Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 8: Which should you buy?

Samsung unveiled its first 2024 flagships, the Galaxy S24 series, and if you were undecided about picking up a Pixel 8 series device or waiting for Samsung’s latest, now is an excellent time to choose. While the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 8 Pro make all the headlines, Samsung’s and Google’s smaller smartphones are far better value propositions. They offer many of the high-end features of their respective larger siblings while being significantly cheaper. But what’s the best choice between the two? Here’s a look at the Samsung Galaxy S24 (and Galaxy S24 Plus) vs Google Pixel 8!

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 8: At a glance The Google Pixel 8 is cheaper than the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are more powerful.

The Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 have the same RAM and storage configurations. The Galaxy S24 Plus has more RAM and a higher-end storage version.

The Galaxy S24 is smaller and lighter than the Pixel 8.

The Pixel 8 offers faster charging than the Galaxy S24, but slower than the Galaxy S24 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 8: Specs

Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Google Pixel 8 Display

Samsung Galaxy S24 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED

FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080)

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED

QHD+ (3,120 x 1,440)

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Google Pixel 8 6.2-inch OLED

FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080)

120Hz refresh rate



Processor

Samsung Galaxy S24 US: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Global: Samsung Exynos 2400

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus US: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Global: Samsung Exynos 2400

Google Pixel 8 Google Tensor G3

RAM

Samsung Galaxy S24 8GB

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 12GB

Google Pixel 8 8GB

Storage

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB or 256GB

No expandable storage

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB or 512GB

No expandable storage

Google Pixel 8 128GB or 256GB

No expandable storage

Battery and charging

Samsung Galaxy S24 4,000mAh battery

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 4,900mAh battery

45W wired charging

15W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

Google Pixel 8 4,575mAh

27W wired charging

12-18W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy S24 Rear:

- 50MP main

ƒ/1.8 aperture, OIS

- 12MP ultrawide

ƒ/2.2 aperture

- 10MP telephoto

ƒ/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom



Front:

- 12MP

ƒ/2.2 aperture

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Rear:

- 50MP main

ƒ/1.8 aperture, OIS

- 12MP ultrawide

ƒ/2.2 aperture

- 10MP telephoto

ƒ/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom



Front:

- 12MP

ƒ/2.2 aperture

Google Pixel 8 Rear:

- 50MP wide

ƒ/1.68 aperture, OIS

- 12MP ultrawide

ƒ/2.2 aperture

- Single-zone laser-detect auto-focus (LDAF) sensor



Front:

- 10.5MP

ƒ/2.2 aperture

Security

Samsung Galaxy S24 In-display fingerprint, face unlock

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus In-display fingerprint, face unlock

Google Pixel 8 In-display fingerprint, face unlock

Water resistance

Samsung Galaxy S24 IP68

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus IP68

Google Pixel 8 IP68

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S24 Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

Google Pixel 8 Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

Software

Samsung Galaxy S24 One UI 6.1

Android 14

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus One UI 6.1

Android 14

Google Pixel 8 Pixel UI

Android 14

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy S24 147.0 x 70.6 x 7.6mm

167g

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm

196g

Google Pixel 8 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm

187g



The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus may be smaller and cheaper than its Ultra sibling, but they don’t compromise on power. Both are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US, with the “for Galaxy” suffix bringing an overclocked version of the 2024 flagship processor of choice, faster than you’ll get with other Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered smartphones. However, Samsung has opted to go with the Exynos 2400 for global markets, which likely won’t put up as impressive numbers.

You’ll get better performance from the Samsung smartphones compared to the Google Tensor G3-powered Pixel 8 as far as benchmarking tests go. You won’t notice as much of a difference in everyday performance, though, with the Pixel 8 as smooth and quick as you’d expect from a high-end device. The Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 come with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, while the S24 Plus comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 have FHD+ resolution AMOLED displays with 120Hz adaptive refresh rates. However, while the Samsung smartphones can go from 1Hz to 120Hz, the Pixel 8 goes from 60Hz to 120Hz. The Galaxy S24 Plus earns its moniker with a larger 6.7-inch screen and a higher QHD+ resolution, while the S24 and Pixel 8 have 6.2-inch displays. Rounding out the hardware similarities, all three phones feature wireless charging and reverse wireless charging and come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung and Google have different takes on Android — One UI 6.1 for the Samsungs and Pixel UI for the Google smartphone, both based on Android 14. But with Samsung’s focus on AI-based software features, ranging from real-time translations and transcriptions to webpage summaries and text editing, things may be a lot closer on the software side than ever before. We’ll dive deeper into Galaxy AI and all its features and see how it compares to the Pixel 8, a phone known for its AI-powered enhancements.

Also fantastic is Samsung’s promise of seven years of major OS upgrades and security updates, which should see the phones supported through 2031. This matches Google’s software commitment and is an excellent addition as buyers hold on to their phones longer.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 8: Design, size comparison, and colors

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The fact that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are iterative updates becomes particularly evident when looking at their designs. There’s practically no change in the design and build; the only difference is the slightly larger dimensions because of the bigger screens. The designs are industrial, if a little dull, compared to the Pixel 8 and its raised camera-housing bar on the back.

