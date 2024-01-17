Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S23: Should you upgrade?

Another year, another killer set of Samsung Galaxy flagship phones. The Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup is mostly an iterative update over its predecessor, with some new AI smarts and an impressive commitment to updates. Are these enough to make it a better buy over the now-cheaper 2023 flagships? Find out in this Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S24 comparison.

Note that this article is focused on the base and Plus models of each lineup. If you want to learn more about the Ultra models, check out our separate comparison of the Galaxy S23 Ultra vs the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S24: At a glance Both devices retailed for the same price at launch, but the Galaxy S23 is now $100 cheaper.

The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus have slightly larger batteries, but the same charging speeds.

Camera hardware is the same on both series, but the Galaxy S24 lineup has superior AI post-processing.

The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus screens are slightly bigger due to smaller bezels, but the overall size and weight are virtually identical.

The Galaxy S24 series is more powerful but ships with an Exynos SoC instead of a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC in international markets. The Galaxy S23 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in all markets.

Galaxy AI adds a few exclusive features, such as unique photo editing and live translations, to the Galaxy S24 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S24: Specs

Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Display

Samsung Galaxy S23 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED

19.5:9 aspect ratio

FHD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080)

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED

19.5:9 aspect ratio

FHD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080)

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy S24 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED

FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080)

19.5:9 aspect ratio

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED

FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080)

19.5:9 aspect ratio

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Processor

Samsung Galaxy S23 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy S24 US: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Global: Samsung Exynos 2400

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus US: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Global: Samsung Exynos 2400

RAM

Samsung Galaxy S23 8GB

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 8GB

Samsung Galaxy S24 8GB

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 12GB

Storage

Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB / 256GB

No microSD card support

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 256GB or 512GB

No microSD card support

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB / 256GB

No microSD card support

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB / 512GB

No microSD card support

Battery and charging

Samsung Galaxy S23 3,900mAh battery

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

No charger in box

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 4,700mAh battery

45W wired charging

15W wireless charging

No charger in box

Samsung Galaxy S24 4,000mAh battery

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging

No charger in the box

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 4,900mAh battery

45W wired charging

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging

No charger in the box

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy S23 Rear:

- 50MP wide

- 12MP ultrawide

- 10MP telephoto



Front:

- 12MP wide

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Rear:

- 50MP wide

- 12MP ultrawide

- 10MP telephoto



Front:

- 12MP wide

Samsung Galaxy S24 Rear:

- 50MP main

ƒ/1.8 aperture, OIS

- 12MP ultrawide

ƒ/2.2 aperture

- 10MP telephoto

ƒ/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom



Front:

- 12MP

ƒ/2.2 aperture

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Rear:

- 50MP main

ƒ/1.8 aperture, OIS

- 12MP ultrawide

ƒ/2.2 aperture

- 10MP telephoto

ƒ/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom



Front:

- 12MP

ƒ/2.2 aperture

Audio

Samsung Galaxy S23 Stereo speakers

Dual mics

No 3.5mm port

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Stereo speakers

Dual mics

No 3.5mm port

Samsung Galaxy S24 Stereo speakers

Dual mics

No 3.5mm port

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Stereo speakers

Dual mics

No 3.5mm jack

Security

Samsung Galaxy S23 In-display fingerprint

Samsung Knox

4 years of Android updates

5 years of security updates

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus In-display fingerprint

Samsung Knox

4 years of Android updates

5 years of security updates

Samsung Galaxy S24 In-display fingerprint

Samsung Knox

7 years of Android and security updates

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus In-display fingerprint

Samsung Knox

7 years of Android and security updates

Water resistance

Samsung Galaxy S23 IP68

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus IP68

Samsung Galaxy S24 IP68

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus IP68

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S23 Wi-Fi 6e

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Wi-Fi 6e

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

Samsung Galaxy S24 Wi-Fi 6e

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Wi-Fi 6e

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

Software

Samsung Galaxy S23 One UI 6

Android 14

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus One UI 6

Android 14

Samsung Galaxy S24 One UI 6.1

Android 14

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus One UI 6.1

Android 14

Materials

Samsung Galaxy S23 Gorilla Victus 2

Aluminum frame

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Gorilla Victus 2

Aluminum frame

Samsung Galaxy S24 Gorilla Victus 2

Aluminum frame

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Gorilla Victus 2

Aluminum frame

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy S23 146.3 x 70.8 x 7.6mm, 168g

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 157.7 x 76.2 x 7.6mm, 196g

Samsung Galaxy S24 70.6 x 147.0 x 7.6 mm

167g

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 75.9 x 158.5 x 7.7 mm

196g



Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S24: Design, size comparison, and colors

Galaxy S24

At first glance, you’d be hard-pressed to tell the difference between the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S24. They look nearly identical, with the same visual design elements like a metal frame and vertical camera housing on the back.

