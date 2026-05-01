Survey reveals how Pixel fans truly feel about the Tensor G5's lackluster gaming power

Google’s Tensor chips have long prioritized AI and smart features over raw horsepower, but as 2026’s flagship competition reaches its peak with Ultra flagships, that strategy is being put to the test. In our recent comparison between the Pixel 10 Pro XL’s Tensor G5 and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 found in the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, we saw a staggering performance gap. While the Snapdragon chip easily maintained 120fps in demanding titles like COD Mobile, the Tensor G5 often struggled to maintain 90fps, drawing more power in the process.

We asked our readers if this lackluster performance puts them off buying a Google Pixel. Here are the results: Our poll received 6,310 votes, and 2,183 voters (34.6% of total votes) reported that Pixel’s lackluster performance puts them off from buying Google’s flagship. However, for a large majority of 3,954 voters (62.7% of total votes), this performance delta doesn’t matter, at least not in their purchase decision. A small minority of 173 voters (2.7% of total votes) wouldn’t buy a Pixel anyway, irrespective of its performance.

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Despite the technical data showing that rivals can deliver double the performance in games like Genshin Impact or Asphalt Legends, a clear majority of respondents feel that performance deficits aren’t enough to stop them from buying a Pixel.

Comments echoed a common theme, with plenty of commenters valuing the “Pixel experience” and cohesive software over raw horsepower they’ll never actually use. As Android Authority reader pjauger commented: I’m not really sure why it matters anymore. Unless you want to play AAA videogames on your cellphone, all this performance is kind of pointless. I have a Pixel 9 Pro and it runs normal apps and browses the web fine, which is what 98% do. Also Google has closely integrated AI, which is the only other thing I care about. Reader Jim Vlahos is in a similar boat: I don’t really care about the raw performance of the Tensor chip. The only time the lack of raw performance is noticable is when running benchmarks, exporting edited video and high end games. What I’d much rather see is better power efficiency and less overheating from the processor and modem. Battery life on my Pixel 10 Pro is bad and it overheats a lot. That heat also means a battery that wears out faster. For this group of people, the Pixel isn’t a gaming console; it’s a smart assistant that happens to be a phone. As long as it doesn’t overheat during daily tasks (which can be a bit of a hit-or-miss with Tensor, especially with the March 2026 Pixel Feature Drop), the lower ceiling on GPU performance is an acceptable trade-off.

For these users, the Pixel’s strengths in photography, exclusive AI tools, and software experience likely outweigh the need for “locked 60fps” gaming. As long as the phone remains “good enough” for mainstream workloads and casual gaming, the lack of cutting-edge silicon isn’t a dealbreaker.

However, for a third of our readers, Google’s inability to match the competition at flagship price points is a significant deterrent. As mobile games become more demanding and rivals continue to stretch the definition of flagship performance, “good enough” may eventually stop being enough for this segment of the market.

Reader maxmousee voiced a concern about the device’s lifespan: For me it’s not a deal breaker but I fear for the longevity of the device. Right now it doesn’t feel slow but in 3 years it will age worse than other flagships. In my opinion Google needs to step up and catch the competitors. 10% is acceptable but the current state is not. Not for a full price device. Complacency in performance isn’t restricted to games, either; it can have real-world implications, such as during heavy multitasking. As reader Rashid Gattis notes: For me, I run into performance issues when I push my 10 Pro XL. I don’t game. I tend to push my phone when I am out making money on the side doing gig apps. An example of this is that I will be delivering packages for Amazon. I will have the Amazon Flex app, Google Maps, Android Auto, YouTube Music and my mileage tracking app all running at the same time. I am constantly in my car. I use maps for navigating because the built in navigating app that Amazon provides is terrible. I am in my car constantly so naturally I am using Android Auto for the larger screen so I can see what’s happening. I play music so I don’t have to be sitting in a silent car. I have to track my mileage for tax purposes. This is my real life example of how my phone is pushed to its limits and I feel like it is easily pushed. I don’t believe that the Snapdragon will have these issues. … With early rumors suggesting the Tensor G6 may stay in a similar performance bracket, while Qualcomm could zoom ahead with Pro Snapdragon chips, Google faces a difficult road if it wants to win over power users and mobile gamers who have always preferred Snapdragon-powered alternatives.

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