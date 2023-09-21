Trends are made for bucking, and no trend needs to disappear faster than removing the headphone jack. We see so many headlines about phones losing their 3.5mm jacks these days. There is no need to fret; many great Android phones with headphone jacks still exist. Here are the best ones.

The best phones with a headphone jack:

Editor’s note: As new devices launch, we will regularly update this list of the best Android phones with a headphone jack.

Sony Xperia 1 V

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

Finding a phone with a headphone jack is already hard enough. Coming across a good high-end one is even more complicated. This is what makes the Sony Xperia 1 V such a special phone.

The Xperia 1 V comes with all the great benefits of a modern high-end device. The construction and nice, while minimalist, design. You’ll also get premium performance, as it launched with some of the latest and greatest internals. It also has a great camera system, even if it doesn’t beat some of the flagships from Apple, Samsung, or Google. We still love its advanced manual controls, super-fast autofocus, and other video features.

Battery life is also great. We were able to make a full charge last over a day with heavy use, and up to two days when using it lightly. Overall, this is definitely one of the best phones with a headphone jack, as well as one of the top contenders overall.

We had a few complaints in our Xperia 1 V review, though. Mainly, we wish there was an update promise, and the charging is pretty mediocre at 30W. This wouldn’t be so bad if the phone wasn’t so expensive, starting at $1,399.99.

Sony Xperia 1 V Sony Xperia 1 V Excellent battery life • Great build • Improved cameras MSRP: $1,399.99 A classic, refined. Sony continues to deliver powerful portable cameras that also happen to be smartphones. The Xperia 1 V rocks top hardware, powerful cameras, and the ability to connect to Sony DSLR cameras to enhance your shooting experience.

Xperia 1 V specs:

Display: 6.5-inch, 4K

6.5-inch, 4K Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 48, 12, and 12MP

48, 12, and 12MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 13

ASUS ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

If you’re looking for one of the best gaming phones, it’s hard to beat the ASUS ROG Phone 7 series. This includes the ASUS ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.

All things considered, both devices are very similar. They both feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a nice 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, an identical triple-camera system, and a large 6,000mAh battery with 65W charging. They also offer plenty of RAM; the ROG Phone 7 offers your pick between 12GB of 16GB, while the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is available with 16GB. Of course, all these great specs make these some of the best phones with a headphone jack.

There are some slight differences to keep in mind, though. The Ultimate version has a 2-inch screen in the back for added flare, as well as an integrated active fan. Both also offer pressure-sensitive zones that act as shoulder triggers. And ASUS offers some great accessories for those who want to game.

Asus ROG Phone 7 Asus ROG Phone 7 Brilliant gaming performance • Elite gaming features • Excellent battery life MSRP: €999.99 Level up your play with the ROG Phone 7 With next-level performance and full-on software customization, serious mobile gamers should look no further than the ASUS ROG Phone 7 to gain a competitive advantage.

ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Blisteringly fast gaming performance • Packing with gaming features • Bundled cooler MSRP: €1,199.99 The ultimate gaming phone of 2023 Level up your gameplay even further with the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate from ASUS with the exclusive ROG Vision rear display, unique colorway, AeroActive Portal cooling and bundled AeroActive cooler accessory, and more.

ROG Phone 7 specs:

Display: 6.78-inch, Full HD+

6.78-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 12/16GB

12/16GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 50, 13, and 5MP

50, 13, and 5MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 6,000mAh

6,000mAh Software: Android 13

ROG Phone 7 Ultimate specs:

Display: 6.78-inch, Full HD+

6.78-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage: 512GB Cameras: 50, 13, and 5MP

50, 13, and 5MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 6,000mAh

6,000mAh Software: Android 13

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you want a good affordable handset that’s also one of the best phones with a headphone jack, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely up there. We aren’t fans of the construction, and charging could be faster, but otherwise, it’s actually a pretty awesome device.

The primary camera is solid, and you get a very nice display for what you pay. Additionally, performance is pretty good, and you get to enjoy Samsung’s leading update commitment (two Android versions and four years of security patches).

The best part? This phone is only $199.99. You will be very hard-pressed to find a better deal at this price range.

Galaxy A14 5G specs:

Display: 6.6-inch, Full HD+

6.6-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Exynos 1330

Exynos 1330 RAM: 4/6/8GB

4/6/8GB Storage: 64/128GB Cameras: 50, 2, and 2MP

50, 2, and 2MP Front camera: 13MP

13MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 13

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) is another great device if you’re looking for one of the best phones with a headphone jack on a budget. Its MSRP sits very comfortably at $249. And the phone is pretty enticing if you can live with a few downsides.

We had a pretty good experience with it during our Moto G 5G review. Despite having a 720p display, it has a 120Hz refresh rate, a rarity at its price range. We also found the primary camera to be pretty solid, and the speakers are louder than we expected. The battery life is great; we made it last for around two days on a single charge.