The Galaxy S24 is smaller and thinner than the Pixel 8, though, with dimensions of 147.0 x 70.6 x 7.6mm compared to the latter’s 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm, despite having identical 6.2-inch displays. The Pixel 8 is also heavier at 187 grams compared to the Galaxy S24’s 167 grams, offering a more substantial feel when holding the phone. The Galaxy S24 Plus is unsurprisingly the biggest and heaviest of the lot but is still quite a bit thinner than the Pixel 8, with dimensions of 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm and weighing 196 grams.

Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Pixel 8

Samsung’s smartphones may not have the most exciting design, but the colorways help spice things up. The S24 and S24 Plus are available in Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Marble Gray, and Onyx Black. And if you’re looking for even more color, Samsung.com exclusives like Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue are the way to go. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 is found in Obsidian and Hazel, along with a flashier Rose option.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 8: Camera

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Not much has changed in the camera department, with the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus keeping the 50MP primary shooter, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto lens from its predecessor. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 misses out on a telephoto lens, coming with a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide unit. The Samsung devices have a 12MP front-facing camera, while the Pixel 8 has a 10.5MP selfie shooter.

The hardware hasn’t changed, but big things are happening on the software side with Galaxy AI. Samsung has its own take on Magic Editor now, with the ability to create generative edits, and you also have the option to make AI-powered slo-mo videos. Pixels are known for their AI-based software enhancements, and it’ll be exciting to see how Samsung’s cameras fare in a more in-depth comparison.

Galaxy S24 Pixel 8

While their Pro and Ultra jockey for the top spot among the best camera phones around, the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 don’t fail to impress. The Pixel 8 has an excellent primary camera, and while we found in our review that the 12MP ultra-wide wasn’t as good, it offered consistent results backed by Google’s computational photography prowess.

We’ll have to test the Galaxy S24 further before drawing any definitive conclusions, but its predecessor featured one of the best cameras in this price range, and there’s no reason to believe the Galaxy S24 won’t continue that trend. And with the addition of AI-based camera software features, it should be even better than before.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 8: Battery life and charging

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Pixel 8 has a larger 4,575mAh battery compared to the Galaxy S24’s 4,000mAh unit and also offers slightly faster charging at 27W vs 25W. The Pixel 8 doesn’t offer the best battery life but comfortably provides a full day of use. The Galaxy S24 gets a larger battery than its predecessor, which should give some gains over the Galaxy S23’s solid battery life.

The Galaxy S24 Plus is the way to go for the most longevity. Not only do you get a much larger 4,900mAh battery, but 45W wired charging should have you up and running in no time when you run out of juice. The Galaxy S23 Plus easily lasted a day and a half, and it should be better with the newer phone. We’ll be testing the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus’ battery and charging performance in detail in the coming days.

All three phones feature wireless charging, but the Pixel 8 takes the lead on paper here. You get 18W wireless charging with the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) and 12W with other Qi chargers. On the other hand, the Samsung phones top out at 15W with compatible fast chargers and 10W with others. They also feature reverse wireless charging, which helps charge smartwatches and wireless earbuds when out and about.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 8: Price and availability

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S24 8GB/128GB : $799.99

: $799.99 8GB/256GB: $859.99 Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 12GB/256GB : $999.99

: $999.99 12GB/512GB: $1,119.99 Google Pixel 8 8GB/128GB : $699

: $699 8GB/256GB: $759

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus were announced on January 17, 2024, with starting prices of $799 and $999 respectively. If you want to get these phones, you might want to take advantage of Samsung’s pre-order offers, including $100 of Samsung store credit, a free storage upgrade, and enhanced trade-in deals. Both phones will go on general sale on January 31.

On the other hand, the Pixel 8 launched in October last year and starts at $699. It hasn’t been that long since the phone was announced, but it gets discounted frequently, helping you save an additional $100 to $150 during these offer periods.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 8: Which should you buy?

Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Pixel 8

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8 offer incredible value at their respective price points. While you don’t get all the features of their larger siblings, both phones provide incredible performance, solid cameras, and impressive software support. Samsung’s Galaxy AI software and camera features are a helpful addition that brings the fight directly to the Pixel lineup, and it’ll be interesting to see how they fare in a hands-on comparison.

That said, the Pixel 8 takes the edge here. It’s a hundred dollars cheaper, even when not considering any discounts, and goes beat for beat with everything the Galaxy S24 offers. Without further testing, it’s difficult to say how good the S24’s battery life and camera performance will be, and the faster processor is the only significant advantage for now, which may not translate into real-world usage.

The best of the lot is the Galaxy S24 Plus, though. It offers a solid middle ground between the affordable Galaxy S24 and the expensive S24 Ultra. Compared to the Pixel 8 and its smaller sibling, you get a larger and higher resolution display, a bigger battery, likely better battery life, and much faster charging. If you’re looking for a smaller phone and want to save money, the Pixel 8 is a great choice. However, if the Galaxy S24 Ultra is out of reach but you want to get as close as possible, the Galaxy S24 Plus is the way to go.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 8: FAQ

Are the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8 waterproof? Yes, both the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8 come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8 have wireless charging? Yes, the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 feature wireless charging. The Pixel 8 comes with 18W wireless charging with the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) and 12W with other Qi chargers, while the Galaxy S24 features 15W charging with compatible fast wireless chargers and 10W with others.

Are the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8 dual SIM and eSIM? The Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 have dual-SIM capabilities in the form of a single physical + eSIM or dual eSIMs.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8 come with a screen protector? No, the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 don’t come with a screen protector.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8 have a headphone jack? No, the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 don’t have headphone jacks.