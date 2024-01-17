Samsung Galaxy S24 vs OnePlus 12: Which should you buy?

The Galaxy S24 series is here, and Samsung’s updated flagships come with some fancy AI cheer. These new phones go head-to-head against the OnePlus 12, the company’s latest flagship. But how do these high-end phones size up against each other? Find out in this Galaxy S24 vs OnePlus 12 comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs OnePlus 12: At a glance Verizon models of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus come with mmWave 5G support, while the OnePlus 12 sticks with Sub-6GHz 5G.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus come with more promised software updates than the OnePlus 12.

The OnePlus 12 is slightly larger than the Galaxy S24 Plus, and significantly larger than the Galaxy S24.

The OnePlus 12 has more battery and significantly faster wired and wireless charging than the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus.

The OnePlus 12 comes with a fast charger in the box, which the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus miss out on.

The OnePlus 12 has a significantly more versatile camera system than the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs OnePlus 12: Specs

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus OnePlus 12 Display

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus Galaxy S24: 6.2-inch AMOLED, FHD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080)

Galaxy S24 Plus: 6.7-inch AMOLED, QHD+ resolution (3,120 x 1,440)



120Hz display refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz)

HDR10+

OnePlus 12 6.82-inch AMOLED LTPO

QHD+ resolution (3,168 x 1,440)

120Hz display refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz)

HDR10+

Processor

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Rest of the world: Samsung Exynos 2400

OnePlus 12 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus Galaxy S24: 8GB LPDDR5X

Galaxy S24 Plus: 12GB LPDDR5X

OnePlus 12 12GB, 16GB, or 24GB LPDDR5X

Storage

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus Galaxy S24: 128GB, or 256GB

Galaxy S24 Plus: 256GB, or 512GB

OnePlus 12 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.0

Battery and charging

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus Galaxy S24:

4,000mAh

25W wired charging

Galaxy S24 Plus:

4,900mAh

45W wired charging



15W wireless charging

5W reverse wireless charging

No charger in box

OnePlus 12 5,400mAh battery

100W wired charging

50W wireless charging

10W reverse wireless charging

Charger in the box

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus Rear:

- 50MP main

f/1.8, OIS



- 12MP ultrawide

1.4 μm, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

1/2.55-inch sensor



- 10MP telephoto

3x optical zoom

1.12 μm, f/2.4, 36-degree FoV

1/3.52-inch sensor

OIS



Front:

- 12MP

f/2.2, 80-degree FoV, AF

OnePlus 12 Rear:

- 50MP main

f/1.6, OIS



- 48MP ultrawide

f/2.2, AF, 120-degree FoV



- 64MP periscope

3x optical zoom

f/2.6, OIS



Selfie:

- 32MP

f/2.4

Video

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus Rear:

8K at 24/30fps (main lens only)

4K at 30/60fps



Front:

4K at 30/60fps

OnePlus 12 Rear:

8K at 24fps (main lens only)

4K at 30/60fps



Front:

4K at 30fps

Audio

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus Stereo speakers

Triple mics

No 3.5mm port

OnePlus 12 Stereo speakers

Triple mics

No 3.5mm port

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus 5G (mmWave + Sub6)

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

USB 3.2 Gen 1

UWB (Galaxy S24 Plus only)

OnePlus 12 5G (Sub6)

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.4

NFC support

USB 3.2 Gen 1

Security

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor

7 years of security updates

OnePlus 12 Optical in-display fingerprint sensor

5 years of security updates

IP rating

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus IP68

OnePlus 12 IP65

Software

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus Android 14

One UI 6.1

OnePlus 12 Android 14

Color OS 14

Materials

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back

Aluminum frame

OnePlus 12 Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front

Aluminum frame

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus Galaxy S24: 147.0 x 70.6 x 7.6mm

168g



Galaxy S24 Plus: 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm

197g

OnePlus 12 164.3 x 75.8 x 9.2mm

220g

Colors

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow



Samsung.com exclusive: Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange

OnePlus 12 Black, Green, Silver



Samsung Galaxy S24 vs OnePlus 12: Design, size comparison, and colors

OnePlus

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus take the signature S-series design and make subtle changes to it. The mid-frame is now flat, and the edges end sharper than before. But beyond that, these phones look largely like their predecessor. The phones do have a flat display, as they have in the years prior.

The OnePlus 12 is in a similar position, where it closely resembles the OnePlus 11, but with a larger rear camera module and other smaller changes. The OnePlus 12 keeps its curved display.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus

The Galaxy S24 measures 147.0 x 70.6 x 7.6mm and weighs 167g, while the Galaxy S24 Plus measures 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm and weighs 197g. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 measures 164.3 x 75.8 x 9.2mm and weighs 220g, making it larger and heavier than both the Samsung phones. The Galaxy S24 is thus suited for users who prefer smaller phones, while the OnePlus 12 is definitely only for those who like bigger phones.

The Galaxy S24 makes a lot of sense for users who want a smaller, compact phone.

As for colors, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus come in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow as standard colors, and the Samsung.com exclusive Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange colors. The OnePlus 12 comes in Black, Green, and Silver colors, though there’s a chance that the Silver color remains exclusive to China.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs OnePlus 12: Features

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Starting with the display, the Galaxy S24 has the smallest and lowest resolution display in this comparison at Full HD+, though its smaller size lets it coast by with the lower resolution. The Galaxy S24 Plus and the OnePlus 12 are closer in specifications. All three phones come with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, so you get an excellent display no matter which phone you choose.

