The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus screen protectors

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

If you’ve bought a Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, it’s smart to think about how you’ll protect it right out of the box. That stunning 6.7-inch display is the heart of your phone, but it’s vulnerable to everyday wear and tear.

Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit

The EZ Fit screen protector from Spigen truly makes installation a breeze. It comes with an ingenious tool that ensures perfect alignment, giving you a smooth, bubble-free application every time.

Made from tough 9H tempered glass, it’s designed to defend your screen against scratches and cracks. Plus, there’s an added bonus — an oleophobic coating. This means fewer smudges and fingerprints, keeping your screen crystal clear and pristine.

Milomdoi screen protector

The Milomdoi screen protector set for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus includes four tempered glass protectors, offering top-notch protection for your phone’s screen. These high-quality protectors are designed to safeguard against scratches and accidental drops.

Additionally, they are compatible with various cases and maintain the screen’s responsiveness, ensuring a seamless user experience.

Dome Glass Whitestone

Dome Glass has consistently set the standard in crafting high-quality screen protectors. Their Whitestone screen guard, constructed from robust tempered glass, excels in shock absorption and offers dependable defense against scratches and scuffs with ease.

This screen protector goes beyond mere impact protection; it includes a special coating that acts as an effective barrier against fingerprints, oil, and dust. This layer not only maintains the screen’s clarity but also ensures its responsiveness over time. With this screen guard, you can expect seamless use of touch gestures and the fingerprint scanner, maintaining the smoothness and functionality you need.

amFilm OneTouch

Ease of installation is a hallmark of the AmFilm protector, thanks to its ingenious OneTouch auto-alignment tool. Both the screen and camera protectors are meticulously crafted from 9H hardness glass, offering optimal safeguarding for your device’s screen and camera. After installation, you can have peace of mind knowing that your device is fully shielded against potential damage.

Fotbor screen protector

If you’re on the lookout for a bubble-free, effortless installation experience for your screen protector, the Fotbor screen protector hits the mark perfectly. This package offers not just one, but two glass protectors, along with three protective covers for your camera lenses, ensuring they remain unscathed.

These protectors are designed to be compatible with your fingerprint scanner, maintaining its functionality seamlessly. Additionally, the camera covers are designed to be anti-reflective, ensuring your photography isn’t compromised. This makes the Fotbor an ideal choice for comprehensive protection without the usual hassles of screen guard installation.

WSKEN bubble-free screen protector

The WSKEN screen protector for the Galaxy S24 Plus is a top-tier choice for safeguarding your phone’s display. Renowned for its high-quality tempered glass, it offers superior protection against impacts and scratches.

This screen guard is not just tough; it’s engineered to be ten times more shatterproof than ordinary protectors, placing it in a league of its own. One of the standout features of the WSKEN S24 screen guard is its remarkable ability to allow almost 99% light transmission, ensuring your viewing experience is enhanced, not hindered.

It’s also armed with an oleophobic coating, which keeps pesky problems like smudges and fingerprints at bay. The protector’s true touch sensitivity is a game-changer, providing seamless fingerprint unlocking.

Installation is a breeze with the WSKEN screen protector, thanks to its bubble-free design. Plus, its precise dimensions mean it won’t interfere with your phone case, offering both protection and compatibility.

FAQs

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus come with a screen protector? No, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus doesn’t include a screen protector right out of the box. This might disappoint some enthusiasts, but there are likely several reasons for this choice. Perhaps Samsung wants to give users the freedom to select their own screen protectors, providing the opportunity to pick a type and quality that perfectly suits their individual needs and tastes.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus need a screen protector? Absolutely, a screen protector is a must for the S24 Plus, as it’s screen and camera module are vulnerable to damage from scratches and impacts. This is where a screen protector comes in handy, providing an extra layer of defense.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus have Gorilla Glass? Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus comes equipped with Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 3. This advanced glass technology offers superior protection against scratches, setting a new benchmark in durability for Corning’s already esteemed Gorilla Glass series.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus' screen flat? Yes, the S24 Plus features a 6.7-inch flat screen, where the glass edges remain straight and don’t curve into the back frame.