The footprint and weight of each respective device in nearly the same, although the Galaxy S24 lineup squeezes in slightly larger screens thanks to reduced bezel sizes. They are still Dynamic AMOLED, but each measures .1-inches larger than their predecessors.

In terms of colors, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are available in Green, Phantom Black, Lavender, and Cream. The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus are available in Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Marble Gray, and Onyx Black.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S24: Features

Based on the specs sheet, the Galaxy S24 is a relatively minor upgrade over the Galaxy S23. Most of the hardware is either identical or an iterative upgrade, making these devices look and feel very similar.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy (or Exynos 2400 on global models) found on the Galaxy S24 is a slight improvement over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy found on the Galaxy S23, but you’re unlikely to notice a difference in everyday use. You might, however, get more use out of the Galaxy AI features added to the Galaxy S24 lineup, which include real-time translations, unique photo editing tools, and AI-powered text editing. The Galaxy S24 Plus also comes with 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB on the Galaxy S23 Plus. Battery sizes have also received a modest bump, increasing by 100mAh and 200mAh respectively, although charging speeds remain the same.

The Galaxy S24 will receive seven years of Android updates, up from four on the Galaxy S23.

The biggest upgrade here is nearly a footnote, but it can be the difference maker when deciding which device to buy. The Galaxy S24 series will receive seven years of Android version updates and security updates, matching the Google Pixel 8 series for the best support in the industry. For now, Samsung is only promising this support for the Galaxy S24 series, so the S23 series is stuck with the previous commitment of four years of Android version updates and five years of security updates. Since it launched with Android 13, it will receive support through Android 18 in 2027. The Galaxy S24 will receive updates until 2031, which is several lifetimes for a smartphone.

That said, both phones currently run Android 14, and although the Galaxy S24 ships with the latest One UI 6.1, it’s only a matter of time before the Galaxy S23 receives this update as well. Some of the Galaxy AI features mentioned above may also find their way onto the Galaxy S23, similar to Pixel drops on Google phones. Ultimately though, if you like to play with cutting-edge technology, the Galaxy S24 will tick that box.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S24: Price and availability

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S23: Starts at $699

Starts at $699 Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Starts at $999 Samsung Galaxy S24: Starts at $799

Starts at $799 Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Starts at $999

The Galaxy S23 lineup went on sale on February 17, 2023, and it’s still available to purchase directly from Samsung. The base model starts at $699 and the Plus model starts at $999, although each has a more expensive variant with more built-in storage. As of 2024, you can now find the phones for well below retail.

The Galaxy S24 lineup was announced today, January 17, 2024, and is already up for pre-order. It will hit the shelves at the end of the month, on January 31, 2024. During the pre-order period, you can upgrade to higher storage limits free of charge, and if you pre-order through the official Samsung website, you’ll receive an extra $100 credit. Pricing is identical to the 2023 flagship launch pricing at $799 and $999, respectively.

Many other smartphone manufacturers have increased pricing in recent years, so Samsung maintaining the same retail price is a welcome surprise. That said, the Galaxy S24 Ultra did see a $100 increase in price this year, which makes the two cheaper models an even more attractive buy.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S24: Which should you buy?

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

The Galaxy S23 and S24 are remarkably similar on the surface, offering many of the same hardware and software features. In fact, aside from an iterative SoC upgrade and a slight RAM boost in the Galaxy S24 Plus, the hardware is nearly identical. The Galaxy S24 lineup adds a few new AI features, but over time, they will make their way to older devices as well.

The seven-year commitment to updates makes the Galaxy S24 a clear winner.

But the new seven-year commitment to updates on the Galaxy S24 series makes it a clear winner. This will extend support for the phones into 2031, a full four years longer than the Galaxy S23. Who knows what the smartphone world will look like at that point, but the peace of mind is priceless. The pre-order offer that allows you to max out internal storage for no extra cost is just the icing on the cake.

That said, there are likely to be huge discounts on the Galaxy S23 lineup, and if you replace your phone every three years or so, the extra support is largely meaningless. Sure, you might lose out on some resale value in a few years, but the savings now might more than make up the difference.

FAQs

Are the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 waterproof? Yes, both the Galaxy S23 and S24 features IP68 water resistance.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 have an SD card slot? No. Neither the Galaxy S23 now S24 phones support microSD cards.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 have a headphone jack? No. Neither the Galaxy S23 nor S24 phones have a headphone jack.

Are the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 dual SIM and eSIM? Yes. Both the Galaxy S23 and S23 phone support dual SIM and eSIM.