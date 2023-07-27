The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases you can currently buy

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 isn’t a huge departure from its predecessor, but one thing it maintains in spades is the very high price tag. Considering the foldable design is still much more prone to damage when dropped, we highly recommend picking up a case to protect your investment. To that end, we’ve put together a list of the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases you can buy at launch, from simple thin cases to leather cases and more.

Want to learn more about cases? Check out our guides to the best phone case brands and the best mobile accessories you can buy.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Brighter display • Hinge folds flat • IPX8 rated MSRP: $1,799.99 Powerful and capable folding phone The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 improves on the folding platform with a more reliable hinge, stronger glass, an IPX8 rating, plenty of storage options, and a big, bright display. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $0.99

The best thin Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases If you’re not someone who typically drops their phone, you can definitely get by with a simple, thin Galaxy Z Fold 5 case. It’s one of the most plentiful category out there, and they typically come with the lowest price tags if your wallet is still hurting from buying the foldable itself.

Spigen Thin Fit P

Slim design

S Pen slot No hinge cover

Relatively affordable

As far as basic cases go, the Spigen Thin Fit P checks the boxes. It’s a thin hybrid case that offers just enough protection to be useful without increasing the bulk of the already large Galaxy Z Fold 5. But the best feature is the built-in S Pen slot. This is great if you use the S Pen, but unfortunately there’s no version without it for stylus-less users out there, unless you want a clear case. It’s relatively affordable for a Galaxy Z Fold 5 case, and although it only comes in two colors the Pearled Ivory above is absolutely gorgeous. For more options with an S Pen slot, scroll down to the end of our list.

Caseology Parallax

Textured back

Relatively slim design No hinge cover

Very affordable

Caseology only makes one case for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, but it’s still one of our favorites. The Parallax features a trademark 3D hexagonal pattern on the back, which adds both visual interest and a little extra grip. Unlike the versions of this case for other phones, it only comes in two colors: black and gray. This is a bit disappointing considering how great the colorways usually are, but it makes up for it by being the cheapest Galaxy Z Fold 5 case on our list by far.

Samsung Standing Case with Strap

Swap between strap and kickstand

Great colorways No hinge protection

Expensive

Samsung seems to have done away with the strap case of previous years, replacing it with a new design called the Standing Case with Strap. It’s an interesting design that in many ways is an improvement. It has two different configurations, one with a strap and one with a kickstand, that you can swap out as you see fit. As expected from a first-party case, the color combinations are also on point, although there are just two options to choose from. The biggest downside here is price, as it’s one of the most expensive cases on the market.

Spigen Slim Armor Pro

Great protection

Relatively slim Sliding hinge cover

Pricey

While it’s not admittedly the thinnest case in the world, the Spigen Slim Armor Pro has a lot going for it. Both halves are relatively thin, providing just enough bulk to protect the exterior screen and camera module. It also has a full hinge cover, which is typically only found on heavier rugged cases. If you use the device half open on a table, the hinge rests underneath the bottom half, slightly tilting it and providing a better typing experience. It comes in three colors, but like most Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases it will set you back a pretty penny. For virtually the same price there’s also a version with an S Pen slot, which you can read more about below.

The best clear Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases There are a surprising amount of clear Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases, so if that’s what you’re after you’ll be spoiled for choice.

Spigen Thin Fit Pro

Good protection

Thick hinge cover Simple design

Clear and frosted finish

Despite the similarities in the name because this case and the Spigen Thin Fit P above, they are completely different cases. The Spigen Thin Fit Pro is a fairly standard clear case with a nice, thick hinge cover on the back. There’s no S Pen slot or any other features to speak of. Still, if you want a basic clear case with great drop protection, it’s a good pick. It also comes in frosted black if you want just a bit of your phone’s natural color to shine through.

UAG Plyo Pro Series

Good protection

Built-in magnet array Unique aesthetic

Three color options

The UAG Plyo is a clear case with a purpose. Like most UAG cases, it’s ready to take a beating, but the main selling point here is the built-in magnet array in the back. It’s fully compatible with a range of MagSafe accessories and third-party magnetic chargers. Aside from that, it’s a solid clear case with a unique aesthetic that comes in three different bumper color options.

Otterbox Thin Flex Series

Thin and light

Interesting bumper design Two color options

Relatively affordable

The Thin Flex is a bit of an odd design for Otterbox to put out, but it’s a surprisingly great clear case for anyone who doesn’t need the company’s traditional rugged chops. It’s a very slim case with a colored bumper for extra grip, then a clear panel covering the back. It’s much less visually busy than the rest of the company’s cases, and it comes in two light color combinations. It also comes in all-black, without the clear panel, for any recovering goth kids out there.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Zero One

Good protection

Teardown printed on back Clear version available

Very affordable

Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid has been the gold standard in clear cases for years, but this year the company is doing something different with the Zero One edition. It features a clear back (no surprises there) with a printed teardown showing the device’s internals. It’s a great pick for tech enthusiasts, but if that’s not really your thing you can also get a fully clear version. It’s similar to the Thin Fit Pro above, but without the hinge cover. That simple omission allowed Spigen to bring the price down significantly, making this one of the cheapest Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases on our list.

