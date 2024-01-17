Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: Which should you buy?

The newly announced Samsung Galaxy S24 is one of the most pocket-friendly phones on the planet, but even it faces stiff competition from one of the best foldable phones around, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Despite distinct form factors, both phones offer similar pricing and experiences. Which is the better pick? We briefly explore how these two great Android phones fare in this Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5 comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: At a glance Samsung Galaxy S24 is cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy S24 has a faster process than the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy S24 emphasizes on-device AI more than the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a foldable display that's larger when unfolded than the Galaxy S24.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: Specs

Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Display

Samsung Galaxy S24 6.2-inch AMOLED, FHD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080)

120Hz display refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz)

HDR10+

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 6.7-inch AMOLED, QHD+ resolution (3,120 x 1,440)

120Hz display refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz)

HDR10+

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Exterior:

- 3.4-inch Super AMOLED

- 60Hz refresh rate

- 720 x 748



Interior:

- 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

- 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

- 1,600nit peak brightness

Processor

Samsung Galaxy S24 US: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Global: Samsung Exynos 2400

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus US: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Global: Samsung Exynos 2400

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

RAM

Samsung Galaxy S24 8GB LPDDR5X

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 12GB LPDDR5X

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 8GB LPDDR5X

Storage

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB or 256GB

No expandable storage



Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB or 512GB

No expandable storage



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB or 512GB

No expandable storage

Power

Samsung Galaxy S24 4,000mAh battery

25W Super Fast Charging

15W Fast Wireless Charging

4.5W Wireless PowerShare

No charger in box

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 4,900mAh battery

45W Super Fast Charging

15W Fast Wireless Charging

4.5W Wireless PowerShare

No charger in box

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 3,700mAh battery

25W Super Fast Charging

15W Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

5W Wireless PowerShare

No charger in box

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy S24 Rear:

- 50MP main

f/1.8, OIS



- 12MP ultrawide

1.4 μm, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

1/2.55-inch sensor



- 10MP telephoto

3x optical zoom

1.12 μm, f/2.4, 36-degree FoV

1/3.52-inch sensor

OIS



Front:

- 12MP

f/2.2, 80-degree FoV, AF

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Rear:

- 50MP main

f/1.8, OIS



- 12MP ultrawide

1.4 μm, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

1/2.55-inch sensor



- 10MP telephoto

3x optical zoom

1.12 μm, f/2.4, 36-degree FoV

1/3.52-inch sensor

OIS



Front:

- 12MP

f/2.2, 80-degree FoV, AF

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Rear:

- 12MP wide, 1.8μm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, ƒ/1.8

- 12MP ultra wide, 1.12μm, f/2.2, 123-degree FoV



Internal:

- 10MP, 1.22μm, ƒ/2.2

Video

Samsung Galaxy S24 Rear:

8K at 24/30fps (main lens only)

4K at 30/60fps (all lenses)



Front:

4K at 30/60fps

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Rear:

8K at 24/30fps (main lens only)

4K at 30/60fps (all lenses)



Front:

4K at 30/60fps

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Rear:



8K at 30fps (main lens)

4K at 60fps (all lenses)



Front:

4K at 30/60fps

Audio

Samsung Galaxy S24 Stereo speakers

Triple mics

No 3.5mm port

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Stereo speakers

Triple mics

No 3.5mm port

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Stereo speakers

Triple mics

No 3.5mm port

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G (mmWave + Sub6)

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

USB 3.2 Gen 1



Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G (mmWave + Sub6)

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

USB 3.2 Gen 1

UWB

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G (mmWave + Sub6)

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

USB 3.2 Gen 1

Security

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor

7 years of security/OS updates

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor

7 years of security/OS updates

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor

IP Rating

Samsung Galaxy S24 IP68

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus IP68

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 IPX8

Software

Samsung Galaxy S24 Android 14

One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Android 14

One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Android 13

One UI 5.1.1

4 years OS Updates, 5 years security updates

Materials

Samsung Galaxy S24 Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back

Aluminum frame

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back

Aluminum frame

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Gorilla Glass Armor on the front and back

Titanium frame

Colors

Samsung Galaxy S24 Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender

Samsung.com exclusives: Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy S24 147.0 x 70.6 x 7.6mm

168g



Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm

197g

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Folded dimensions:

- 85.09 x 72 x 15mm (measured at hinge)



Unfolded dimensions:

- 165 x 71.9 x 6.9mm



Weight:

- 87g



Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: Size comparison

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is relatively small by today’s standards, measuring 147 x 70.6 mm and is 7.6 mm thick. It also features a relatively modest-sized 6.1-inch display. These factors make it one of the most pocketable candy bar phones, but it can’t compete with the Z Flip 5.

When folded, the Flip 5 is significantly smaller at 85.09 x 72mm but notably thicker at 15.1 mm. While I find the Z Flip 5 reasonably comfortable in my pockets, its thickness is noticeable. Unfolded, it is quite a bit larger than the S24 due to its 6.7-inch display, measuring 165.1 x 71.9 mm. It also has a slightly thinner profile at 6.9 mm.

