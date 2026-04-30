Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra reportedly kills 3x telephoto lens in bold camera overhaul

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could reportedly drop the 3x telephoto camera, with tipster Ice Universe claiming a “100% probability,” although this remains an unverified leak for now.

The device could also bring a broader camera overhaul, including a next-gen ultrawide sensor, an upgraded main camera, a refreshed selfie camera, support for a variable aperture, and a wider-aperture 5x telephoto lens.

Early reactions suggest the removal of the 3x lens might not spark major backlash, as users appear more focused on improvements to the 5x zoom system and overall camera consistency.

It’s barely been a couple of months since the Samsung Galaxy S26 series went official, and attention is already drifting toward what’s next. Early leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S27 series are starting to sketch out what Samsung might be planning, and while some of it sounds genuinely exciting, a few details could end up being a bit more polarising.

A fresh round of speculation comes from well-known tipster Ice Universe, who recently shared details on Weibo and X about the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra.

According to the tipster, Samsung could be preparing to kill the 3x telephoto camera entirely, a lens that has long been criticized for its relatively small sensor and inconsistent usefulness. Ice Universe even claims there is a “100% probability” of this change, though it is worth stressing that this is still an unverified leak at this stage.

If that sounds like a bold move, the reaction online suggests it might not be as controversial as you would expect. Early responses on X seem surprisingly indifferent, if not outright supportive. Some users describe the 3x lens as the middle child of the camera system. Others are even more blunt, calling its potential removal overdue. If this sentiment holds, Samsung may not face much backlash if it decides to retire the sensor.

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Beyond that, the leak hints at a broader camera overhaul. Ice Universe suggests the Galaxy S27 Ultra could feature a next-generation ultrawide sensor, one that may debut first on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 before making its way to the Ultra. There is also talk of a revamped front-facing camera and an upgraded main sensor. Interestingly, the tipster assigns an “80% probability” to the main camera adopting a variable aperture, something that could give Samsung more flexibility across lighting conditions, along with a similarly high chance of a wider aperture for the 5x telephoto lens.

That potential 5x upgrade line-up neatly aligns with what users seem to want. In the same discussions, many pointed out that if Samsung is going to remove a zoom option, it should double down on the one people actually rely on. A more capable 5x lens could, in theory, make the overall zoom experience feel more cohesive.

Of course, this is all early information, and even reliable tipsters do not always get everything right this far out. With the launch still almost a year away, details are likely to evolve or change entirely. For now, the Galaxy S27 Ultra is shaping up to be a camera-focused upgrade, but whether that means refinement or reinvention is something we will only find out over time.

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