Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: Which should you buy?
The newly announced Samsung Galaxy S24 is one of the most pocket-friendly phones on the planet, but even it faces stiff competition from one of the best foldable phones around, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Despite distinct form factors, both phones offer similar pricing and experiences. Which is the better pick? We briefly explore how these two great Android phones fare in this Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5 comparison.
Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: At a glance
- Samsung Galaxy S24 is cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 5.
- Samsung Galaxy S24 has a faster process than the Galaxy Z Flip 5.
- Samsung Galaxy S24 emphasizes on-device AI more than the Galaxy Z Flip 5.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a foldable display that's larger when unfolded than the Galaxy S24.
Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: Specs
|Samsung Galaxy S24
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Display
|Samsung Galaxy S24
6.2-inch AMOLED, FHD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080)
120Hz display refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz)
HDR10+
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
6.7-inch AMOLED, QHD+ resolution (3,120 x 1,440)
120Hz display refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz)
HDR10+
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Exterior:
- 3.4-inch Super AMOLED
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 720 x 748
Interior:
- 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- 120Hz adaptive refresh rate
- 1,600nit peak brightness
Processor
|Samsung Galaxy S24
US: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
Global: Samsung Exynos 2400
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
US: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
Global: Samsung Exynos 2400
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
RAM
|Samsung Galaxy S24
8GB LPDDR5X
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
12GB LPDDR5X
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
8GB LPDDR5X
Storage
|Samsung Galaxy S24
128GB or 256GB
No expandable storage
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
256GB or 512GB
No expandable storage
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
256GB or 512GB
No expandable storage
Power
|Samsung Galaxy S24
4,000mAh battery
25W Super Fast Charging
15W Fast Wireless Charging
4.5W Wireless PowerShare
No charger in box
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
4,900mAh battery
45W Super Fast Charging
15W Fast Wireless Charging
4.5W Wireless PowerShare
No charger in box
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
3,700mAh battery
25W Super Fast Charging
15W Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
5W Wireless PowerShare
No charger in box
Cameras
|Samsung Galaxy S24
Rear:
- 50MP main
f/1.8, OIS
- 12MP ultrawide
1.4 μm, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV
1/2.55-inch sensor
- 10MP telephoto
3x optical zoom
1.12 μm, f/2.4, 36-degree FoV
1/3.52-inch sensor
OIS
Front:
- 12MP
f/2.2, 80-degree FoV, AF
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
Rear:
- 50MP main
f/1.8, OIS
- 12MP ultrawide
1.4 μm, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV
1/2.55-inch sensor
- 10MP telephoto
3x optical zoom
1.12 μm, f/2.4, 36-degree FoV
1/3.52-inch sensor
OIS
Front:
- 12MP
f/2.2, 80-degree FoV, AF
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Rear:
- 12MP wide, 1.8μm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, ƒ/1.8
- 12MP ultra wide, 1.12μm, f/2.2, 123-degree FoV
Internal:
- 10MP, 1.22μm, ƒ/2.2
Video
|Samsung Galaxy S24
Rear:
8K at 24/30fps (main lens only)
4K at 30/60fps (all lenses)
Front:
4K at 30/60fps
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
Rear:
8K at 24/30fps (main lens only)
4K at 30/60fps (all lenses)
Front:
4K at 30/60fps
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Rear:
8K at 30fps (main lens)
4K at 60fps (all lenses)
Front:
4K at 30/60fps
Audio
|Samsung Galaxy S24
Stereo speakers
Triple mics
No 3.5mm port
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
Stereo speakers
Triple mics
No 3.5mm port
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Stereo speakers
Triple mics
No 3.5mm port
Connectivity
|Samsung Galaxy S24
5G (mmWave + Sub6)
Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
NFC support
USB 3.2 Gen 1
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
5G (mmWave + Sub6)
Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
NFC support
USB 3.2 Gen 1
UWB
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
5G (mmWave + Sub6)
Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
NFC support
USB 3.2 Gen 1
Security
|Samsung Galaxy S24
Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor
7 years of security/OS updates
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor
7 years of security/OS updates
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor
IP Rating
|Samsung Galaxy S24
IP68
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
IP68
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
IPX8
Software
|Samsung Galaxy S24
Android 14
One UI 6.1
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
Android 14
One UI 6.1
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Android 13
One UI 5.1.1
4 years OS Updates, 5 years security updates
Materials
|Samsung Galaxy S24
Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back
Aluminum frame
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back
Aluminum frame
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Gorilla Glass Armor on the front and back
Titanium frame
Colors
|Samsung Galaxy S24
Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender
Samsung.com exclusives: Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow
Dimensions and weight
|Samsung Galaxy S24
147.0 x 70.6 x 7.6mm
168g
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm
197g
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Folded dimensions:
- 85.09 x 72 x 15mm (measured at hinge)
Unfolded dimensions:
- 165 x 71.9 x 6.9mm
Weight:
- 87g
Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: Size comparison
The Samsung Galaxy S24 is relatively small by today’s standards, measuring 147 x 70.6 mm and is 7.6 mm thick. It also features a relatively modest-sized 6.1-inch display. These factors make it one of the most pocketable candy bar phones, but it can’t compete with the Z Flip 5.
When folded, the Flip 5 is significantly smaller at 85.09 x 72mm but notably thicker at 15.1 mm. While I find the Z Flip 5 reasonably comfortable in my pockets, its thickness is noticeable. Unfolded, it is quite a bit larger than the S24 due to its 6.7-inch display, measuring 165.1 x 71.9 mm. It also has a slightly thinner profile at 6.9 mm.
