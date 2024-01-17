Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S24 Plus: What's the difference?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is a tough act to follow for any company, even for Samsung itself, but the Galaxy S24 series is giving it a shot. While the new Ultra model is once again the most comprehensive smartphone in the series (and perhaps the larger Android world), the two lower-wrung models attempt to woo more budget-conscious buyers to part with their cash. How do these two devices stack up? Read our Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S24 Plus comparison for the details.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S24 Plus: At a glance The Galaxy S24 is cheaper than the Galaxy S24 Plus.

It's also physically smaller than the Galaxy S24 Plus.

The Galaxy S24 packs a smaller battery than its larger sibling.

The Galaxy S24 has less RAM than the Galaxy S24 Plus.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 has a lower base storage option than the Galaxy S24 Plus.

The Galaxy S24's display has a lower resolution than its Plus counterpart.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S24 Plus: Specs

Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Display

Samsung Galaxy S24 6.2-inch AMOLED, FHD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080)

120Hz display refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz)

HDR10+

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 6.7-inch AMOLED, QHD+ resolution (3,120 x 1,440)

120Hz display refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz)

HDR10+

Processor

Samsung Galaxy S24 US: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Global: Samsung Exynos 2400

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus US: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Global: Samsung Exynos 2400

RAM

Samsung Galaxy S24 8GB LPDDR5X

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 12GB LPDDR5X

Storage

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB or 256GB



Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB or 512GB

Battery and charging

Samsung Galaxy S24 4,000mAh

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

5W reverse wireless charging

No charger in box

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 4,900mAh

45W wired charging

15W wireless charging

5W reverse wireless charging

No charger in box

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy S24 Rear:

- 50MP main

f/1.8, OIS



- 12MP ultrawide

1.4 μm, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

1/2.55-inch sensor



- 10MP telephoto

3x optical zoom

1.12 μm, f/2.4, 36-degree FoV

1/3.52-inch sensor

OIS



Front:

- 12MP

f/2.2, 80-degree FoV, AF

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Rear:

- 50MP main

f/1.8, OIS



- 12MP ultrawide

1.4 μm, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

1/2.55-inch sensor



- 10MP telephoto

3x optical zoom

1.12 μm, f/2.4, 36-degree FoV

1/3.52-inch sensor

OIS



Front:

- 12MP

f/2.2, 80-degree FoV, AF

Video

Samsung Galaxy S24 Rear:

8K at 24/30fps (main lens only)

4K at 30/60fps (all lenses)



Front:

4K at 30/60fps

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Rear:

8K at 24/30fps (main lens only)

4K at 30/60fps (all lenses)



Front:

4K at 30/60fps

Audio

Samsung Galaxy S24 Stereo speakers

Triple mics

No 3.5mm port

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Stereo speakers

Triple mics

No 3.5mm port

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G (mmWave + Sub6)

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

USB 3.2 Gen 1



Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G (mmWave + Sub6)

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

USB 3.2 Gen 1

UWB

Security

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor

7 years of security updates

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor

7 years of security updates

IP rating

Samsung Galaxy S24 IP68

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus IP68

Software

Samsung Galaxy S24 Android 14

One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Android 14

One UI 6.1

S Pen support

Samsung Galaxy S24 No

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus No

Materials

Samsung Galaxy S24 Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back

Aluminum frame

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back

Aluminum frame

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy S24 147.0 x 70.6 x 7.6mm

168g



Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm

197g

Colors

Samsung Galaxy S24 Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow



Samsung isn’t the first smartphone marque to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but US-based buyers will get a special overclocked version once more. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus in that country will gain the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, giving them a slightly higher max clock speed than their contemporaries. This little boost will likely translate into better peak performance versus the Galaxy S23 series. In markets beyond, like the UK, the Exynos 2400 for Galaxy steps in, which should also see marked improvements over the last generation model, albeit with slightly less impressive numbers.

Despite the chipset parity, the Galaxy S24 settles for 4GB less RAM than its Plus sibling. It’s unclear how this will impact overall performance and Samsung’s incoming AI smarts, but it’s safe to say the Plus model is more future-proofed.

Both phones also include 120Hz AMOLED displays capable of 2,600 nits of peak luminance, although the Plus model receives the larger 6.7-inch QHD panel. It’s now almost the size of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is decidedly huge. The Galaxy S24 settles for a smaller 6.2-inch 120Hz FHD+ screen.

Samsung’s two phones share similar durability chops, too. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is slathered over both phones’ aluminum bodies, while both models include IP68 water and dust resistance ratings. I’d still recommend purchasing a screen protector and protective case for both.

Software development is fast becoming the latest battleground for smartphone companies. Samsung is following the Google Pixel 8 series‘ stead by promising seven years of Android updates. This ensures that the Galaxy S24 series will see security patches until 2031. This deeper support dovetails with the company’s new focus on AI features. As briefly mentioned, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus welcome a host of new Galaxy AI tools, including real-time translation and transcriptions with support for multiple voices, webpage summarization tools, AI-powered message draft suggestions, and a host of camera and imaging features. We detail these in the camera section below.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S24 Plus: Design, size comparison, and colors

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus

It’s difficult to tell modern Samsung phone models apart, and the Galaxy S24 series is no exception. The only noticeable physical difference between the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus is their size — you can check out the exact dimensions in the table above. As you can see in the image above, the Galaxy S24 cuts a more compact figure than its substantially larger sibling and should be much easier to use with one hand. Both phones are dominated by their flat faces, top-mounted selfie camera, and vertically-stacked camera islands on their rear plates with a small flash module sitting alongside. There’s also little deviation from the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus here.

