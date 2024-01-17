The best Samsung Galaxy S24 alternatives: Pixel 8, Apple iPhone 15, and more

The Galaxy S24 is an impressive little phone, but it’s far from the only fish in the pond. Whether it’s the missing Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors on global models or the lack of major upgrades over previous iterations, we’ve rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy S24 alternatives to help you find the best device for you.

Note that this article is about the base model of the Galaxy S24 lineup. For the other models, check out our lists of the best Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives and the best Galaxy S24 Ultra alternatives.

Buying the right Samsung Galaxy S24 alternative for your needs

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Despite the similarities to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is still a spectacular buy. Everything from the specs to the software is top-notch, and Samsung’s promise of seven years of Android version and security updates now matches Google for the best in the business.

In other words, few devices tick as many boxes. The combination of a 120Hz variable refresh rate, spectacular performance, a pocketable size, and a versatile camera system make it a fantastic choice for just about anyone. Outside of its own siblings in the Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 Ultra, only the Google Pixel 8 comes close. It’s got the same update promise and runs $100 cheaper, but it comes with its own set of downsides.

The Pixel 8 is far from the only Galaxy S24 alternative, though. For a quick rundown of our top recommendations, see our summary below.

Google Pixel 8: The best Samsung Galaxy S24 alternative

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

There aren’t many devices that truly go toe-to-toe with the Samsung Galaxy S24, but the Google Pixel 8 is the closest we’ve found. It’s often overshadowed by its larger sibling the Pixel 8 Pro, but the more manageable size (6.2-inches) and price ($699 at Amazon) make the standard Pixel 8 the best Galaxy S24 alternative.

Perhaps the most significant difference is Google’s in-house Tensor SoC, which sacrifices peak performance for more AI smarts. Samsung seems to have taken the same track with all of the new Galaxy AI features on the Galaxy S24 series, but many of those features are actually powered by Google in the cloud. In everyday use, Google’s AI focus on the Pixel 8 unlocks useful things like better photo processing, Magic Eraser, Video Boost, audio transcriptions, AI-generated wallpapers, and more.

The Pixel 8 is the only option that matches Samsung's seven-year update commitment.

In terms of support, the Pixel 8 offers the same incredible seven-year commitment to updates as the Galaxy S24, which no other brands match. Buy either of these smartphones and you can forget about obsolescence until 2030 at least. You are making a few sacrifices, though, most notably a lack of a telephoto lens for zoom shots. But don’t let that put you off, as the Pixel 8 is still one of the best camera phones on the market.

What makes it stand out Update galore: The Pixel 8 has the same seven-year commitment to updates as the Galaxy S24.

Fantastic cameras: The Galaxy S24 has an extra telephoto lens, but the Pixel 8 is still one of the best shooters you can buy.

AI Smarts: Despite Samsung’s best efforts, Google still outdoes it when it comes to AI features like Magic Eraser and Video Boost.

The iPhone 15 is the best Galaxy S24 alternative from Apple

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The iPhone 15 needs no introduction, and despite being the cheapest model in Apple’s 2023 lineup at $799 (matching the Galaxy S24), it’s an excellent alternative to the Galaxy S24.

Both are compact, with the iPhone 15 sporting a slightly smaller 6.1-inch display. However, it’s limited to 60Hz, while the Galaxy S24 sports a 120Hz display, meaning that scrolling won’t be quite as smooth. There’s also no telephoto lens, although the iPhone 15 is still a very capable shooter. The battery is considerably smaller and charging is slower, but Apple did finally switch to USB-C, so at least you can avoid the price-gouging on accessories.

Ultimately though, what makes the iPhone 15 great is the software. If you’re switching from Android to iPhone there will be a learning curve, but Apple typically supports phones for seven years or more, so it might actually outlive the Galaxy S24.

Apple iPhone 15 Apple iPhone 15 Excellent update commitment • Top-tier build quality • USB-C port, finally! MSRP: $799.00 The entry-level iPhone, now with USB-C The iPhone 15 is the most accessible model of four iPhone options for 2023. With a 6.1-inch display running at 60Hz, the A16 Bionic SoC, and up to 512GB of storage, this is a capable phone for most users.

What makes it stand out Polished hardware and software : The quality of Apple’s hardware and software speaks for itself, although you will pay a premium for it.

: The quality of Apple’s hardware and software speaks for itself, although you will pay a premium for it. Great cameras : It only has two lenses, but the iPhone 15 is still a very capable everyday shooter.

: It only has two lenses, but the iPhone 15 is still a very capable everyday shooter. Commitment to updates: Apple doesn’t have a written policy for updates, but you can expect the iPhone 15 to receive support for seven years or more.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the best alternative for Samsung fans

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S23 was one of the best small phones of 2023, so it should come as no surprise that it’s a great alternative to the Galaxy S24. In fact, the two are so similar that you might struggle to tell them apart. The physical design is nearly identical apart from slimmer bezels and a .1-inch larger screen on the Galaxy S24, and they feature the exact same camera hardware at a much lower price.

