The best phones with a headphone jack

The headphone jack is not dead yet!
By
11 hours ago
Sony Xperia 1 V
MSRP: $1,399.99
Check price
Positives
Excellent battery life
Great build
Improved cameras
Solid performance
Price cut over previous gen
Negatives
No update commitment
Older display tech
Mediocre charging
Still expensive
Read full review...
Asus ROG Phone 7
MSRP: €999.99
Check price
Positives
Brilliant gaming performance
Elite gaming features
Excellent battery life
Fast universal USB PD charging
Customizable UI and settings
Great accessories
Negatives
Middling cameras
Limited IP rating
Update policy could be further improved
Read full review...
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
MSRP: $199.99
Check price
Positives
Solid primary camera
Sharper display
Good battery life
Reasonable performance
Very affordable
Excellent update commitment
Negatives
Cheap construction
Poor mono speaker
Modest charging
Read full review...
Motorola Moto G 5G (2023)
MSRP: $249.00
Check price
Positives
Crisp 120Hz refresh rate
Solid main camera
Great battery life
Loud stereo speakers
Significant price drop
Negatives
Weak update commitment
Limited camera flexibility
Poor video settings
Only HD+ display
No NFC
Read full review...
Asus ZenFone 10
MSRP: $699.00
Check price
Positives
Compact design
Great build quality
Robust performance and battery
Useful software gestures
Wireless charging support
Negatives
Update pledge could be better
No telephoto camera
Hot while gaming
Read full review...
Google Pixel 5a
MSRP: $389.99
Check price
Positives
Killer battery life
Versatile, easy-to-use cameras
Three years of updates
Negatives
No 90Hz display
Processor not future-proofed
Read full review...

Trends are made for bucking, and no trend needs to disappear faster than removing the headphone jack. We see so many headlines about phones losing their 3.5mm jacks these days. There is no need to fret; many great Android phones with headphone jacks still exist. Here are the best ones.

The best phones with a headphone jack:

Editor’s note: As new devices launch, we will regularly update this list of the best Android phones with a headphone jack.

Sony Xperia 1 V

Sony Xperia 1 V headphones plugged in
Harley Maranan / Android Authority

Finding a phone with a headphone jack is already hard enough. Coming across a good high-end one is even more complicated. This is what makes the Sony Xperia 1 V such a special phone.

The Xperia 1 V comes with all the great benefits of a modern high-end device. The construction and nice, while minimalist, design. You’ll also get premium performance, as it launched with some of the latest and greatest internals. It also has a great camera system, even if it doesn’t beat some of the flagships from Apple, Samsung, or Google. We still love its advanced manual controls, super-fast autofocus, and other video features.

Battery life is also great. We were able to make a full charge last over a day with heavy use, and up to two days when using it lightly. Overall, this is definitely one of the best phones with a headphone jack, as well as one of the top contenders overall.

We had a few complaints in our Xperia 1 V review, though. Mainly, we wish there was an update promise, and the charging is pretty mediocre at 30W. This wouldn’t be so bad if the phone wasn’t so expensive, starting at $1,399.99.

Sony Xperia 1 VSony Xperia 1 V
AA Recommended
Sony Xperia 1 V
Excellent battery life • Great build • Improved cameras
MSRP: $1,399.99
A classic, refined.
Sony continues to deliver powerful portable cameras that also happen to be smartphones. The Xperia 1 V rocks top hardware, powerful cameras, and the ability to connect to Sony DSLR cameras to enhance your shooting experience.
See price at Amazon
Save $1.99

Xperia 1 V specs:

  • Display: 6.5-inch, 4K
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256/512GB
  • Cameras: 48, 12, and 12MP
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Software: Android 13

ASUS ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

ASUS ROG Phone 7 back standing Tetris lights - The best phones with a headphone jack
Robert Triggs / Android Authority

If you’re looking for one of the best gaming phones, it’s hard to beat the ASUS ROG Phone 7 series. This includes the ASUS ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.

All things considered, both devices are very similar. They both feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a nice 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, an identical triple-camera system, and a large 6,000mAh battery with 65W charging. They also offer plenty of RAM; the ROG Phone 7 offers your pick between 12GB of 16GB, while the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is available with 16GB. Of course, all these great specs make these some of the best phones with a headphone jack.