Then there’s the Galaxy S24 Plus, which has the same display size as the Flip 5 and yet retains a slightly smaller blueprint when compared to the unfolded Flip, measuring 158.5 x 75.9 with a thickness of 7.7mm.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: Features

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

When it comes to the hardware inside, the S24 and S24 Plus are nearly identical outside of screen, body, and battery size. The S24 Plus also has 4GB of additional RAM, bringing the total up to 12GB, and slightly faster 45W charging. The Z Flip 5 isn’t too dissimilar from either of these phones here either, though the latter two boast a faster Snapdragon Gen 3 processor and some differences in storage configurations. Still, the most notable difference aside from the SoC is the camera.

The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus have essentially the same camera hardware as their predecessors, which performed better than the Z Flip 5 in our camera tests last year. While we haven’t thoroughly tested the S24 cameras yet, we can expect it to deliver an experience at least on par with, if not better than, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus. If photography is important to you, the Galaxy S24 is going to be the better choice, though we won’t be able to say by how much until we have more time with the Galaxy S24 camera.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

While all three phones offer hardware capable of a great day-to-day experience, there’s more to consider than just specs. Samsung introduced Galaxy AI exclusively for the S24 series, offering features like real-time live translations during calls, transcription assistance, chat assistance, note summarization, and more. You also can store all data locally if you prefer, though it’s worth noting that while some of the functions can be performed on-device with no connection, others will require the cloud.

The Galaxy S24 and Z Flip 5 are similar on paper, but Galaxy AI features and camera improvements make the S24 a better value.

Samsung seems to be aiming for an AI-centric experience, similar to the Google Pixel 8, but with more powerful hardware on board. This could pose a challenge for Google in the future, though the Mountain View giant is rumored to be working on more powerful chips to address this in the future.

In terms of software support, the Galaxy S24 matches the Pixel’s seven-year policy, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers four years of OS updates and five years of patches. If software support is essential to you, the S24 is the better choice.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may lack the fancy AI features and extended update promise of the Galaxy S24 series, but it still offers a powerful phone with a unique folding design. Apart from the design and enhanced pocketability, the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s standout feature is the Flex Window on its front. It allows you to quickly access functions like changing songs, checking the weather, and controlling your smartphone through widgets without opening and unlocking your phone. While it’s more convenient than on a candy bar phone like the Galaxy S24, it’s tied closely to the phone’s design.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy S24: Starts at $799.99 Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Starts at $999.99 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Starts at $999

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus were officially announced on January 17 and are available for pre-order now. You’ll even get a $100 discount and a free upgrade to the next highest storage tier if you pre-order between now and January 30, as the S24 family will officially go on sale on January 31. The Galaxy S24 will start at $799.99 for the 128GB base model, with a more expensive 256GB version priced at $859.99. The Plus will cost a bit more, starting at $999.99 for the model with 256GB of storage or $1,119.99 for the 512GB model.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was launched in August 2023 with a retail price of $1,000 for the 256GB model and $1,120 for the 512GB version. Since then, it has gone on sale several times, sometimes with a price tag very close to the S24’s retail price.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: Which should you buy?

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is undoubtedly the best value and the most practical choice for most users. It comes at a $200 lower price, features a faster processor, introduces new AI capabilities, boasts an improved camera, and offers a superior update policy. If you seek a powerful phone and aren’t concerned about foldability, the Galaxy S24 is a no-brainer.

If the smaller display and size of the S24 are not to your liking, consider the Galaxy S24 Plus ($1119.99 at Samsung) or Galaxy S24 Ultra ($1419.99 at Samsung), which come at higher costs but address these concerns.

The Galaxy S24 is objectively the better phone, but the Z Flip 5 has a certain cool factor that makes it worth a little sacrifice for foldable fans.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 carries a certain cool factor with its unique foldable design. While it may come at a slightly higher price, it offers a comparable experience except the features mentioned above, and it can fold in half, which sets it apart. The Z Flip 5 is also ideal for those who value pocketability but dislike small screens, as its unfolded 6.7-inch display is much larger than that of the standard Galaxy S24.

You can’t go wrong with either phone, but the Galaxy S24 series is objectively a more powerful device despite a cheaper starting price. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is only worth it if you are willing to sacrifice a bit of performance and some features in exchange for its unique design.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: FAQ

Are the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 waterproof? Yes, both phones have the same IP rating for waterproofing but the latter doesn’t have dust protection. That means the official ratings are IP68 and IPx8, respectively.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 come with a screen protector? The Galaxy S24 does not include a built-in screen protector but you can buy them easily online. The Galaxy Z Flip 5’s unique display requires more protection so it includes a special protective screen, but this shouldn’t be removed by regular consumers or you risk damaging the display.

Are the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 dual SIM and eSIM? Yes, both phones have a physical SIM slot and an eSIM slot. You can utilize both for a dual SIM experience.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 support 5G? Yes both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy S24 have 5G support. Just be aware you will need an mmWave-specific model for Verizon in the US if you want the fastest 5G speeds.