Motorola only promises a single Android upgrade, and three years of security patches. The device also has no NFC, something to keep in mind if you care for mobile payments and other NFC features. Otherwise, though, it’s a good phone considering what you pay.

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Crisp 120Hz refresh rate • Great battery life • Significant price drop MSRP: $249.00 Moto G for less. The Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) delivers a $150 price cut that brings new value to the budget device. With near-stock Android, a solid primary camera, and two-day battery life, the Moto G 5G (2023) is easy to recommend as a starter smartphone.

Moto G 5g specs:

Display : 6.5-inch, HD+

: 6.5-inch, HD+ SoC : Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Storage: 128GB Cameras : 48 and 2MP

: 48 and 2MP Front camera : 8MP

: 8MP Battery : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh Software: Android 13

ASUS Zenfone 10

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Here’s another excellent value proposition coming from ASUS. The ASUS ZenFone 10 has a starting MSRP of $699, but it competes with some phones that cost well over $1,000. It’s a different kind of high-end phone, though.

For starters, this is a smaller device, featuring a 5.92-inch display. While small, the display is pretty impressive, though, featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and gorgeous Super AMOLED panel. Not to mention some prefer smaller devices.

The device is also a great performer, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 8-16GB of RAM. And we were also able to get a full day out of its battery, which is great for a phone this size.

Our only complaints in our ZenFone 10 review were that the phone gets hot, and it has no telephoto camera. We also wish the update commitment was improved, as ASUS only promises two major Android updates and four years of security updates. Otherwise, it is definitely one of the best phones with a headphone jack.

Asus ZenFone 10 Asus ZenFone 10 Compact design • Great build quality • Robust performance and battery MSRP: $699.00 Small phone, big gains. ASUS raises the bar for compact flagships with the Zenfone 10. Brilliant gestures, solid build quality, and the addition of wireless charging make this a tough little phone to beat.

Zenfone 10 specs:

Display : 5.92-inch, Full HD+

: 5.92-inch, Full HD+ SoC : Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM : 8/16GB

: 8/16GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Cameras : 50 and 13MP

: 50 and 13MP Front camera : 32MP

: 32MP Battery : 4,300mAh

: 4,300mAh Software: Android 13

Google Pixel 5a

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 5a is no powerhouse, which is precisely the point. The device followed a line-up of premium budget devices that offer the best bang per buck possible, and this is no exception to the rule.

The handset’s performance is good enough that most users won’t encounter any slow-downs, but the spec sheet keeps the price reasonable. More importantly, it retains a 3.5mm audio port, making it one of the best phones with a headphone jack. The phone is also great for photography. It has a class-leading camera that can beat many super-expensive flagship models. It also comes with a clean stock Android experience and timely updates.

All that said, the Pixel 5a is pretty old now. It was launched back in 2021. It’s still the latest Google phone to come with a headphone jack, which is why we’re keeping it on this list. If you want a Pixel with a headphone jack, this is the best one.

Google Pixel 5a Google Pixel 5a Killer battery life • Versatile cameras • Three years of updates MSRP: $389.99 A budget phone with great cameras The Pixel 5a takes the winning formula of the Pixel 4a 5G, adds a metal build and water resistance, and drops the price a bit. It's an affordable phone from Google with an impressive camera system and a great software experience.

Pixel 5a specs:

Display: 6.34-inch, Full HD+

6.34-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Snapdragon 765G

Snapdragon 765G RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128GB Camera: 12.2 and 16MP

12.2 and 16MP Front camera: 8MP

8MP Battery: 4,680mAh

4,680mAh Software: Android 11

FAQs

Do I need a headphone jack? Headphone jacks are very convenient for wired headset users. Wired headphones are often much more affordable, and the more expensive ones tend to offer improved quality. At the very least, it’s always nice to have the option to use one. All that said, wired headphones are becoming much less common in the modern age. Many of us no longer bother getting wired headphones, as Bluetooth connectivity is reliable and convenient. Not to mention wireless headphones have become quite accessible.

Are headphone jacks truly dying? Like everything regarding technology, the industry needs to evolve to newer alternatives. The headphone jack is becoming a less needed feature, and adding a 3.5mm headset jack costs manufacturers a bit more. They also take space, which is crucial in smartphones. These are already very small and packed with hardware. We can only assume headphone jacks will continue to become rarer.

Can I add a headphone jack to a smartphone that doesn't come with one? Technically, yes, you can. There are USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack converters, and you can use them to add a headphone jack to a phone with USB-C. The problem is that these dongles often come with compatibility issues and don’t work with every single device out there. Some phones come with one in the box, ensuring compatibility. Try to make sure your phone is compatible with a dongle if you’re getting it from a third-party company, though.