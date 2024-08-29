The best Android phones with expandable memory

A few years ago, high-end phones with expandable memory started becoming a dying breed. However, the feature is still around, even if it’s not as universal as it once was. Many great phones still include a microSD card slot, allowing you to expand your phone’s storage. Here are the best ones you should know about.

The best phones with expandable memory

Sony Xperia 1 VI

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

Those looking for a high-end Android phone with expandable memory will have very few choices, and this is definitely among the best ones you can find right now. The Sony Xperia 1 VI is the best Sony flagship we’ve used in years, but it’s plenty expensive and isn’t officially available in the US.

Speaking of, you’ll need at least £1,299 if you’re in the UK or €1,399 in the EU. If you can import it to the US, expect it to be compatible with only a handful of carriers. Still, if you’re prepared to pay, the Xperia 1 VI will reward you handsomely.

The big change over the Xperia 1 V can be found up front. The new model’s display drops down its predecessor’s 4K resolution to 1080p. That’ll disappointing for some, but it does bring marked improvements in terms of brightness and aspect ratio. The phone’s telephoto camera also makes for a big improvement, while the display tweak tremendously extends battery life.

However, if you feel like the Xperia 1 VI is a bit too expensive, the Xperia 5 V ($799.94 at Amazon) might be more to your liking. It’s still not cheap at €1,000 and not officially available in the US. Still, it is a very capable, compact device.

Sony Xperia 1 VI Sony Xperia 1 VI Excellent audio quality • Versatile camera performance • Exceptional battery life Sony's best is better than ever. Packed with a 6.5-inch 120Hz display, capable cameras, and a powerful set of internals, the Sony Xperia 1 VI is one of the better 5G phones from Sony.

Xperia 1 VI specs:

Display: 6.5-inch, Full HD+

6.5-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 48, 12, and 12MP

48, 12, and 12MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 14

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Samsung is becoming a solid contender in the mid-tier market, offering devices with features you would otherwise only find in expensive devices. The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G has a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a pretty good Exynos 1480 processor, plenty of RAM/storage, and a nice 5,000mAh battery.

The design is pretty nice, too, as it looks very much like the Galaxy S24 series. Of course, this is a more affordable device with a £439 price point, so the construction isn’t as good. It also lacks wireless charging. Otherwise, it is a pretty nice phone. Not to mention the update commitment, which consists of four years of Android versions, along with five years of security updates.

This is definitely one of the best phones with expandable memory, featuring a microSD card slot. Not only that, but it also offers some of the best bang per buck.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Premium, water-resistant design • Long battery life • Vivid 120Hz AMOLED display The top Galaxy A series phone for 2024. The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is a mid-range phone that succeeds the Galaxy A54 5G. The most notable changes are a switch to a metal frame, improved Gorilla Glass, and a new Exynos chipset with AMD graphics.

Galaxy A55 5G specs:

Display: 6.6-inch, Full HD+

6.6-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Exynos 1480

Exynos 1480 RAM: 6/8/12GB

6/8/12GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras: 50, 12, and 5MP

50, 12, and 5MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 14

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Now, if you really want to save, and still want one of the best phones with a microSD card slot, you can’t ignore the Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024). It has a low $300 price, and it isn’t half bad for that price.

Performance won’t be amazing, but the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 and 8GB of RAM are sufficient for casual usage. Not to mention, the less resource-intensive components make for great battery life. It has a sizeable 5,000mAh battery, and it can charge at up to 30W.

The display is pretty nice for what you pay, too. It has a 1080p panel, mixed with a 120Hz refresh rate. Not to mention you will also enjoy the stereo speakers. Overall, this is one of the best phones with expandable storage on a budget.

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) Ultrawide camera • 15W wireless charging • Vegan leather back Power in your pocket. The Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) slots in at the higher end of Motorola's budget lineup, replacing the 2023 device of the same name. It packs MediaTek's Dimensity 7020 chipset with upgrades like NFC support, 30W wired charging, and 15W wireless charging for the first time.

Moto G Power 5G (2024) specs:

Display: 6.7-inch, HD+

6.7-inch, HD+ SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 7020

MediaTek Dimensity 7020 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB Cameras: 50 and 8MP

50 and 8MP Front camera: 16MP

16MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 14

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you like Samsung phones, but feel like they can be a bit too pricey, the company also makes some great budget devices. The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G only costs $400, and it also comes with a microSD card slot.

It’s not a bad phone for the price, either. Specs include an Exynos 1380 processor, 6-12GB of RAM, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 6.6-inch 120Hz screen with a Full HD+ resolution.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Excellent stereo speakers • Class-leading software commitment • Sharp 120Hz display Good budget buy. The Galaxy A25 5G sits right in the middle of Samsung's budget-friendly A series, replacing a Galaxy A24 that never made its way to the United States. It offers a smooth, 6.5-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, an in-house Exynos 1280 chipset, and a triple camera system captained by a 50MP primary sensor. Oh, and it still has a headphone jack!

Galaxy A35 5G specs:

Display : 6.6-inch, Full HD+

: 6.6-inch, Full HD+ SoC : Exynos 1380

: Exynos 1380 RAM : 6/8/12GB

: 6/8/12GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras : 50, 8, and 5MP

: 50, 8, and 5MP Front camera : 13MP

: 13MP Battery : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh Software: Android 14

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

Now, if you really want to save, Samsung also offers the Galaxy A15 5G for just $200. It comes with a less powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6100+, up to 8GB of RAM, a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Of course, it also helps that it comes with a microSD card slot. And it’s definitely one of the most affordable phones that’s still worth your cash.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Excellent OLED screen • Long battery life • Market-leading update support Samsung's budget favorite gets even better. The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is a new budget phone for 2024. It carries a MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 6.5-inch 1080p OLED screen. There are three camera sensors on the back, including a 50MP primary, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro.

Galaxy A15 5G specs:

Display: 6.5-inch, FHD+

6.5-inch, FHD+ SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+

MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ RAM: 4/6/8GB

4/6/8GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras: 50, 5, and 2MP

50, 5, and 2MP Front camera: 13MP

13MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 14

Sony Xperia 10 VI

Sony

We were about to leave the Sony Xperia 10 VI out of this list because it isn’t available in the USA. We know plenty of you are in other markets, though. And since our choices of phones with expandable memory are getting very limited, this phone is still a good option, considering it houses a microSD card slot.

Sony devices tend to be very expensive, but the Xperia 10 VI starts at €399 in Europe — €50 cheaper than its predecessor. You can likely find it imported in the USA for around similar numerical price. It makes a few sacrifices to achieve this, but it includes plenty of kit regardless.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and 8GB of RAM should be enough for most casual users, although this model does see a camera downgrade over the V. Nevertheless, it still packs a 6.1-inch OLED (albeit topped out at 60fps), a 5,000mAh battery, and that rare 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card slot combo.

Sony Xperia 10 VI Sony Xperia 10 VI 3.5mm jack • MicroSD support • IP68 rating A durable budget phone with a few enthusiast features The Sony Xperia 10 VI brings welcome features like an IP68 rating, a 3.5mm port, and microSD card support. Unfortunately, Sony is still using a 60Hz OLED screen.

Xperia 10 VI specs:

Display: 6.1-inch, Full HD+

6.1-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB Cameras: 48 and 8MP

48 and 8MP Front camera: 8MP

8MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 14

