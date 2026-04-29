Quick Share AirDrop support expands to more flagship Android phones

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR AirDrop-style sharing already works on devices like Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26, and more brands are now joining.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra and vivo X300 Ultra are among the first non-Google/Samsung phones to adopt the unified system.

Quick Share has been Android’s version of AirDrop for some time, but it really only worked well on Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy phones. If you used another brand, you probably had to deal with different, incompatible sharing options.

This is beginning to change. While AirDrop-style sharing with Quick Share already works on the newest Samsung and Pixel phones, such as the Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26, other Android brands are starting to support it too.

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra already uses this unified system. Now, the vivo X300 Ultra has also joined the list for the first time, as per Android Central. Meanwhile, Android Authority found mention of this support in the global unit review guide, and our own Paul Jones confirmed that Quick Share from the X300 Ultra works with Apple devices.

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Quick Share is Google’s unified way to send files directly between devices, although many Chinese phone makers have remained dependent on their own transfer systems instead. By switching to Google’s standard, OPPO and vivo are connecting their users to the wider Android network.

What does this mean for you? Now, you can quickly send high-quality photos, 4K videos, or large documents to a Pixel 8, Galaxy S24, or even a Windows PC with the Quick Share app, all with one tap.

Quick Share is fast, encrypted, and keeps your files looking sharp. Finding nearby devices is almost instant, giving Android users the same smooth experience that Apple fans have enjoyed for years.

This change puts pressure on other big brands like Xiaomi to join in. If all major Android makers agree on one sharing standard, it removes one of the main reasons for the green bubble debate.

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