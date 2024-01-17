Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives: Google, OnePlus, and more
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
Thin bezels
Fun, exclusive Android 14 customizations
Industry-leading update promise
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power
Bigger battery
High-end specs
Titanium design
Fast charging
Good battery life
Victus 2 glass
Bright display
Powerful performance
Premium construction
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is the middle child of the Galaxy S24 series. It’s not quite as feature-packed as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but it still brings more additions than the base S24. Thinking about buying this phone but wondering what else is out there? Or maybe the phone isn’t quite up your alley and you’re looking for a more suitable purchase. Either way, we’ve got you covered with our rundown of the best Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives.
Buying the right Galaxy S24 Plus alternative for your needs
The Galaxy S24 Plus isn’t quite the top dog in the S24 family, but it’s still a cut above the base model. Expect a large battery, a QHD+ screen, the latest flagship silicon, 45W fast wired charging, and premium extras (i.e. wireless charging and an IP68 rating). Otherwise, you’re getting the same camera system as the S24, some slick AI features, and an impressive seven-year commitment to updates. Samsung’s phones are also available virtually everywhere.
We think the Google Pixel 8 Pro is the best Galaxy S24 Plus alternative, though. Google’s phone offers the same lengthy update pledge, similarly impressive AI features, and the expected premium extras. However, the Pixel 8 Pro also brings more impressive camera hardware (including a 48MP 5x camera) and critically acclaimed image quality. In saying so, the Tensor G3 chip is no match for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while Google’s phones are available in far fewer countries.
The best Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives
- Google Pixel 8 Pro: The Pixel 8 Pro has the same price tag as the S24 Plus, but brings Google’s software, more impressive cameras, and plenty of premium flourishes. Expect the same update pledge and similar AI features too.
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Last year’s Plus phone is still worth considering if you want a great Galaxy flagship. It doesn’t have the same horsepower or update pledge as the S24 Plus, but you’re getting the same camera system and that familiar One UI experience with plenty of updates.
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: The iPhone 15 Pro is effectively the S24 Plus of the Apple world. Expect access to the Apple ecosystem, a powerful processor, and a reputation for years of updates.
- OnePlus 12: The OnePlus 12 brings the latest and greatest Snapdragon silicon, blazing-fast wired/wireless charging speeds, and a top-shelf QHD+ display. It also brings a more modern camera system than the S24 Plus, although this entire package comes at the expense of water resistance.
- Samsung Galaxy S24: Looking to save a little cash? Then the base S24 is worth a look, bringing flagship performance, the same AI features as the S24 Plus, the same cameras, and the same commitment to updates. The phone does cut back on several quality-of-life features, though.
- Motorola Edge Plus 2023: Last year’s Edge Plus phone is still a respectable Galaxy S24 Plus alternative. Motorola’s handset brings a versatile camera system, a big battery with brisk wired charging speeds, and the expected premium extras.
Google Pixel 8 Pro: The best Galaxy S24 Plus alternative
The Pixel 8 Pro is the best Galaxy S24 Plus alternative in our books, featuring the same $999 price tag for starters. Google’s phone also matches Samsung’s phone by virtue of its seven-year update pledge. Throw in compelling AI features and it’s clear that both phones are hitting the same notes.
Google’s phone also brings the acclaimed Pixel software, a more versatile camera experience, and features like an IP68 rating and wireless charging. So it’s a premium device through and through.
However, it must be said that the Tensor G3 isn’t quite a match for the Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in theory. We also thought the temperature sensor was a gimmick.
What makes it stand out
-
Loads of AI features
-
Great cameras
-
Seven years of updates
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: The best alternative from last year
2023’s Plus device is still worth a look if you can find it at a cheaper price these days. Sure, the phone doesn’t have the latest processor, a QHD+ screen, or seven years of updates. But you’re still getting speedy performance, a solid display, and a very respectable update pledge (five years).
The Galaxy S23 Plus also brings the same camera hardware as the S24 Plus, a similar design with an IP68 rating, and wireless charging support. So you’re getting 90% of the S24 Plus by opting for the older phone.