There are some slight differences to keep in mind, though. The Ultimate version has a 2-inch screen in the back for added flare, as well as an integrated active fan. Both also offer pressure-sensitive zones that act as shoulder triggers. And ASUS offers some great accessories for those who want to game.

Asus ROG Phone 7Asus ROG Phone 7
AA Editors Choice
Asus ROG Phone 7
Brilliant gaming performance • Elite gaming features • Excellent battery life
MSRP: €999.99
Level up your play with the ROG Phone 7
With next-level performance and full-on software customization, serious mobile gamers should look no further than the ASUS ROG Phone 7 to gain a competitive advantage.
See price at Amazon
Save $0.99
See price at Asus
ASUS ROG Phone 7 UltimateASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
AA Editors Choice
ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
Blisteringly fast gaming performance • Packing with gaming features • Bundled cooler
MSRP: €1,199.99
The ultimate gaming phone of 2023
Level up your gameplay even further with the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate from ASUS with the exclusive ROG Vision rear display, unique colorway, AeroActive Portal cooling and bundled AeroActive cooler accessory, and more.
See price at Amazon
Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
See price at Asus
Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

ROG Phone 7 specs:

  • Display: 6.78-inch, Full HD+
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 12/16GB
  • Storage: 256/512GB
  • Cameras: 50, 13, and 5MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6,000mAh
  • Software: Android 13

ROG Phone 7 Ultimate specs:

  • Display: 6.78-inch, Full HD+
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 512GB
  • Cameras: 50, 13, and 5MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6,000mAh
  • Software: Android 13

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

samsung galaxy a14 hero bright colors - The best phones with a headphone jack
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you want a good affordable handset that’s also one of the best phones with a headphone jack, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely up there. We aren’t fans of the construction, and charging could be faster, but otherwise, it’s actually a pretty awesome device.

The primary camera is solid, and you get a very nice display for what you pay. Additionally, performance is pretty good, and you get to enjoy Samsung’s leading update commitment (two Android versions and four years of security patches).

The best part? This phone is only $199.99. You will be very hard-pressed to find a better deal at this price range.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5GSamsung Galaxy A14 5G
AA Recommended
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Sharper display • Good battery life • Very affordable
MSRP: $199.99
A well-dressed budget Android phone.
The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is a great starter smartphone with a price you don't have to stress over.
See price at Samsung
See price at Amazon
Save $0.99
See price at Verizon
See price at AT&T

Galaxy A14  5G specs:

  • Display: 6.6-inch, Full HD+
  • SoC: Exynos 1330
  • RAM: 4/6/8GB
  • Storage: 64/128GB
  • Cameras: 50, 2, and 2MP
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Software: Android 13

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023)

motorola moto g 5g 2023 flat hero - Budget camera phones
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) is another great device if you’re looking for one of the best phones with a headphone jack on a budget. Its MSRP sits very comfortably at $249. And the phone is pretty enticing if you can live with a few downsides.

We had a pretty good experience with it during our Moto G 5G review. Despite having a 720p display, it has a 120Hz refresh rate, a rarity at its price range. We also found the primary camera to be pretty solid, and the speakers are louder than we expected. The battery life is great; we made it last for around two days on a single charge.

Motorola only promises a single Android upgrade, and three years of security patches. The device also has no NFC, something to keep in mind if you care for mobile payments and other NFC features. Otherwise, though, it’s a good phone considering what you pay.

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023)Motorola Moto G 5G (2023)
Motorola Moto G 5G (2023)
Crisp 120Hz refresh rate • Great battery life • Significant price drop
MSRP: $249.00
Moto G for less.
The Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) delivers a $150 price cut that brings new value to the budget device. With near-stock Android, a solid primary camera, and two-day battery life, the Moto G 5G (2023) is easy to recommend as a starter smartphone.
See price at Amazon
Save $50.99

Moto G 5g specs:

  • Display: 6.5-inch, HD+
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Cameras: 48 and 2MP
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Software: Android 13

ASUS Zenfone 10

ASUS Zenfone 10 back standing on table
Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Here’s another excellent value proposition coming from ASUS. The ASUS ZenFone 10 has a starting MSRP of $699, but it competes with some phones that cost well over $1,000. It’s a different kind of high-end phone, though.