The best rugged Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a very expensive device, and due to the nature of folding phones it’s much more likely to break than a normal phone. If you have any concerns about dropping or breaking the device, play it safe and get a rugged case with a full hinge cover. They’re bulky and typically cost more, but the peace of mind is priceless.

Otterbox Defender Series XT

Exceptional protection

Full hinge cover

Three color combinations Dust ports

Expensive

Otterbox always comes through when it comes to rugged cases, and the Defender Series XT pulls out all the stops. It has a thick, solid bumper and a full hinge cover, plus port covers to prevent any dust or debris from slipping into your Galaxy Z Fold 5. There’s also an optional belt holster, although you’ll have to buy it separately. Despite all of these rugged chops, the case design is fairly neutral, and it comes in three color combinations.

Spigen Tough Armor Pro P

Excellent protection

Full hinge cover Kickstand and S Pen slot in hinge

Pricey

Of all the Spigen cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (and there are a lot), the Tough Armor Pro P is the design that impressed us the most. On the surface, it’s a fairly beefy case that’s built with drop protection in mind, but its best features are hidden in the hinge. The bottom half of the hinge cover folds out to provide a kickstand that works both while the device is open and closed. Under that, there’s a hidden slot for the S Pen. Most S Pen cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 store it at the edge of the case, so this one is great if you don’t need to access it often.

UAG Civilian Series

Great protection

Not too bulky Semi-covered hinge

Relatively affordable

If you want a rugged case without too much bulk, the UAG Civilian is a great pick. It’s not nearly as bulky or heavy as the cases above, but it still achieves a great level of protection and maintains the rugged aesthetic. The hinge is semi-covered for added protection, but it’s just a simple strap instead of a solid boxy cover. It’s also worth noting that this is one of the cheapest rugged cases you can get for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The best leather Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases Leather cases aren’t as hard-wearing as TPU or PC cases, but they certainly do add a level of luxury. You’re making a tradeoff for drop protection and other features, but depending on your use case, it might just be worth it.

Samsung Eco-Leather case

Luxurious finish

Simple design Two color options

Pricey

The only leather Galaxy Z Fold 5 case that we currently recommend comes from Samsung itself, but it’s a fantastic case. It’s a simple eco-leather case with an exquisite finish that feels great in the hand. It only comes in blue and black, but it isn’t as expensive as some of the other cases on the list. Still, it’s a luxury product and it’s priced to suit.

The best Galaxy Z Fold 5 S Pen cases Samsung has made the Galaxy Z Fold 5 S Pen a bit smaller this year, but it once again decided not to create any dedicated housing for the stylus in the phone itself. If you don’t want to lose it, pick up a Galaxy Z Fold 5 case with an S Pen slot. We’ve listed a few above, but here are even more options if you haven’t already found something you like.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Slim S Pen Case

S Pen slot

Comes with S Pen Great color combinations

Expensive

Samsung’s first-party S Pen case for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of our favorites due to the unique placement of the S Pen. Thanks to the new flatter design of this year’s S Pen, it fits snugly on the back side of the case, next to the camera housing. This is by far the least intrusive placement, and it’s still readily available to use at any moment. Even better, the case comes with a color-coordinated S Pen, and there are three color combinations to choose from. The biggest downside is the price — this is the most expensive Galaxy Z Fold 5 case we’ve seen at $100. Granted, the added value of the S Pen changes the equation significantly.

Spigen Slim Armor Pro Pen Edition

Dedicated S Pen slot

Relatively slim build Full hinge cover

Only comes in black

We’ve already gone over the benefits of the Spigen Slim Armor Pro above — a relatively thin build, good drop protection, a full hinge, etc. — but the Pen Edition has one more feature in the discrete pen slot found at the edge of the case, near the camera module. The secure slot is perfect for accessing and storing your S Pen, although it does mean that one side of the case sticks out slightly more than the other. If you can keep your inner OCD in check, the lip does provide a little extra handle when using the device closed.

Top Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 questions and answers

How big is the Galaxy Z Fold 5? When closed, the Z Fold 5 measures 154.94 x 67 x 13.4mm, and when opened, it measures 154.94 x 129.8 x 6mm.

Will Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases fit on the Galaxy Z Fold 5? No. The two devices have slightly different measurements. The hinge on the Z Fold 5 is also designed to lay flat, which won’t be possible with a Z Fold 4 case.

Is the Galaxy Z Fold 5 waterproof? The Z Fold 5 is water-resistant, with an IPX8 rating. This means it can survive in shallow water for up to 30 minutes.

How heavy is the Galaxy Z Fold 5? The Galaxy Z Fold 5 weighs in at 253g, which is quite heavy for a smartphone but still roughly 10g lighter than its predecessor.

Which case should I get for the Galaxy Z Fold 5? The correct answer depends on your use case, but if you are worried about drops we recommend a case with a full hinge cover. We also recommend getting a case with an S Pen slot if you plan on using one since they will easily get lost otherwise.

Comments