Then there’s the Galaxy S24 Plus, which has the same display size as the Flip 5 and yet retains a slightly smaller blueprint when compared to the unfolded Flip, measuring 158.5 x 75.9 with a thickness of 7.7mm.
Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: Features
When it comes to the hardware inside, the S24 and S24 Plus are nearly identical outside of screen, body, and battery size. The S24 Plus also has 4GB of additional RAM, bringing the total up to 12GB, and slightly faster 45W charging. The Z Flip 5 isn’t too dissimilar from either of these phones here either, though the latter two boast a faster Snapdragon Gen 3 processor and some differences in storage configurations. Still, the most notable difference aside from the SoC is the camera.
The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus have essentially the same camera hardware as their predecessors, which performed better than the Z Flip 5 in our camera tests last year. While we haven’t thoroughly tested the S24 cameras yet, we can expect it to deliver an experience at least on par with, if not better than, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus. If photography is important to you, the Galaxy S24 is going to be the better choice, though we won’t be able to say by how much until we have more time with the Galaxy S24 camera.
While all three phones offer hardware capable of a great day-to-day experience, there’s more to consider than just specs. Samsung introduced Galaxy AI exclusively for the S24 series, offering features like real-time live translations during calls, transcription assistance, chat assistance, note summarization, and more. You also can store all data locally if you prefer, though it’s worth noting that while some of the functions can be performed on-device with no connection, others will require the cloud.
The Galaxy S24 and Z Flip 5 are similar on paper, but Galaxy AI features and camera improvements make the S24 a better value.
Samsung seems to be aiming for an AI-centric experience, similar to the Google Pixel 8, but with more powerful hardware on board. This could pose a challenge for Google in the future, though the Mountain View giant is rumored to be working on more powerful chips to address this in the future.
In terms of software support, the Galaxy S24 matches the Pixel’s seven-year policy, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers four years of OS updates and five years of patches. If software support is essential to you, the S24 is the better choice.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may lack the fancy AI features and extended update promise of the Galaxy S24 series, but it still offers a powerful phone with a unique folding design. Apart from the design and enhanced pocketability, the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s standout feature is the Flex Window on its front. It allows you to quickly access functions like changing songs, checking the weather, and controlling your smartphone through widgets without opening and unlocking your phone. While it’s more convenient than on a candy bar phone like the Galaxy S24, it’s tied closely to the phone’s design.
Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: Price and availability
Samsung Galaxy S24: Starts at $799.99
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Starts at $999.99
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Starts at $999
The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus were officially announced on January 17 and are available for pre-order now. You’ll even get a $100 discount and a free upgrade to the next highest storage tier if you pre-order between now and January 30, as the S24 family will officially go on sale on January 31. The Galaxy S24 will start at $799.99 for the 128GB base model, with a more expensive 256GB version priced at $859.99. The Plus will cost a bit more, starting at $999.99 for the model with 256GB of storage or $1,119.99 for the 512GB model.
In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was launched in August 2023 with a retail price of $1,000 for the 256GB model and $1,120 for the 512GB version. Since then, it has gone on sale several times, sometimes with a price tag very close to the S24’s retail price.
Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: Which should you buy?
The Samsung Galaxy S24 is undoubtedly the best value and the most practical choice for most users. It comes at a $200 lower price, features a faster processor, introduces new AI capabilities, boasts an improved camera, and offers a superior update policy. If you seek a powerful phone and aren’t concerned about foldability, the Galaxy S24 is a no-brainer.
If the smaller display and size of the S24 are not to your liking, consider the Galaxy S24 Plus ($1119.99 at Samsung) or Galaxy S24 Ultra ($1419.99 at Samsung), which come at higher costs but address these concerns.
The Galaxy S24 is objectively the better phone, but the Z Flip 5 has a certain cool factor that makes it worth a little sacrifice for foldable fans.
On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 carries a certain cool factor with its unique foldable design. While it may come at a slightly higher price, it offers a comparable experience except the features mentioned above, and it can fold in half, which sets it apart. The Z Flip 5 is also ideal for those who value pocketability but dislike small screens, as its unfolded 6.7-inch display is much larger than that of the standard Galaxy S24.
You can’t go wrong with either phone, but the Galaxy S24 series is objectively a more powerful device despite a cheaper starting price. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is only worth it if you are willing to sacrifice a bit of performance and some features in exchange for its unique design.
Victus 2 glass
Bright display
Excellent build quality
Solid rear cameras
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
Thin bezels
Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: FAQ
Yes, both phones have the same IP rating for waterproofing but the latter doesn’t have dust protection. That means the official ratings are IP68 and IPx8, respectively.
The Galaxy S24 does not include a built-in screen protector but you can buy them easily online. The Galaxy Z Flip 5’s unique display requires more protection so it includes a special protective screen, but this shouldn’t be removed by regular consumers or you risk damaging the display.
Yes, both phones have a physical SIM slot and an eSIM slot. You can utilize both for a dual SIM experience.
Yes both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy S24 have 5G support. Just be aware you will need an mmWave-specific model for Verizon in the US if you want the fastest 5G speeds.
Neither the Galaxy S24 nor Z Flip 5 have a headphone jack, as this is largely extinct and only offered on certain niche devices.