On the inside, you get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy on the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus in the US. This is a slightly different Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 than what you see on the OnePlus 12, with Samsung phones getting higher clock speeds on the prime core but lower clock speeds on the other three core clusters. In regions outside of the USA, Samsung is equipping the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus with the Exynos 2400, which offers a bit less overall than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

OnePlus

The OnePlus 12 comes with more RAM and storage variants than the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, though we’d have to wait and see which RAM and storage variants launch globally.

Where the OnePlus 12 has an uncontested win is in the battery life and charging department. The OnePlus 12 has a substantially larger 5,400mAh battery compared to the Galaxy S24 Plus’s 4,900mAh battery and the Galaxy S24’s even smaller 4,000mAh battery. While all phones last through the day, and the Galaxy S24 Plus would last a quarter of a day more than the Galaxy S24, you’d get a few more hours out of the OnePlus 12 in a charging cycle.

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

Similarly, Samsung has stuck to slow 25W charging on the Galaxy S24 and 45W on the Galaxy S24 Plus. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 comes with 100W wired fast charging in the markets that it has released in. There is also a compatible fast charger present in the box.

The OnePlus 12 is an all-round champion when it comes to battery and charging.

The lead extends for wireless charging too, as the OnePlus 12 has 50W wireless charging through its proprietary wireless charger, while the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus can achieve 15W wireless charging through Samsung’s proprietary solution. The OnePlus 12 even bumps up reverse wireless charging to 10W compared to 5W on the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus.

Another significant point of difference between the two phones is the camera setup. While all three phones have a 50MP sensor, the OnePlus 12 has a wider aperture that can perform better in low light, at lest on paper. The gap widens with the ultrawide camera, which is a 48MP shooter on the OnePlus 12 that can capture in more details than the Galaxy S24’s 12MP sensor.

The OnePlus 12 has a significantly better camera system than the Galaxy S24.

The OnePlus 12 also has a 64MP periscope zoom lens that does 3x optical zoom, whereas the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus have a 10MP telephoto zoom. The higher MP periscope zoom lens allows for in-sensor zooming beyond the optical zoom range by cropping into a full 64MP shot, so the OnePlus 12 has the lead here again. OnePlus also equips the OnePlus 12 with a 32MP front camera, compared to the 12MP on the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus.

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

If you care about 5G in the US, and more specifically, on Verizon, then the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus’s mmWave support on Verizon models will keep you happy. The OnePlus 12 misses out on mmWave 5G, but you can still use sub-6GHz 5G in the US. OnePlus regains some of its lead with future-proof Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support.

Another big point of difference is their IP rating. Samsung leads the way with an impressive IP68 rating on the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, while the OnePlus 12 has an IP65 rating, which doesn’t protect against strong jets of water or sustained immersion in it.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus run on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14, while the OnePlus 12 runs on Color OS 14 (in China) based on Android 14.

Samsung has another lead with its software update promise. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are promised seven years of platform and security updates. OnePlus hasn’t made any specific promises for the OnePlus 12 yet, but the OnePlus 11 was promised four years of platform updates and five years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs OnePlus 12: Price and availability

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S24: 8GB + 128GB: $799.99

8GB + 256GB: $859.99 Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: 12GB + 256GB: $999.99

12GB + 512GB: $1,119.99 OnePlus 12: 12GB + 256GB: CNY 4,299 (~$605)

16GB + 512GB: CNY 4,799 (~$675)

16GB + 1TB: CNY 5,299 (~$745)

16GB + 1TB: CNY 5,799 (~$815)

Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus on January 17, 2024. It is available to pre-order, with store availability from January 31, 2024. Pre-order offers include a free storage upgrade, a $100 Samsung credit (if purchased through Samsung.com), and 20% off on Samsung Care Plus with Theft and Loss plan.

The OnePlus 12 was launched in China in December 2023, but it will launch globally on January 23, 2024. We’ll learn about the storage variants that the company will launch and what pre-order offers will be available for the phone. We expect the OnePlus 12 to be competitively priced to the Galaxy S24 series, possibly sitting between the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, which would make it a better value purchase than either phone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs OnePlus 12: Which should you buy?

The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and OnePlus 12 are all flagship phones, but there’s a clear winner when you add up the leads.

The OnePlus 12 makes a lot of sense for users who want a proper flagship that comes with comfortably overkill specifications. It offers faster charging, better battery life, and a significantly better camera system than the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus.

The OnePlus 12 is the better flagship, though the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus have their own draw.

Samsung reserved most of its killer specifications for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and it becomes apparent in this comparison. We don’t have the global pricing for the OnePlus 12 series, but we presume it will be priced between the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, which would widen the lead the OnePlus 12 has. For these reasons, we recommend the OnePlus 12 to users who want the best flagship.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Where the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus lead is with their promise of software updates and better IP ratings. For Verizon users, there is also mmWave 5G support. Samsung’s ecosystem is also better laid out, and the company also has more retail presence in stores and carriers across the country. The company has become synonymous with reliability, and the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are smartphones you buy if you want something to last a while without any trouble.

FAQs

Do the Samsung Galaxy S24 and OnePlus 12 have wireless charging? Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and OnePlus 12 have wireless charging. The Galaxy S24 supports 15W wireless charging through Samsung’s proprietary charger, while the OnePlus 12 supports 50W wireless charging through OnePlus’s wireless charger. Both support Qi charging but at lower speeds.

Are the Samsung Galaxy S24 and OnePlus 12 dual SIM and eSIM? Yes, the Galaxy S24 and OnePlus 12 support dual SIM through physical SIM plus eSIM or dual eSIMs.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S24 and OnePlus 12 have a curved display? The Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus do not have a curved display, and have flat displays instead. The OnePlus 12 has a curved display.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S24 and OnePlus 12 have a headphone jack? No. Neither the Samsung Galaxy S24, nor the OnePlus 12 has a headphone jack.