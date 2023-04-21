Robert Triggs / Android Authority

While the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is the current top dog, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus came with some impressive upgrades in its day, starting with the display. All variants of the device, including the Galaxy S20 Plus, offer 120Hz displays and up to Quad HD+ resolutions, but with different sizes. Understandably, you’ll still want to keep that beautiful display blemish-free for as long as possible. There aren’t too many options still on the market, but here are the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus screen protectors you can get right now!

Looking for more ways to keep your phone safe and get the most out of it? Don’t forget to check out our guide for the best case brands to look at and mobile accessories you can get!

amFilm tempered glass

There aren’t many good glass screen protectors for the Galaxy S20 Plus because of its curved screen and under-display fingerprint sensor. Fortunately, amFilm has you covered with the Ultra tempered glass screen guards. Its most important feature is that it works with the ultrasonic scanner, although we recommend repeating the setup process after installation. It’s expensive but worth it for the protection it offers.

Armorsuit Militaryshield

The Armorsuit Militaryshield is an excellent TPU film screen protector for the Galaxy S20 Plus. It’s ultra-clear and extremely thin, so the viewing experience, touch sensitivity, and using the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor won’t be difficult. You get edge-to-edge protection, and a self-healing layer takes care of minor scratches and other blemishes. It’s also case-friendly so that you can get all-around protection for the phone.

RinoSkin Shield

The RinoSkin Shield is another flexible film protector with scratch protection and self-healing technology. It’s easy to apply with a wet application method that allows you to reposition the shield as much as you need to. The RinoSkin Shield is also treated to prevent yellowing and distortion, so your screen will stay crisp and beautiful for years to come.

To ensure that your phone is completely safe, don’t forget to check out our recommendations for the best cases and covers for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus!

Comments