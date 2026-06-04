The OnePlus 16 could launch sooner than previous OnePlus flagships

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A trusted leaker has claimed that the OnePlus 16 might be released in September.

This would be the earliest launch yet for a recent flagship OnePlus smartphone.

This info presumably relates to the Chinese market rather than a global launch.

The OnePlus 16 is expected to launch later this year, and we’ve already seen plenty of rumors about this upcoming Android flagship. However, the latest leak points to an earlier unveiling than ever before.

Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that the OnePlus 16 (and IQOO 16) might be released in September. Check out a screenshot of the machine-translated post below.

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If confirmed, this would be the earliest launch yet for a recent OnePlus flagship phone. The OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 initially launched in October, while the OnePlus 12 launched in December. Going back even further, the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10 Pro both launched in January.

This post almost certainly refers to the Chinese launch window, so this doesn’t necessarily mean that the OnePlus 16 could get an earlier release in global markets. But this is still good news if you can’t wait to get your hands on the next OnePlus flagship.

The OnePlus 16 is expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, a 240Hz OLED screen, a 50MP main camera, a 200MP telephoto camera, and a ~9,000mAh battery. The beefy processor and huge battery both suggest that the OnePlus 16 could pick up where the OnePlus 15 left off. However, the 200MP telephoto camera could be a major upgrade too, with all those megapixels potentially delivering better long-range zoom.

This might not be the only high-profile Android flagship phone to launch in September, either. Digital Chat Station recently claimed that the Xiaomi 18 series, vivo X500 range, and OPPO Find X10 series could all debut in September. So it’s gearing up to be a busy month for smartphone makers.

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