For starters, this is a smaller device, featuring a 5.92-inch display. While small, the display is pretty impressive, though, featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and gorgeous Super AMOLED panel. Not to mention some prefer smaller devices.

The device is also a great performer, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 8-16GB of RAM. And we were also able to get a full day out of its battery, which is great for a phone this size.

Our only complaints in our ZenFone 10 review were that the phone gets hot, and it has no telephoto camera. We also wish the update commitment was improved, as ASUS only promises two major Android updates and four years of security updates. Otherwise, it is definitely one of the best phones with a headphone jack.

Asus ZenFone 10Asus ZenFone 10
AA Editors Choice
Asus ZenFone 10
Compact design • Great build quality • Robust performance and battery
MSRP: $699.00
Small phone, big gains.
ASUS raises the bar for compact flagships with the Zenfone 10. Brilliant gestures, solid build quality, and the addition of wireless charging make this a tough little phone to beat.
See price at Amazon

Zenfone 10 specs:

  • Display: 5.92-inch, Full HD+
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 8/16GB
  • Storage: 128/256/512GB
  • Cameras: 50 and 13MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 4,300mAh
  • Software: Android 13

Google Pixel 5a

the google pixel 5a on a bench with water splashed droplets - The best phones with a headphone jack
Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 5a is no powerhouse, which is precisely the point. The device followed a line-up of premium budget devices that offer the best bang per buck possible, and this is no exception to the rule.

The handset’s performance is good enough that most users won’t encounter any slow-downs, but the spec sheet keeps the price reasonable. More importantly, it retains a 3.5mm audio port, making it one of the best phones with a headphone jack. The phone is also great for photography. It has a class-leading camera that can beat many super-expensive flagship models. It also comes with a clean stock Android experience and timely updates.

All that said, the Pixel 5a is pretty old now. It was launched back in 2021. It’s still the latest Google phone to come with a headphone jack, which is why we’re keeping it on this list. If you want a Pixel with a headphone jack, this is the best one.

Google Pixel 5aGoogle Pixel 5a
AA Recommended
Google Pixel 5a
Killer battery life • Versatile cameras • Three years of updates
MSRP: $389.99
A budget phone with great cameras
The Pixel 5a takes the winning formula of the Pixel 4a 5G, adds a metal build and water resistance, and drops the price a bit. It's an affordable phone from Google with an impressive camera system and a great software experience.
See price at Amazon
Save $24.99

Pixel 5a specs:

  • Display: 6.34-inch, Full HD+
  • SoC: Snapdragon 765G
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Camera: 12.2 and 16MP
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 4,680mAh
  • Software: Android 11

FAQs

Headphone jacks are very convenient for wired headset users. Wired headphones are often much more affordable, and the more expensive ones tend to offer improved quality. At the very least, it’s always nice to have the option to use one. All that said, wired headphones are becoming much less common in the modern age. Many of us no longer bother getting wired headphones, as Bluetooth connectivity is reliable and convenient. Not to mention wireless headphones have become quite accessible.

Like everything regarding technology, the industry needs to evolve to newer alternatives. The headphone jack is becoming a less needed feature, and adding a 3.5mm headset jack costs manufacturers a bit more. They also take space, which is crucial in smartphones. These are already very small and packed with hardware. We can only assume headphone jacks will continue to become rarer.

Technically, yes, you can. There are USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack converters, and you can use them to add a headphone jack to a phone with USB-C. The problem is that these dongles often come with compatibility issues and don’t work with every single device out there. Some phones come with one in the box, ensuring compatibility. Try to make sure your phone is compatible with a dongle if you’re getting it from a third-party company, though.

Phones with headphone jacks are great, but those who want to take their music-listening experience to the next level should also consider getting one of the best current MP3 players. Most of them still have a headphone jack, and they tend to provide an improved listening experience for audiophiles.

