinge. They will, however, add extra bulk and typically cost extra money.

Otterbox Defender Series XT

Maximum protection

Port covers

Optional belt holster (costs extra) Three colorways

Pricey

Otterbox is one of the most trusted names in rugged cases, and its Defender Series XT is every bit as rugged as its mainline Defender cases. It sports an extra durable hinge that lies flat when the phone is open so the device won’t rock when placed on a table, plus port covers to prevent dust and dirt from slipping into any crevices. Granted, it will add significant bulk to your device, so it won’t be quite as cute and pocketable as before, but it will be much safer. Like most Otterbox cases, it runs quite a bit more expensive than alternatives, but it does come in three attractive colorways.

Supcase UB Pro Series

Maximum drop protection

Included belt holster Hinge protection

Built-in kickstand

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro series is another hugely popular choice for rugged cases, and the company’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 case goes hard. It features a rugged build, full hinge protection, a built-in kickstand, and a rotatable belt holster. The company also claims it has held up to 20-foot drops, but we do not recommend testing that claim at home.

Spigen Tough Armor Pro

Great protection

Not too bulky Kickstand in hinge cover

Only two colorways

We have one more Spigen case for you, and this one is the most rugged option the company makes for foldables. The Tough Armor Pro offers superior protection with a full hinge cover, but without excessive bulk. This year the company also switched to a full polycarbonate design (rather than a PC/TPU mix), which means it fits much more snugly than its predecessor. It also has a kickstand incorporated in the hinge, and although it isn’t the most useful feature on a foldable like the Z Flip 5, the fact that it hides away means you can forget about it if you don’t need it.

The best leather Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases A gorgeous phone like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is deserving of a luxurious case, and there’s no material more luxurious than leather. Sure, it won’t wear as well as standard TPU and PC cases, but if you’re someone who takes good care of your things (or replaces your phone every year), it’s worth checking out a leather Galaxy Z Flip 5 case.

Samsung Flap Eco-Leather case

Soft eco-leather finish

Hinge protection Three elegant colorways

Expensive

Samsung does it again with this impeccable leather case design. Like last year’s model, it has a long flap on the upper half of the case which covers the vulnerable hinge mechanism while both open and closed. It comes in three elegant color options: Cream, Black, and Etoupe (seen above). The eco-leather finish on each is soft and luxurious, but you will absolutely pay a premium for the experience.

Top Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 questions and answers

How big is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5? When folded, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 measures 85.09 x 72 x 15mm, and while open it measures 165 x 71.9 x 6.9mm.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 weight? The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is very light at just 187g.

Will Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases fit on the Galaxy Z Flip 5? No. Not only is the outer screen design significantly different, but the new hinge mechanism also allows the phone to open flat, which Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases won’t allow.

Is the Galaxy Z Flip 5 waterproof? To an extent. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 features an IPX8 rating, which means it can survive submersion in shallow water for up to 30 minutes.

Which Galaxy Z Flip 5 case should I buy? Which option you should buy depends on you personal style and use case. If you tend to be quite rough on your phone, get a case with a full hinge cover. If not, there are a lot of thin and clear designs to choose from.