What makes it stand out
-
Same cameras as S24 Plus
-
Plenty of software features
-
Premium extras
Apple iPhone 15 Pro: The best alternative if you like iPhones
The iPhone 15 Pro is the middle child of the iPhone 15 series, really (ignoring the fact that there are four models). It’s also got the same $999 price tag as Samsung’s device, so it’s an ideal Galaxy S24 Plus alternative if you’re curious about iOS.
Apple’s latest iPhones bring USB-C for the first time, so your Android phone chargers and many USB-C accessories should work fine. The iPhone 15 Pro also offers a remappable hardware key dubbed the Action Button, bringing to mind the remappable Bixby key from a few years ago. The addition of iOS and access to Apple’s ecosystem are also two big reasons to buy the iPhone 15 Pro.
We did, however, lament the phone’s long charging times and average battery life for power users. But this is still worth a look if you’re curious about the Apple ecosystem.
What makes it stand out
-
USB-C (finally!)
-
Access to Apple’s ecosystem
-
Speedy performance
OnePlus 12: The best alternative if you’re not a Samsung fan
The OnePlus 12 global launch takes place on January 23, so you don’t have to wait long to get your hands on this phone. And there are a few reasons to wait for this device over the S24 Plus.
For one, the OnePlus phone brings much faster wired and wireless charging speeds (100W and 50W, respectively). The OnePlus 12 also brings a 5,400mAh battery that’s larger on paper than the S24 Plus battery. Other features worth knowing include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, more modern camera hardware (including a 64MP 3x periscope lens), and a top-tier QHD+ OLED screen.
OnePlus isn’t quite matching Samsung’s latest phones in terms of updates, but you’re still getting four major OS updates and five years of security patches. Perhaps the biggest downside is that the phone isn’t rated for water resistance, though.
What makes it stand out
-
Blazing-fast wired/wireless charging
-
Flagship performance
-
Versatile, modern camera system
Samsung Galaxy S24: The best alternative for Samsung fans
The vanilla S24 is a good purchase if you’re looking for a Galaxy S24 Plus alternative but don’t want to pay $1,000. The phone is $200 cheaper, but it still retains Plus features like the camera hardware, flagship silicon, water resistance, and wireless charging.
Samsung’s base Galaxy S24 also brings a host of AI features seen on the Plus and Ultra variants, along with the same seven-year update promise as its stablemates. So you should keep this phone in mind if you plan to hold onto your device for a long time.
The phone isn’t flawless, though. Expect a small, 4,000mAh battery, sluggish 25W wired charging, a lower resolution screen, and no UWB support. But you’re still getting the fundamental S24 experience here.
What makes it stand out
-
Cool AI features
-
Seven years of updates
-
Same camera system as S24 Plus
Motorola Edge Plus 2023: The best alternative by Motorola
We thought the Edge Plus 2023 was the best flagship Motorola phone in years, and it’s easy to see why. This phone ticked plenty of boxes for a high-end phone in 2023, such as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 5,100mAh battery with fast wired charging, wireless charging support, and an IP68 rating.
Motorola’s phone also brings a similarly flexible triple camera setup as the S24 Plus and a more premium design compared to previous years. There’s only one variant too, featuring an impressive 512GB of storage. So there’s plenty to like here, especially now that the phone can be found at a discount.
In saying so, the Edge Plus 2023 doesn’t quite offer the same update promise as even Samsung’s older phones (three major OS updates/four years of security patches). You also miss out on the One UI skin and its variety of features. But you do get a lightweight, performant take on Android with a few Moto additions.
What makes it stand out
-
Big battery with fast charging
-
Higher refresh rate than S24 series
-
512GB of storage
FAQs
No, the Galaxy S24 Plus doesn’t have a headphone jack. However, the ASUS Zenfone 10 and Sony Xperia 5 V both offer a 3.5mm port.
No, the S24 Plus doesn’t have a microSD card slot. However, the Samsung Galaxy A54 and Sony Xperia 1 V do offer storage expansion.
No, the S24 Plus doesn’t come with a screen protector in the box.