Thankfully, Samsung is bringing some more color to both models. The two phones are available in Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Marble Gray, and Onyx Black. There are Samsung-exclusive shades, too, including Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S24 Plus: Camera

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra remains this year’s camera king, but the S24 and S24 Plus don’t lag too far behind. Both phones share a 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto cameras. These are carried over from the Galaxy S23 series, and judging by their performance on those devices, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus should impress in all conditions. If imaging is a big part of your buying decision, we’d give the smaller, cheaper model a hat-tip for its better value.

Software is just as important as hardware in the smartphone photography battle, and Samsung is taking this particular notion seriously this year. The aforementioned Galaxy AI suite brings a host of camera tricks and tools to the table. For starters, Samsung now has a genuine competitor to Google’s Magic Editor in the form of Generative Edit. It’ll allow users to adjust multiple elements of shots post-capture, from framing to objects. Samsung also promises better low-light performance and a contextually-aware color adjustment feature, both improved by its AI smarts.

Videographers also get some AI love with a Slo-Mo feature that automatically generates and adds frames to a clip to simulate 120fps clips. Beyond AI, both Galaxy S24 models can still slurp up 8K video without hassle, while both models also include reliable 12MP selfie shooters.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S24 Plus: Battery life and charging

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

This year, Samsung’s two smaller Galaxy S24 models gain a minor battery buff. The Galaxy S24 includes a 4,000mAh battery, while the Plus option tucks a sizeable 4,900mAh reservoir under its skin. Presumably, the 100mAh increases across both phones should translate into real-world gains over their predecessors, but we’ll have to test both Galaxy S24 models to verify this.

In any case, I’d imagine that the Plus will outlast its smaller counterpart between charges, given its 900mAh head start. It may even topple the Galaxy S24 Ultra, considering that model’s larger display, additional hardware, and S Pen support. For reference, we could go a day and a half between charges with the Galaxy S23 Plus while fully charging it from empty required 80 minutes.

As with all modern Samsung flagships, the Galaxy S24 series eschews a bundled charger in the box. You’ll have to snag your own Samsung-friendly brick to top up your handset. More disappointing, the two phones also feature the same maximum charging speeds as the Galaxy S23 series — 25W for the Galaxy S23 and 45W for the Plus with a supported charger. This does mean you can use your older Samsung charging brick, though. For cord-cutters not in a hurry, 15W wireless charging is also included on both phones. 5W reverse charging also features for emergency accessory charging.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S24 Plus: Price and availability

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S24 (8GB/128GB): $799.99

$799.99 Samsung Galaxy S24 (8GB/256GB): $859.99

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (12GB/256GB): $999.99

$999.99 Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (12GB/512GB): $1,119.99



The Samsung Galaxy S24 series launched on January 17, 2024, with pre-orders kicking off on the same day until January 30. If you’d rather wait before purchasing your device, general availability in the US and UK starts a day later.

There’s a decent incentive to pre-order the phones this year, too. Early birds grabbing a Galaxy S24 series model from Samsung.com will receive a storage upgrade for no extra fee. This means you can order a 256GB S24 or 512GB S24 Plus for the price of the base storage models. In the case of the latter, this deal saves $120. Samsung is also dishing out $100 in Samsung.com credit for those who pre-reserved their device.

The Galaxy S24 remains the cheaper model, starting at $799.99 for the 8GB/128GB configuration. This premium grows to $859.99 for the 8GB/256GB upgrade. For prospective Plus buyers, you’ll have to budget an additional $200 to acquire the larger model. The Galaxy S24 Plus costs $999.99 for the 12GB/256GB base configuration and $1,119.99 for the 12GB/512GB upgrade. As you may have noticed, the pricing and configurations available are carbon copies of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus.

In the UK, the Galaxy S24 starts at £799 for the 8GB/128GB model, growing to £859 for the 256GB storage option. The Galaxy S24 Plus starts at £999 for the 12GB/256GB base model and £1,099 for the 12GB/512GB alternative.

Interestingly, the Galaxy S24 Ultra sees a $100 price increase this year, making grabbing the two smaller models a little more enticing.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S24 Plus: Which should you buy?

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Before ransacking your savings for this year’s flagship, it’s a good idea to clarify what you need from your smartphone and how much you can spend. If you need a device with a roomy screen, a large battery, and more RAM, the Galaxy S24 Plus is the model for you. However, if you can’t afford to spend that extra $200, want a more compact and pocket-friendly device, or want the cheapest Samsung flagship available, the Galaxy S24 will serve you well.

Considering the bigger picture, both Galaxy S24 models will provide a similar core experience as they share chipsets, camera hardware, and both gain Galaxy AI tools and tricks. Remember that the two phones share camera specs, so investing in the cheaper model makes more financial sense. Nevertheless, choosing between the two models comes down to personal preference and bank balance.

If you’re particularly cash-strapped and can’t afford either Galaxy S24 model, the Galaxy S23 series is still well worth considering. With the newer lineup on shelves, 2023’s smartphones will likely see a stark price drop in the coming weeks.

Which Samsung Galaxy S24 model do you think is the better buy? Let us know in the poll below.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S24 Plus: Which would you buy? 5 votes Samsung Galaxy S24 20 % Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 80 %

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S24 Plus: FAQ

Are the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus waterproof? Yes, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus feature an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus have an SD card slot? No, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus do not have an SD card slot.

Are the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus dual-SIM and eSIM? Yes, both Galaxy S24 models feature a physical nano-SIM slot and eSIM support, which can be used in a dual-SIM configuration.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus support wireless charging? Yes, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus feature wireless charging support.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus support 5G? Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus models support 5G connectivity.