Samsung reveals list of Galaxy AI features coming to older phones

TL;DR Samsung UK has revealed a set of Galaxy AI features headed to older Galaxy phones like the S23 series.

The list presently includes just four AI features.

Several other Galaxy AI features are missing from the planned rollout.

When Samsung announced the Galaxy S24 series, the company revealed that certain Galaxy AI features will also be coming to older phones. Now, the company has confirmed just which of the new AI tools are headed to older Samsung devices.

Thanks to a tip by Redditor FragmentedChicken (via Mishaal Rahman), Samsung UK seems to have confirmed at least four Galaxy AI features coming to devices like the Galaxy S23 series. These include — Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist, and Photo Assist.

Circle to Search allows you to circle, scribble, or select anything on your screen and start a Google Search for it. Live Translate offers real-time translations for phone calls. Note Assist helps you create AI summaries and provides automatic formatting. Photo Assist brings Generative Editing features to the Gallery app.

Samsung/Mishaal Rahma

Samsung previously announced that the Galaxy S24’s AI features will be heading to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series within the first half of 2024. They are expected to land alongside the One UI 6.1 update.

Notably, Samsung UK’s list does not mention a number of other Galaxy AI features that the Galaxy S24 series has. These include Generative Wallpapers, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Transcript Assist, and more. It’s unclear whether Samsung will skip these features for older Galaxy phones or if it plans to introduce them at a later date.