The Galaxy S23 features an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that’s an excellent all-around performer. The newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on the Galaxy S24 has some slight performance gains, but most of the upgrades come in the form of AI capabilities. If you’re not interested in this cutting-edge tech, you likely won’t miss them.

The other big difference is that the Galaxy S23 will only receive four years of Android updates, versus seven for the Galaxy S24. That will still see support run until at least 2027 though, so if you’re someone who changes phones every two or three years it won’t make a difference and you can pocket the savings today.

What makes it stand out Great hardware : The Galaxy S23 is remarkably similar to the Galaxy S24, with a gorgeous finish that feels great to use.

: The Galaxy S23 is remarkably similar to the Galaxy S24, with a gorgeous finish that feels great to use. Small size : This is one of the few phones that can be comfortably used with one hand.

: This is one of the few phones that can be comfortably used with one hand. Great update commitment: It’s not as good as the Galaxy S24 or Pixel 8, but this phone will still receive support for longer than most alternatives.

The OnePlus 12 is the best Galaxy S24 alternative from OnePlus

OnePlus

OnePlus has really found its footing again in recent years, and the OnePlus 12 is a great example of that. It’s the same price as the Galaxy S24 but with even more power under the hood. In addition to the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, it packs 12GB-24GB of RAM, a super bright 6.82-inch display, and a huge 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired charging. That last one will top your phone off far faster than the Galaxy S24 or even its more expensive siblings, which cap out at 45W.

The company has upgraded the camera lenses on this year’s flagship, providing a three-lens setup for maximum versatility, just like the Galaxy S24. OnePlus hasn’t traditionally had the same level of post-processing greatness as Samsung or Google, so we’ll have to wait until our testing is complete to give our final verdict.

On that note, although it’s already launched in China, the OnePlus 12 won’t be available globally until a few weeks after the Galaxy S24. If you can’t wait, you can always settle for the OnePlus 11, which is still a great phone and costs significantly less ($1296 at Amazon).

OnePlus 12 OnePlus 12 Unique design • Fast charging • Good battery life MSRP: $799.00 The OnePlus 12 is an important update for the brand, they've matured as a company and it shows in their hardware. The OnePlus 12 offers the latest and best technology, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 50W wireless and 80W wired charging, next-gen Hasselblad cameras, and more.

What makes it stand out Gorgeous display : It’s a lot larger than the Galaxy S24 at 6.82-inches, but the OnePlus 12 display is bright and beautiful to behold.

: It’s a lot larger than the Galaxy S24 at 6.82-inches, but the OnePlus 12 display is bright and beautiful to behold. Powerful internals : With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and up to 24GB of RAM, this phone can easily power through any task.

: With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and up to 24GB of RAM, this phone can easily power through any task. Flagship killer: Despite sharing many features with more expensive models, the OnePlus 12 retails for the same price as the base Galaxy S24.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the most unique Galaxy S24 alternative

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

For anyone who loves Samsung’s software but wants a more interesting or unique device than the Galaxy S24, look no further than the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It emulates the design of the flip phones we all grew up with but with a (mostly) seamless display on the inside. There’s also a sizeable “Flex Window” display on the outside for things like notifications, apps, or to use as a viewfinder for selfies.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is still compact, but with a much more interesting and exciting design.

The Z Flip series has always been the top dog when it comes to foldables, but it wasn’t until recently that we could recommend them on their merits, rather than just the gimmick of being a foldable phone. The build quality is excellent and it feels great in the hand, but it’s also a powerful device with capable cameras that should please just about anyone who uses it. Sure, you’re missing out on a telephoto lens and extended battery life, but the compact design is super easy to slip into a pocket or purse, and you don’t have to worry about your keys scratching the screen.

The other downside, of course, is price. This retails for $300 more than the Galaxy S24, although you may be able to find it for less in 2024. If you’ve ever had even a passing interest in foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is more than worth checking out, with the Motorola Razr Plus ($699.99 at Amazon) being a close second.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Huge new Flex Window • Excellent build quality • Solid rear cameras MSRP: $999.99 Samsung's thinnest, most refined clamshell-style foldable yet The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is Samsung's fifth-generation clamshell foldable phone, complete with a 3.4-inch asymmetrical cover display, revamped gapless hinge, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset.

What makes it stand out It folds : The Galaxy Z Flip 5’s clamshell design makes it super compact and pocketable, not to mention a breath of fresh air if you’re used to black slabs.

: The Galaxy Z Flip 5’s clamshell design makes it super compact and pocketable, not to mention a breath of fresh air if you’re used to black slabs. Great performance : The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy and 8GB of RAM offer excellent everyday performance.

: The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy and 8GB of RAM offer excellent everyday performance. Great cameras: It doesn’t have a telephoto lens, but the foldable design can serve as a makeshift tripod, and the Flex Window display turns the exterior lenses into excellent selfie cameras.

FAQs

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 have a headphone jack? No. For a phone with a headphone jack, check out Galaxy S24 alternatives like the ASUS Zenfone 10.